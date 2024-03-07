Easy on the Ice: But behind the scenes it’s all business

When Cirque du Soleil presented the ice show, “Crystal” at the Tucson Arena last week, it brought not only 97 performers and crew members, but 18 semis carrying 183 tons of equipment. That includes a full kitchen, several washers and dryers, tools and tool chests, tents, lights, set pieces, musical instruments and, of course, computers, to name just a few items. It takes 15 hours to get set up and four hours to take down. What follows is a snapshot of a few of the crew working to get the show ready for opening night. Noelle Haro-Gomez captured the work in progress.
click to enlarge
(Noelle Haro-Gomez/Contributor)
Wardrobe technician Emily Gorski repairs a suit worn by a male skater. Besides the usual maintenance, technicians sometimes have to repair big tears, particularly if an errant skate blade comes in contact with the costume.
click to enlarge
(Noelle Haro-Gomez/Contributor)
Jessica Lowry, a wardrobe technician, prepares one of the many wigs worn by the performers. The hair, made from a synthetic fiber, is curled and then french braided. This wig will be worn by one of the supporting skaters.
click to enlarge
(Noelle Haro-Gomez/Contributor)
Practicing is part of the every day when touring. Guillaume Blais and emily mccarthy work one of the less dangerous acts.
click to enlarge
(Noelle Haro-Gomez/Contributor)
Every venue is different so directions are important.
click to enlarge
(Noelle Haro-Gomez/Contributor)
Performers have four overhead spotlights that follow them around the ice using a transmitter attached to their costumes. Technician Stefan Roos works on the transmitters, ensuring they will be able to “talk” to the lights.
click to enlarge
(Noelle Haro-Gomez/Contributor)
It’s a big job keeping everyone fed and happy. Brandi Decker is one of five staff members who travels with the show and puts three meals a day on the table for the traveling cast and crew.
click to enlarge
(Noelle Haro-Gomez/Contributor)
It’s a big job keeping everyone fed and happy. Brandi Decker is one of five staff members who travels with the show and puts three meals a day on the table for the traveling cast and crew.