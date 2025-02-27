Don’t Fret: Guitar Festival returns for second year

click to enlarge (Philip Hemmo/Submitted) Sahuaro High School guitar teacher Philip Hemmo directs advanced guitar STUDENTS during the 2024 TUSD Guitar Festival.

Philip Hemmo is a strong believer in the arts — especially in schools.

Sahuaro High School’s guitar studies director is hosting the second Tucson Unified School District Guitar Festival on Monday, March 3, and Tuesday, March 4, at the school.

The festival kicks off with a solo recital at 7 p.m. March 3 with guitarist Bokyung Byun, a University of North Texas professor, at the Sahuaro High School Little Theater. The cost is a suggested donation of $10. Those who can’t afford the $10 are admitted free.

On March 4, more than 200 sixth- to 12th-grade students from around Tucson will participate in workshops and clinics from experts including Hemmo, Byun, Martha Master (ASU professor and former Guitar Foundation of America First prize winner), Tom Patterson (UA professor), Chuck Hulihan (Glendale Community College professor) and Dr. Jose Luis Puerta (UA professor).

“This is one of those events that shows how the community of Tucson is working in a positive way to support music education,” said Hemmo, who’s in his third year at Sahuaro.

“It’s really worthwhile. My principal (Roberto Estrella), who’s a great guy, allowed me to do what I do to help build the guitar program at Sahuaro and change the culture, which is so important.”

Last year, through 100% private funding, Estrella and Hemmo created the guitar festival, which featured 220 kids from 11 schools. This year, Hemmo received donations from corporations and guitar manufacturers. Among the donors are Chroma Guitar/Southwest Strings, RC Strings and Crossrock Cases.

“It’s designed to be a gathering of guitar students from across Tucson,” he said. “I ask favors from friends, other faculty members to come down and teach a series of clinics and workshops.

“Students will have the opportunity to participate in higher-level clinics. It culminates in a concert that’s open to the public.”

Participants can compete in a solo classical guitar competition with almost $2,000 in prizes. The day will culminate in a free, 6 p.m. March 4 concert featuring festival participants at Sahuaro High School.

“This is exciting for me as an educator,” he said. “I hear from teachers all the time, ‘Oh my gosh, my students are working so hard. They want to do well in the competition.’ It’s a motivating tool to help kids really focus and see what they’re doing. This is an amazing opportunity.”



Guitar Festival

For more information about the Guitar Festival, visit sahuarohs.tusd1.org or call 520-731-7100.