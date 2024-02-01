Edible Art: La Frida offers beautifully inventive Mexican dishes

La Frida’s food seems too pretty to eat.

It’s tough to decide whether to photograph it or immediately start scooping up the food and its savory sauces.

Based on three visits, either way, it is a winner.

Depending on the dish, colorful edible flowers or microgreens might be sprinkled on top. Every entree is served on a specific dish, and the plating rivals the best restaurants in town.

The compact menu has three appetizers ($10 to $12), 11 specialties ($16 to $25) and a kids’ menu ($8 to $10). There’s also a delicious listing of mocktails ($7.99); cocktails classico ($8.99 to $11.99); bottled beer ($3.99 to $4.99); and nine house cocktails ($11.99).

Many diners were bereft when nationally renowned and Downtown favorite Café Poca Cosa closed during the pandemic. La Frida fills the need for diners who yearn for inventive dishes that have made-from-scratch sauces and fresh ingredients.

When the Las Magdelenas entrée ($19) was served, three chicken enchiladas were bathed in a housemade velvety mole with just the perfect balance of savory, sweet and a tiny kick. The dish came with sour cream, queso fresco and a side of rice.

Most of the options aren’t items you’ll find at other Mexican restaurants. Take the Las Condenadas ($25). Grilled ribs are marinated in a habanero sauce and served on a bed of fresh guacamole with two quesadillas.

Three seafood specialties include Las Rebeldes ($22), fresh tuna tostadas over wonton chips, avocado and house sauce.

Owner Claudia Vindiola, who hails from Magdelena, Mexico, grew up in her parents’ restaurant. When she opened La Frida in early December, people immediately took notice.

“This is spectacular,” says recent diner Elena Ramirez, who also lives on the East Side. “The quality and variety of food is so delicious.”

Ramirez, 35, recently enjoyed an order of Las Sufridas ($17), a plate of three quesabirrias topped with cilantro and onion. A cup of succulent birria juice for dipping comes with the dish.

“The quesabirrias were so cheesy and the beef was so juicy,” Ramirez says. “This could become my favorite dish here, but there are too many other interesting choices to try before I settle on one.”

click to enlarge (submitted) Moji Rivera (Rum, Berries, lime, fresh mint, brown sugar, Lavender soda)

Another favorite was the Fritaditas ($18). Three pork carnitas gorditas topped with guacamole and pickled onion sat on a bed of black bean sauce. The smaller size of the gorditas was deceiving, as the dish was filling.

Vegans also have an option with the Catrina Tacos ($17). Three colorful crispy battered cauliflower tacos come with sweet potato puree and are drizzled with housemade avocado chipotle sauce.

“I’m a meat lover, and I love those,” said Bravlio Lopez, Vindiola’s husband. “They’re different, and the flavor is very tasty.”

Another vegetarian dish is three jack fruit veggie tinga tacos ($16), which is served with a side of guacamole and salsa. The dish is included in EspecTACOlares ($16), which features eight different types of tacos. Diners can choose an option (one per order) of chicharron, carnitas, pastor, battered shrimp and three others.

The kids’ menu offers chicken tenders with fries ($10) or cheese quesadillas with fries ($8).

“I cook with passion,” Vindiola said. “I wanted to serve authentic Mexican food.”

Vindiola describes her menu as including many regions of Mexico.

Server Zulay Espinoza says the restaurant feels like Mexico when people come in.

“It’s going to be a twist to every traditional plate you’ve ever had,” says Espinoza about La Frida’s menu.

“We’ve been packed every day,” she says. “I have my regulars already.”

Diners first will be served a bowl of tortilla chips that comes with a cream cheese, queso fresco and jalapeno dip, which Vindiola says is a recipe from her mother, Lupita. The dip was a smooth surprise that only had a minor zing from the jalapeno. A request for red salsa also was happily accommodated.

click to enlarge (submitted) Costilla De Elote (Fried Strips of Mexican Street Corn Marinated in serrano sauce with cotu cheese on top)

The chicharron steak appetizer ($12) was devoured on two visits. Pieces of steak and chicharrones are nestled in a guacamole bowl that comes with flour tortillas on the side.

The beautiful dishes are in sync with the welcoming, modern décor. Eleven tables and eight barstools are in the relatively cozy room. A dazzling mural of Frida Kahlo, the restaurant’s namesake, is on one wall. The other walls boast a variety of mediums, including tile, brick and corrugated metal. Wood beams and well-placed lighting add to La Frida’s open, welcoming feel.

Ramirez summed up her thoughts about La Frida’s.

“This is a restaurant that I hope stays under the radar, but I predict it will only become more and more popular,” she said, laughing. “Get here early!”