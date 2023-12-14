David Arkenstone reimagines winter classics

David Arkenstone will play songs from his new album, “Winterlude,” as well as holiday tracks at The Sea of Glass on Saturday, Dec. 16.

New age performer David Arkenstone enjoys hosting holiday concerts. He called the mood jovial, even though we’re questioning the world.

“There’s a lot of crap going on in the world,” Arkenstone said. “At my show, for those two hours, they can distance themselves from it.”

Arkenstone performs at the Sea of Glass at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, with a band of virtuoso musicians. The candlelit concert will feature reimagined holiday classics performed in Arkenstone’s signature style — a blend of neo-classical crossover, new age, Celtic, progressive rock, orchestral and world music.

The set list also includes tracks from Arkenstone’s holiday albums, “Celtic Christmas” and “Christmas Lounge,” and “Winterlude,” his latest record.

“I’m doing some music that I haven’t played before,” he said. “We’re doing a couple songs from ‘Winterlude.’ It’s always fun to put new songs in a set. I’ve had Christmas music on different albums, and we’ve spiced that up for the live performances. I have several other songs that I’ve done that are winter-themed, including ‘The Ice Palace’ on Windham Hill.”

With “Winterlude,” he wanted to capture the feelings he has when winter comes around — but not necessarily holiday tunes. A trip to Colorado inspired the record, as the snow there was “so beautiful.”

He began work on “Winterlude” in February — the heart of winter — but he lives on the West Coast. A Chicago native, Arkenstone said he conveniently skipped over the thoughts of shoveling snow and driving in it.

“It’s an idealized winter to be sure, but I wanted to illustrate some of the moods that come over me during this unique time,” he added.

“It seems the Earth is quieter, and there is more time for reflection and contemplation. The songs are like little chapters in a book, with each sound painting embodying a characteristic or mood that is meaningful to me during this magical season.”

Next year, Arkenstone will embark on a European tour and, in the summer, release another record. He said he’ll relax, too.

“When I say I’m going to chill, I don’t,” he said with a laugh. “I start working on new music, which I love to do. It’s my thing. It’s an ambience album that is worldly. I just do whatever occurs to me. I’ve been lucky so far.”