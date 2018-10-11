Days of Glory 

Tucson Weekly and its sister papers in the Tucson Local Media empire brought home 16 awards from the Arizona Newspaper Association's annual awards banquet.

Associate Editor Danyelle Khmara won a total of seven awards, including Story of the Year among all non-daily newpapers in the state for "Death Sentence," a Tucson Weekly investigative report about the killing of Branden Roth, who was murdered by his cellmate in Pima County Jail. "Death Sentence" was also awarded Best Investigative Reporting among all large non-daily papers.

Khmara also won first place in the Enterprise Reporting category for "Dreams Deferred," which examined the Trump administration's cancelling of the DACA program, and first place in the Best Feature Story category for "Home Is a Tenacious Heart," which was part of her reporting on homelessness last year.

Khmara took second place in Best News Story for "Backpage Bust," which dug into the impact of feds' shutdown of the Backpage website, particularly on sex workers; second place in the Best Sustained Coverage category for her overall work on the DACA repeal; and second place for "Rugrat Referendum," which dug into the pros and cons of an unsuccessful 2017 ballot proposition in the City of Tucson that would have expanded early childhood education.

Tucson Local Media Executive Editor Jim Nintzel won both second and third place for Best Column (analysis or commentary) category for his Skinny column's coverage of Congresswoman Martha McSally's votes on the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, as well as comments she made behind closed doors at a fundraising event. He also won second place in the Best Column (feature or criticism) category for an article about his father-in-law, retired banker Michael Hard.

Explorer and Marana News sportswriter Christopher Boan won second place in Best Sports Story for his profile of Julian Molina, a Mountain View junior who dedicated his season to his ailing grandmother. He also took third place in Best Sports Column for an article on Arizona baseball.

Managing Editor Logan Burtch-Buus won third place in the Best Feature Photo category for his photograph of a food-covered teacher at Copper Creek Elementary School's annual Hawk Walk, a fundraiser for the PTO that allows students to turn school officials into human sundaes.

Arts writer Margaret Regan won third place in the Best Column (feature or criticism) category for her column on an exhibition of photography at Etherton Gallery.

Tucson Weekly columnist Brian Smith, who has a book of collected Tucson Salvage columns coming out at the end of the month, won third place in the Best Sports Story category for "Sticky Summer Nights," a look at the Tucson Saguaros baseball team.

Last year's edition of Best of Tucson was named the Best Special Section in ANA's Excellence in Advertising Awards. Look for the 2018 edition of Best of Tucson to come your way in just a few weeks, on Thursday, Oct. 25.