Editor's Note: Arts for Our Sake

It was a true joy reading through all that’s happening in the world of museums, galleries and theaters as the team here at TW World Headquarters assembled the Fall Arts Preview in this week’s edition. It’s been way too long since COVID first shut down so many of our cultural touchstones, so it’s wonderful to see them on the rebound. Longtime arts writer Margaret Regan brings us the lowdown on what’s happening in the visual arts and dance world, while calendar editor Emily Dieckman tells us what to expect in the world of theater this fall.

In related news, we’re also delighted to announce the return of Xavier Omar

Otero’s much-missed XOXO column, rounding up the upcoming week in rock ’n’ roll. This week, we’ve got Chaka Khan, Sheila E, Gogol Bordello, James McMurtry and more coming through town as well as local acts getting back on stage.

A note of caution: The Delta wave is still taking its toll on Pima County and the rest of Arizona, so be careful if you’re going to a big indoor event. Venues such as the Rialto, Fox and Hotel Congress are requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to attend a show, but many local theaters are not. The smartest play, of course, is to get vaccinated, but you ought to also wear a mask when indoors to do your part in wrestling this virus to the ground.

Elsewhere in the book this week: staff reporter Alex Pere brings us the latest on the COVID spread; contributor Austin Counts previews next weekend’s boxing match between Oscar Valdez and Robson Conceicao at Casino del Sol; columnist Tom Danehy remembers Charlie Watts; movie critic Bob Grimm has a sweet (and horrifying) time at the movies with Candyman; Tucson Weedly columnist David Abbott looks at how recreational cannabis sales are on pace with the medicinal market; and we’ve got our usual calendar, cartoons, sex advice column and all the other stuff.

Get vaxxed!





Jim Nintzel, Executive Editor





