Comedy Calendar: Week of Feb. 29, 2024

“The Curse of the Pirate’s Gold” continues through March 31.

Gaslight Theatre

7010 E. Broadway Boulevard, Tucson, www.thegaslighttheatre.com

Tickets start at $27; days and times vary.

The original, family-friendly musical comedy melodrama “The Curse of the Pirate’s Gold” continues through March 31. Tickets are now on sale for “Harlie’s Angels,” which runs Thursday, April 4, to June 2.

click to enlarge (Ali Wong/Submitted) Ali Wong adds a second show on March 2 at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall.

Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

260 S Church Avenue, Tucson

www.tucsonmusichall.org

Friday, March 1: “Whose Live Anyway!” is a live experience for fans of the popular improvised TV comedy show, “Whose Line is it Anyway.” Touring cast is Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray. Tickets start at $47.

Saturday, March 2: 9:30 p.m., second show added, Ali Wong live, Emmy Award-winning actress, comedian, writer and producer known for her breakout Netflix stand-up specials “Baby Cobra,” “Hard Knock Wife” and the Emmy-nominated “Don Wong.” The first show is 7 p.m.

The Rock

136 N. Park Avenue, Tucson

www.rocktucson.com

Thursday, March 7: Raucous and irreverent, veteran comedian and writer Willie Barcena has a string of Netflix hits. Tickets start at $40.

click to enlarge (John Hastings/Submitted) John Hastings inspired heckling from Dennis Rodman.

Laff’s Comedy Caffe

2900 E. Broadway Boulevard, Tucson

www.laffstucson.com

8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Friday, March 1, and 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2: John Hastings has appeared in every major comedy festival in the world over the last 10 years. He went viral when Dennis Rodman heckled him. Tickets are $15; $20 preferred seating.

Tucson Improv Movement/TIM Comedy Theatre

414 E. Ninth Street Tucson

www.tucsonimprov.com

7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 29: Improv 101 + “The Tim Company Interns (Affectionately Known as the Timterns)”

6:30 p.m. Friday, March 1: improv jam

7:30 p.m. Friday, March 1: “The Soapbox” with Charlinda Haudley

9 p.m. Friday, March 1: Standup Comedy Show

11 a.m. Saturday, March 2: “Pretendy Time” for kids and families

7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2: “Laughing Liberally”

9 p.m. Saturday, March 2: “The Dirty T’s”

Unscrewed Theater

4500 E. Speedway Boulevard, Tucson

www.unscrewedtheatre.org

7:30 p.m. Friday, March 1: “From the Top”

7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2: “Not Burnt Out Just Unscrewed” (NBOJU)