Editor's Note: Congrats

I'm pleased to say that Tucson Weekly brought home three awards in the annual Arizona Press Club journalism competition.

Tucson Salvage columnist Brian Smith won first place in personality profile category among medium publications for "He's Having a Baby" (Jan. 16, 2020), a profile of trans man Cain Pierce, who got pregnant with his female trans partner, Frida Lucia. Judge Stephanie McCrummen of the Washington Post called Smith's article "deeply reported, written with humanity while avoiding sentimentality."

Calendar editor Emily Dieckman won first place in the human interest writing category among medium publications for "New Nipples, New Outlook" (Oct. 8, 2020), which profiled local artists who specialize in creating 3D nipple tattoos for women who have had breast reconstruction following mastectomies. Judge Samantha Swindler of the Oregonian called Dieckman's report a "well written and informative dive into an aspect of breast cancer recovery that many may not think about if they haven't experienced it."

Longtime arts writer Margaret Regan—who tells us about the plan to restore downtown's historic Teatro Carmen in this week's issue—took home a third-place award in the community arts reporting and criticism category.

Congrats to Brian, Emily and Margaret! Now they need to get back to work.

In this week's issue: Managing editor Jeff Gardner (with an assist from staff reporter Christina Duran) brings you the latest news on COVID, including a warning from health experts that the Arizona Legislature and Gov. Doug Ducey erred by blocking schools and universities from requiring mask usage on campus; Gardner also tells you about the super-lab that the University of Arizona is building; contributor Bryn Bailer previews the coffee war that's unfolding on Speedway Boulevard as Dunkin' moves in next door to scrappy local java joint Coffee Times; The Skinny looks at how some of Arizona lawmakers hosed the state this year; University of Arizona Journalism School intern Katya Mendoza introduces us to new UA softball coach Caitlin Lowe; movie critic Bob Grimm sniffs around Pig, the new Nicolas Cage movie; Tucson Weedly columnist David Abbott writes about the new laws that the Arizona Legislature passed regarding cannabis; and there's more about how our local music venues are planning to reopen soon, your fortunes in the week ahead according to our astrologer; Dan Savage's sex column focusing on terrible boyfriends; and plenty of cartoons, puzzles and other diversions to keep you busy until our next issue comes out.

Jim Nintzel, Executive Editor

Hear Nintz talk about all the cool stuff happening in Tucson at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays during the World Famous Frank Show on KLPX, 96.1 FM.