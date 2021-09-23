Editor's Note: A matter of pride

Tucson’s annual Pride parade and festival have been postponed to next year, but COVID can’t stop our Pride issue from coming out. We’ve got an interview with America’s best sex columnist, Dan Savage, and an excerpt from his new book, Savage Love: From A to Z, a delightful read that sums up much of the advice he’s given over the last three decades with essays organized by the alphabet. That means you get Dan’s thoughts on everything from DTMFA to the Price of Admission. In our excerpt, he explains why it’s so important to be GGG with your partner. If you’re familiar with Dan’s column, you’ll know what he’s talking about. If you’re not, give it a read and learn all about it. In either case, buy his book!

Our Pride section also includes a look at the work of the THEM Youth Ensemble, a choral group open to all persuasions, and a guest commentary from Scott Blades, executive director of the Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network.

Elsewhere in TW this week: Managing editor Jeff Gardner looks at the work being done at Mission Garden; contributor David Abbott catches up with some Peace Corps veterans to find out how they are continuing their good work today; Christina Fuoco-Karasinski talks with JB Smoove about his gig as ambassador for Caesar’s Sportsbook; columnist Tom Danehy reflects on 9/11; Chow writer Matt Russell sips a wine that’s benefitting the Reid Park Zoo; arts writer Margaret Regan is dazzled by a show of work by young London artists at Pima College’s Bernal Gallery; movie critic Bob Grimm says legendary filmmaker Clint Eastwood seems out of gas in Cry Macho; Xavier Omar Otero rounds up the astonishing number of live acts coming through town this week, including Ricki Lee Jones, John Legend, Metalachi and others; and there’s a whole bunch more, from our weekly calendar to a profile of local musician Rachel Eckroth’s new album to a look at how immigration reform has stalled once again in Congress.





Jim Nintzel, Executive Editor

