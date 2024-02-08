‘Dazzling Premieres’: Ballet Tucson

Ballet Tucson’s Winter Concert has something for everyone to love just in time for Valentine’s Day, with four unique and diverse ballets.

A notable highlight is the Arizona premiere of an iconic work by world-renowned choreographer Christopher Wheeldon, “After the Rain Pas de Deux.”

Broadway fans will know Wheeldon as the Tony Award-winning choreographer of “An American in Paris” and “MJ The Musical,” soon to be seen as a part of Broadway in Tucson’s 2024 spring season.

This program also features another dazzling world premiere by Ballet Tucson’s Associate Artistic Director and Resident Choreographer Chieko Imada, in partnership with the Tucson Desert Song Festival.







“Eternal Love” features the music of French chanteuse Édith Piaf performed l ive onstage by celebrated singer Katherine Byrnes, accompanied by Khris Dodge, maestro and music d irector of the Tucson Pops Orchestra and executive director of the Tucson Jazz Festival.





Additional works include the 1800s classical masterpiece Giselle and the Ballet Tucson premiere of Artistic Director Margaret Mullin’s ethereal ballet Lost in Light, featuring an original score by Tucson Symphony Orchestra Composer-in-Residence Dan Coleman.









Ballet Tucson’s Winter Concert is a must-see event for dance and music lovers alike and celebrate s the world-class artists of Tucson. Single and group tickets can be purchased online via Ticketmaster or through the Tucson Convention Box Office in-person or by calling 520-791-4101.