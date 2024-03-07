Easy on the Ice: But behind the scenes it’s all business

By

When Cirque du Soleil presented the ice show, “Crystal” at the Tucson Arena last week, it brought not only 97 performers and crew members, but 18 semis carrying 183 tons of equipment. That includes a full kitchen, several washers and dryers, tools and tool chests, tents, lights, set pieces, musical instruments and, of course, computers, to name just a few items. It takes 15 hours to get set up and four hours to take down. What follows is a snapshot of a few of the crew working to get the show ready for opening night. Noelle Haro-Gomez captured the work in progress.

click to enlarge Easy on the Ice: But behind the scenes it’s all business
(Noelle Haro-Gomez/Contributor)
Wardrobe technician Emily Gorski repairs a suit worn by a male skater. Besides the usual maintenance, technicians sometimes have to repair big tears, particularly if an errant skate blade comes in contact with the costume.
click to enlarge Easy on the Ice: But behind the scenes it’s all business
(Noelle Haro-Gomez/Contributor)
Jessica Lowry, a wardrobe technician, prepares one of the many wigs worn by the performers. The hair, made from a synthetic fiber, is curled and then french braided. This wig will be worn by one of the supporting skaters.
click to enlarge Easy on the Ice: But behind the scenes it’s all business
(Noelle Haro-Gomez/Contributor)
Practicing is part of the every day when touring. Guillaume Blais and emily mccarthy work one of the less dangerous acts.
click to enlarge Easy on the Ice: But behind the scenes it’s all business
(Noelle Haro-Gomez/Contributor)
Every venue is different so directions are important.
click to enlarge Easy on the Ice: But behind the scenes it’s all business
(Noelle Haro-Gomez/Contributor)
Performers have four overhead spotlights that follow them around the ice using a transmitter attached to their costumes. Technician Stefan Roos works on the transmitters, ensuring they will be able to “talk” to the lights.
click to enlarge Easy on the Ice: But behind the scenes it’s all business
(Noelle Haro-Gomez/Contributor)
It’s a big job keeping everyone fed and happy. Brandi Decker is one of five staff members who travels with the show and puts three meals a day on the table for the traveling cast and crew.
click to enlarge Easy on the Ice: But behind the scenes it’s all business
(Noelle Haro-Gomez/Contributor)
It’s a big job keeping everyone fed and happy. Brandi Decker is one of five staff members who travels with the show and puts three meals a day on the table for the traveling cast and crew.

2024 Tucson Festival of Books: What to expect at this year’s event

By Hayden Dobb

2024 Tucson Festival of Books: What to expect at this year’s event

Family Affair: D’s Island Grill brings Jamaican flavors to Tucson

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Family Affair: D’s Island Grill brings Jamaican flavors to Tucson

A Piece of History: Old Tucson collectibles available at estate sale

By Karen Schaffner

A Piece of History: Old Tucson collectibles available at estate sale

Leap into Tucson: 29 fun things to check out on Feb. 29

By jake faigus

Leap into Tucson: 29 fun things to check out on Feb. 29
More »
More Currents Feature
All News & Opinion

Tim Haver survives by the grace of God

By Karen Schaffner

Tim Haver survives by the grace of God

Teatro Carmen renovation is close to fruition

By Karen Schaffner

Teatro Carmen renovation is close to fruition

View Articles List | Browse Cover Archives

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Subscribe
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 3275 W. Ina Road
  • Suite 160
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2024 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation