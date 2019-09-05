Double Whammy 

Vibe: Chill and welcoming

Strains: Dozens of sativa and indica strains sold in quantities from a gram up, with pre-packaged flower deals and pre-rolls available.

Concentrates: Earth's Healing creates its own lines of concentrates sold in cartridges under the EarthVape brand. You can get two-for-one standard Earthvape cartridges every day, but consider splurging on premium Earthvapes on BOGO Sundays and Mondays; you'll likely notice the difference in quality. There's also a wide variety of wax, crumble and the like, along with guest brands.

Edibles: Earth's Healing doesn't have its own kitchen, but the dispensary carries lots of baked goods, candies and the likes from other companies, including Infusion, Flourish, WANA, Sir Newton's, Amy and Al's and PURE. If you have a sweet tooth for baked goods, the Infused brownies (100mg, $18) will first give you a sugar high and then a solid medical one.

Both Earth’s Healing locations offer a comfortable, modern space for patients.

Daily Specials: $6 Pre-rolls and BOGO on premium Earthvapes on Mondays; all strains $10 a gram on Tuesdays; $100 pre-pack ounces on Wednesdays; 20 percent off edibles when you buy two on Thursdays; Choose any daily deal on Fridays; Earth Extracts live resin for $15 (half) or two for $29 on Saturdays; 15 percent off accessories and BOBO on premium Earthvape cartridges on Sundays.

New Patient Special: On your first visit, choose between a free gram of flower; or a select 100mg edible; or a free $19 prepackaged eighth-ounce with the purchase of a prepackaged eighth-ounce.

Delivery: Just about anywhere in the Tucson metro area; it's $10 for orders between $40 and $100; $5 for orders between $101 and $200; free for orders over $200. Phone delivery orders are accepted between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., with delivery between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. daily.

Beat the Line: Earth's Healing accepts both phone-in and online orders for a quick pickup.