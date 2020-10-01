Editor's Note: Comings and Goings 

It's time for another goodbye

here at Tucson Weekly. I'm sad to note that staff reporter Kathleen B. Kunz is leaving us to explore a possible career in the legal field. Kathleen came on board with us while she was still a senior at the UA School of Journalism after we were impressed with the work she did as an intern. She's covered cops, education, evictions, local government and a whole lot more in the two years she's been here. We wish her the best of luck as she sets out on her next adventure.

Before she departs, though, Kathleen has a swan song for us: She brings us a report on the race between Republican Steve Spain and Democrat Rex Scott for the District 1 seat now held by the retiring Ally Miller on the Pima County Board of Supervisors.

Coming on board to replace Kathleen this week is Nicole Ludden, who graduated summa cum laude from ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism earlier this year. During her college years, Nicole worked as a features reporter and fact-checker at the Arizona Republic, an investigative reporter with the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism and a borderlands reporter for Cronkite News, among other accomplishments. While working on her high school newspaper, Nicole "fell in love with being able to write for others by amplifying their voices through my journalism." We can't wait to see what she does for us.

Elsewhere in this week's edition, we bring you an excerpt from UA journalism professor Mort Rosenblum's new book, Saving Our World from Trump. Mort is a longtime foreign correspondent who has taken his vows of objectivity seriously—but Trump's presidency has been enough to make him break those vows. Rosenblum looks at Trump's environmental record in "Fresh Hope Atop Hell's Backbone."

You'll also find Tom Danehy's column taking a look at some of the odd names on this week's ballot; managing editor Austin Counts previews what you can taste at a whole bunch of restaurants during Sonoran Restaurant Week; Cannabis 520 columnist David Abbott looks at what's happening with certification centers during the pandemic.

A final note: If you're interested in voting this year, make sure you're registered by midnight on Oct. 5 or else you're out of luck!

