Editor's Note: 10 years later

This week, on the 10th anniversary of Tucson's mass shooting, Pima County will dedicate a memorial for the victims of that terrible day. In just a matter of seconds on Jan. 8, 2011, six people were killed: retirees Dorwan Stoddard, Dorothy Morris and Phyliss Schneck; U.S. District Court Judge John Roll, Giffords' community outreach director Gabe Zimmerman, and 9-year-old Christina-Taylor Green. Thirteen others were wounded and countless other lives were shattered.

This week, we have reflections from two survivors: Gabby Giffords, who was shot through the head and who has made an extraordinary comeback, and Ron Barber, who was then her district director and who would go on to take Gabby's seat in Congress. Ron is now going to work for Sen. Mark Kelly, Gabby's husband, who won a U.S. Senate seat two months ago in a twist of fate no one saw coming a decade ago.

Thanks to the COVID outbreak, you can't attend the ceremony, but you can watch it on the county's Facebook page starting around 10 a.m. At 10:10 a.m., bells will ring to honor those lost in the shooting.

Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

