Comedy Calendar: Week of Feb, 15, 2024

Fox Tucson Theatre

17 W. Congress Street, Tucson

www.foxtucson.com

7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, free, Laurel and Hardy Silent Film Trio: “From Soup to Nuts,” “Two Tars” and “Liberty;” interludes from the period by Dave Wickerham on the Fox’s Wurlitzer organ.





Laff’s Comedy Caffe

2900 E. Broadway Boulevard, Tucson

www.laffstucson.com,

8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, and 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, $15, $20 preferred seating; Based in Denver’s Comedy Works club, “Hippieman” John Novosad made his TV debut on “The Late Show with Craig Ferguson.” He jokes about how to solve our country’s problems as the last hippie standing.





Rialto Theatre

318 E. Congress Street, Tucson

www.rialtotheatre.com

7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, tickets start at $35, Justin Willman: Magic for Humans in Person Tour; The creator of the Netflix series “Magic for Humans” Justin Willman wants to make you laugh while he melts your brain. He hosted the baking show “Cupcake Wars.”

click to enlarge (Justin Williams/Submitted) It’s like magician Justin Willman has three hands. \

The Screening Room

127 E. Congress Street, Tucson

www.screeningroomdowntown.com

9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, $15, “Lady Bits Women’s Standup Show,” produced and hosted by Jen Blanco, this month features comedian and KLPX morning show personality Kristine Levine of The Frank Show. Also featured are Rebecca Fox, Amie Gabusi, Ash Loca and Lux.

Tucson Improv Movement/TIM

Comedy Theatre

414 E. Ninth Street Tucson

www.tucsonimprov.com

$7 each show, $10 for both shows, same night, free jam. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, Improv 201 and Standup 101 showcases; 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, Improv Jam; 7:30 p.m. “The Soapbox” with Tim Kromer; 9 p.m. “Femme Drop;” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, “The Game Show Show,” 9 p.m. “The Dating Scene.”





Unscrewed Theater

4500 E. Speedway Boulevard, Tucson

www.unscrewedtheatre.org

$8, live or remote, $5 kids,

unscrewedtheatre.org, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb 16, Not Burnt Out Just Unscrewed (NBOJU); 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, Unscrewed Family Hour; 7:30 p.m., NBOJU; 9 p.m. The Backyard Improv Playground