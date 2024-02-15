Comedy Calendar: Week of Feb, 15, 2024

Fox Tucson Theatre
17 W. Congress Street, Tucson
www.foxtucson.com
7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, free, Laurel and Hardy Silent Film Trio: “From Soup to Nuts,” “Two Tars” and “Liberty;” interludes from the period by Dave Wickerham on the Fox’s Wurlitzer organ.
Laff’s Comedy Caffe
2900 E. Broadway Boulevard, Tucson
www.laffstucson.com,
8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, and 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, $15, $20 preferred seating; Based in Denver’s Comedy Works club, “Hippieman” John Novosad made his TV debut on “The Late Show with Craig Ferguson.” He jokes about how to solve our country’s problems as the last hippie standing.
Rialto Theatre
318 E. Congress Street, Tucson
www.rialtotheatre.com
7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, tickets start at $35, Justin Willman: Magic for Humans in Person Tour; The creator of the Netflix series “Magic for Humans” Justin Willman wants to make you laugh while he melts your brain. He hosted the baking show “Cupcake Wars.”
The Screening Room
127 E. Congress Street, Tucson
www.screeningroomdowntown.com
9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, $15, “Lady Bits Women’s Standup Show,” produced and hosted by Jen Blanco, this month features comedian and KLPX morning show personality Kristine Levine of The Frank Show. Also featured are Rebecca Fox, Amie Gabusi, Ash Loca and Lux.
Tucson Improv Movement/TIM
Comedy Theatre
414 E. Ninth Street Tucson
www.tucsonimprov.com
$7 each show, $10 for both shows, same night, free jam. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, Improv 201 and Standup 101 showcases; 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, Improv Jam; 7:30 p.m. “The Soapbox” with Tim Kromer; 9 p.m. “Femme Drop;” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, “The Game Show Show,” 9 p.m. “The Dating Scene.”
Unscrewed Theater
4500 E. Speedway Boulevard, Tucson
www.unscrewedtheatre.org
$8, live or remote, $5 kids,
unscrewedtheatre.org, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb 16, Not Burnt Out Just Unscrewed (NBOJU); 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, Unscrewed Family Hour; 7:30 p.m., NBOJU; 9 p.m. The Backyard Improv Playground