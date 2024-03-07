Easy on the Ice: But behind the scenes it’s all business

When Cirque du Soleil presented the ice show, “Crystal” at the Tucson Arena last week, it brought not only 97 performers and crew members, but 18 semis carrying 183 tons of equipment. That includes a full kitchen, several washers and dryers, tools and tool chests, tents, lights, set pieces, musical instruments and, of course, computers, to name just a few items. It takes 15 hours to get set up and four hours to take down. What follows is a snapshot of a few of the crew working to get the show ready for opening night. Noelle Haro-Gomez captured the work in progress.