D2 marks new location’s grand opening

click to enlarge (Hope Peters/Staff) Arizona’s largest dispensary, D2 Dispensary has the first drive-thru in Tucson. It held its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 10. From left are Stephanie Boyden, Chip Boyden, Moe Asnani, Andriana Tysenn-Asnani and Quinlan Ammons.

D2 Dispensary has found a new home, quadrupling its space from its previous location.

Now found at 7139 E. 22nd Street, D2 Dispensary is the largest facility of its type in Arizona and it features Tucson’s first drive-thru.

The building is 13,510 square feet, but 9,100 of it is licensed space, according to Moe Asnani, the co-founder of Downtown Dispensary and D2.

“The rest of it is back offices, a break room, things like that,” Asnani said. “Goodwill (store) used to be here, and we took it over in early 2021, and started working on it then, so everything you see here has been about two years’ worth of remodeling and work to get it where it is now.”

The former location was 2,889 square feet. The company employs more than 220 people. The new D2 location is 250 feet away from the original location at the northeast corner of Kolb Road and 22nd Street in the Palo Verde Plaza.

When remodeling the space, crews kept the donations drop-off area, which was converted to a dispensary indoor drive-thru on the building’s west side. Per the city, crews installed exhaust systems. The drive-thru’s clearance is 7 feet.

Thomas Sayler-Brown was the designer/architect for the new dispensary.

“Thomas Sayler-Brown has been an architect for 40 years,” Asnani said. “This was his last project before he retired. I had to convince him; he was trying to retire and I said, ‘No, please do this last one.’ so he did it, and then he retired.”

Co-founder Chip Boyden said they started the business in 2010 and then received their license for the Downtown dispensary for medical-use cannabis in 2012. D2 Dispensary was purchased once they had the license in 2016 and opened in 2017.

“The amount of products has increased dramatically since this last year…there are way more options for patients and consumers,” Boyden said.

As the cannabis industry grows and more “people realize its longevity,” they will invest in more products, he explained.

Slated to be added are D2’s own THC drink, Elevado, within the next few months.

“I think the drink space is relatively small, but it is getting larger,” Boyden said.

It comes on the heels of the Rick Simpson Oil gummy, a solventless gummy that has been very successful, Boyden said.

“The RSO we are putting in there is really high quality,” added Quinlan Ammons, D2’s general manager.

“Every ingredient we put in there is high quality. We don’t skimp on expenses when it comes to our ingredients.”

Boyden said, in addition to the RSO gummy, two of the most popular products they’ve launched are the Roaring 20s prerolls and Zenzona.

The Roaring 20s prerolls are 20% THC sativa strain flower; Zenzona are vegan cannabis gummies designed for relaxing. The latter are made in Tucson.

The dispensary celebrated its grand opening during a ribbon-cutting ceremony, officiated by Tucson Metro Chamber ambassador Kat Robey.

“Congratulations, this is a huge, huge day. I am really glad to be here for the Tucson Metro Chamber ambassadors,” Robey said before reading and presenting the Tucson Metro Chamber proclamation.

“We wish to congratulate D2 Dispensary on the grand opening of their new location,” Robey read. “We present this proclamation which carries with it 100 years of good fortune on this 10th day of January 2023; signed by Michael Diamond, president and CEO of the Tucson Metro Chamber. Congratulations.”

Drivers and any passengers purchasing cannabis must present ID. The 22nd Street store includes a consultation room so customers can receive help choosing the cannabis product that fits them best.

D2’s new space also includes a new medical VIP area for Arizona medical marijuana patients for more privacy and comfort.

Prepacked goods are dispensed in child-resistant containers and exit bags.

Mari Perez, who staffs the concierge and check-in desk, welcomes clients and directs them to products. She has been with the D2 Dispensary for four years and said she sees a lot of good progress with the dispensary.

“I am so proud of everybody, just to see how far we’ve come,” Perez said. “It’s a true blessing.”

D2 Dispensary

7139 E. 22nd Street, Tucson

520-214-3232, d2dispensary.com

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday