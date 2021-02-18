Editor's Note: Creative Class

This pandemic has been difficult for many people, from restaurant owners to schoolchildren and their parents. But one sector especially hammered is the arts, particularly the performing arts. But as we move into 2021, we are starting to see a rebound, with galleries and museums reopening their doors—typically with COVID restrictions—and theater companies trying creative ways to bring us productions. Longtime arts writer Margaret Regan looks at how artists and their allies are getting things off the ground in this week's Spring Arts Preview, while associate editor Jeff Gardner tells you what's up at the virtual Tucson Festival of Books and some other literary events in the coming months.

Elsewhere in the book this week: Staff reporter Nicole Ludden continues her coverage of COVID with the good news that the state's cases are in decline, but the bad news that the state has again cut Pima County's vaccination supply and there are real challenges in getting the vaccine to minorities and low-income residents; columnist Tom Danehy sets out to school some people are who struggling with Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 election; managing editor Austin Counts catches up with legendary local chef Janos Wilder, who has a new website with tips to help you make a meal pop when you're cooking at home (and I can't wait to try Janos' Chew Thai Honey and Spice Spare Ribs recipe included in this issue); associate editor Jeff Gardner catches up with XIXA as they release a new album; Tucson Weedly columnist David Abbott looks at how the Arizona Legislature is grappling with how to determine if someone is high while driving; and there's plenty more in our 32 pages this week, so dig in and enjoy.

Stay safe and we'll see you next week!

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

Hear Nintz talk about the latest on the outbreak and other news at 8:30 Wednesday mornings on The Frank Show on KLPX, 91.1 FM.

Spring Arts 2021: SAACA Announces Spring Artisan Market Season
Legendary Local Chef Janos Wilder Launches New Website, Janos Cooks
Spring Arts 2021: The Show Must Go On So Local Theater Troupes Get Creative
Something In The Darkness: XIXA Solidify Their Sound on Sophomore Album Genesis
Spring Arts 2021: This Spring, Tucson's Galleries, Museums Offer Art, If Not Parties
