David Arkenstone reimagines winter classics

By

click to enlarge David Arkenstone reimagines winter classics
(David Arkenstone/Submitted)
David Arkenstone will play songs from his new album, “Winterlude,” as well as holiday tracks at The Sea of Glass on Saturday, Dec. 16.

New age performer David Arkenstone enjoys hosting holiday concerts. He called the mood jovial, even though we’re questioning the world.

“There’s a lot of crap going on in the world,” Arkenstone said. “At my show, for those two hours, they can distance themselves from it.”

Arkenstone performs at the Sea of Glass at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, with a band of virtuoso musicians. The candlelit concert will feature reimagined holiday classics performed in Arkenstone’s signature style — a blend of neo-classical crossover, new age, Celtic, progressive rock, orchestral and world music.

The set list also includes tracks from Arkenstone’s holiday albums, “Celtic Christmas” and “Christmas Lounge,” and “Winterlude,” his latest record.

“I’m doing some music that I haven’t played before,” he said. “We’re doing a couple songs from ‘Winterlude.’ It’s always fun to put new songs in a set. I’ve had Christmas music on different albums, and we’ve spiced that up for the live performances. I have several other songs that I’ve done that are winter-themed, including ‘The Ice Palace’ on Windham Hill.”

With “Winterlude,” he wanted to capture the feelings he has when winter comes around — but not necessarily holiday tunes. A trip to Colorado inspired the record, as the snow there was “so beautiful.”

He began work on “Winterlude” in February — the heart of winter — but he lives on the West Coast. A Chicago native, Arkenstone said he conveniently skipped over the thoughts of shoveling snow and driving in it.

“It’s an idealized winter to be sure, but I wanted to illustrate some of the moods that come over me during this unique time,” he added.

“It seems the Earth is quieter, and there is more time for reflection and contemplation. The songs are like little chapters in a book, with each sound painting embodying a characteristic or mood that is meaningful to me during this magical season.”

Next year, Arkenstone will embark on a European tour and, in the summer, release another record. He said he’ll relax, too.

“When I say I’m going to chill, I don’t,” he said with a laugh. “I start working on new music, which I love to do. It’s my thing. It’s an ambience album that is worldly. I just do whatever occurs to me. I’ve been lucky so far.”

“A Winter’s Eve with David Arkenstone and Friends”

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16
WHERE: The Sea of Glass-Center for the Arts, 330 E. Seventh Street, Tucson
COST: Tickets start at $7 for children, $18 teens, $30 adults and $45 VIP
INFO: www.theseaofglass.org

Latest in Music Feature

Rick Springfield shares the state of his art

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Rick Springfield shares the state of his art

Znora takes first place at ‘Pudding’

By Laura Latzko

Znora takes first place at ‘Pudding’

The Musical Box celebrates Genesis’ prog rock style

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

The Musical Box celebrates Genesis’ prog rock style

Live Music Calendar

By Connor Dziawura

Live Music Calendar
More »
More Music Feature
All Music

Trending in the Alternative Press

Current Issue

View Articles List | Browse Cover Archives

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Subscribe
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 3275 W. Ina Road
  • Suite 160
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2023 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation