October 11, 2018 News & Opinion » Currents Feature

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Days of Glory 

Tucson Weekly/Tucson Local Media Bring Home 16 Journalism Awards

How can Danyelle Khmara carry all these home?

Courtesy

How can Danyelle Khmara carry all these home?

Tucson Weekly and its sister papers in the Tucson Local Media empire brought home 16 awards from the Arizona Newspaper Association's annual awards banquet.

Associate Editor Danyelle Khmara won a total of seven awards, including Story of the Year among all non-daily newpapers in the state for "Death Sentence," a Tucson Weekly investigative report about the killing of Branden Roth, who was murdered by his cellmate in Pima County Jail. "Death Sentence" was also awarded Best Investigative Reporting among all large non-daily papers.

Khmara also won first place in the Enterprise Reporting category for "Dreams Deferred," which examined the Trump administration's cancelling of the DACA program, and first place in the Best Feature Story category for "Home Is a Tenacious Heart," which was part of her reporting on homelessness last year.

Khmara took second place in Best News Story for "Backpage Bust," which dug into the impact of feds' shutdown of the Backpage website, particularly on sex workers; second place in the Best Sustained Coverage category for her overall work on the DACA repeal; and second place for "Rugrat Referendum," which dug into the pros and cons of an unsuccessful 2017 ballot proposition in the City of Tucson that would have expanded early childhood education.

Tucson Local Media Executive Editor Jim Nintzel won both second and third place for Best Column (analysis or commentary) category for his Skinny column's coverage of Congresswoman Martha McSally's votes on the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, as well as comments she made behind closed doors at a fundraising event. He also won second place in the Best Column (feature or criticism) category for an article about his father-in-law, retired banker Michael Hard.

Explorer and Marana News sportswriter Christopher Boan won second place in Best Sports Story for his profile of Julian Molina, a Mountain View junior who dedicated his season to his ailing grandmother. He also took third place in Best Sports Column for an article on Arizona baseball.

Managing Editor Logan Burtch-Buus won third place in the Best Feature Photo category for his photograph of a food-covered teacher at Copper Creek Elementary School's annual Hawk Walk, a fundraiser for the PTO that allows students to turn school officials into human sundaes.

Arts writer Margaret Regan won third place in the Best Column (feature or criticism) category for her column on an exhibition of photography at Etherton Gallery.

Tucson Weekly columnist Brian Smith, who has a book of collected Tucson Salvage columns coming out at the end of the month, won third place in the Best Sports Story category for "Sticky Summer Nights," a look at the Tucson Saguaros baseball team.

Last year's edition of Best of Tucson was named the Best Special Section in ANA's Excellence in Advertising Awards. Look for the 2018 edition of Best of Tucson to come your way in just a few weeks, on Thursday, Oct. 25.

More Currents Feature »

Tags:

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Money and Challengers, Oh My

    A glance at the latest lay of the political landscape
    • by Jim Nintzel
    • Apr 20, 2017

  • Critter Care

    Local group raising funds to help rescue groups pay off veterinary debt
    • by Dalal Radwan
    • Jun 21, 2018

The Range

Zona Politics: Pima County Road Bonds, City of Tucson Park Bonds and Literacy Connects

Zona Politics: Pima County Road Bonds, City of Tucson Park Bonds and Literacy Connects

By Jim Nintzel Oct 12, 2018  3:18 pm

Salute to America - Healing Arizona Veterans Fundraiser

Salute to America - Healing Arizona Veterans Fundraiser

By Moe Irish Oct 12, 2018  2:41 pm

My Pick for Legislative District 11 House of Reps: Hollace Lyon

My Pick for Legislative District 11 House of Reps: Hollace Lyon

By David Safier Oct 12, 2018  2:00 pm

More »

Latest in Currents Feature

  • Felony Forfeit

    Restoring the right to vote after a felony conviction is possible, you just have to understand the legal process
    • by Danyelle Khmara
    • Oct 11, 2018

  • Sojourn in Style

    Tucson’s first ‘Art Hotel’ opens this weekend
    • by Jeff Gardner
    • Oct 11, 2018
  • More »

Most Commented On

Facebook Activity

Tucson Weekly

© 2018 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation