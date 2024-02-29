Comedy Calendar: Week of Feb. 29, 2024

Gaslight Theatre
7010 E. Broadway Boulevard, Tucson, www.thegaslighttheatre.com
Tickets start at $27; days and times vary.
The original, family-friendly musical comedy melodrama “The Curse of the Pirate’s Gold” continues through March 31. Tickets are now on sale for “Harlie’s Angels,” which runs Thursday, April 4, to June 2.
Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
260 S Church Avenue, Tucson
www.tucsonmusichall.org
Friday, March 1: “Whose Live Anyway!” is a live experience for fans of the popular improvised TV comedy show, “Whose Line is it Anyway.” Touring cast is Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray. Tickets start at $47.
Saturday, March 2: 9:30 p.m., second show added, Ali Wong live, Emmy Award-winning actress, comedian, writer and producer known for her breakout Netflix stand-up specials “Baby Cobra,” “Hard Knock Wife” and the Emmy-nominated “Don Wong.” The first show is 7 p.m.
The Rock
136 N. Park Avenue, Tucson
www.rocktucson.com
Thursday, March 7: Raucous and irreverent, veteran comedian and writer Willie Barcena has a string of Netflix hits. Tickets start at $40.
Laff’s Comedy Caffe
2900 E. Broadway Boulevard, Tucson
www.laffstucson.com
8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Friday, March 1, and 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2: John Hastings has appeared in every major comedy festival in the world over the last 10 years. He went viral when Dennis Rodman heckled him. Tickets are $15; $20 preferred seating.
Tucson Improv Movement/TIM Comedy Theatre
414 E. Ninth Street Tucson
www.tucsonimprov.com
7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 29: Improv 101 + “The Tim Company Interns (Affectionately Known as the Timterns)”
6:30 p.m. Friday, March 1: improv jam
7:30 p.m. Friday, March 1: “The Soapbox” with Charlinda Haudley
9 p.m. Friday, March 1: Standup Comedy Show
11 a.m. Saturday, March 2: “Pretendy Time” for kids and families
7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2: “Laughing Liberally”
9 p.m. Saturday, March 2: “The Dirty T’s”
Unscrewed Theater
4500 E. Speedway Boulevard, Tucson
www.unscrewedtheatre.org
7:30 p.m. Friday, March 1: “From the Top”
7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2: “Not Burnt Out Just Unscrewed” (NBOJU)