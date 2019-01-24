Comedy Calendar: Lotsa Laughs 

Sunday, Jan. 27
Laughs for HOPE benefit for HOPE, INC, Laffs Comedy Café, 2900 E Broadway Blvd., $10, cash only, and a two-item minimum. 7 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 28
The Best of The Gaslight Theatre in Concert. Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. $22.95 and up. 6 p.m.
Comedy at the Wench: Precious Gems of Comedy standup. The Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave. Donations accepted. 7 p.m.
The Switch improvised standup from audience texts. The Hut Tucson, 305 N. Fourth Ave. Free. 8 p.m.
Brew-Ha-ha standup. Borderlands Brewery, 119 E. Toole Ave. $5. 8 p.m.
Tueday, Jan. 29
LOL With FST Storytelling, Borderlands Brewery, 119 E. Toole Ave. $7. 7 p.m.
The Belle of Tombstone. Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. $12 to $22. 7 p.m.
TucsonComedy.com Presents standup feat. UA improve. Gentle Ben's, 865 E. University Blvd. $5. 8 p.m.
The Mint Comedy standup. The Mint Cocktails, 3540 E. Grant Road. Free. 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 30
Let's Talk About Sex Baby comedy talk show. IBT's, 616 N Fourth Ave. Free. 7 p.m.
The Belle of Tombstone. Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. $12 to $22. 7 p.m.
C*nts Being C*nts Talking About C*nts standup. Borderlands Brewery, 119 E. Toole Ave. $5. 8 p.m.
Open Mic. Café Passé, 415 N. Fourth Ave. Free. 8:30 p.m.
Viva La Diva Drag Show, IBT's, 616 N Fourth Ave. Tips. 9 p.m.
Good Enough Comedy open mic. Corbett Brewing, 309 E Seventh St. Free. 9 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 31
The Belle of Tombstone Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. $12 to $22. 7 p.m.
Retro Game Show w/Tempest duJour. Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St. 7 p.m.
Mother of All Tucson Open Mics. Laffs Comedy Café, 2900 E. Broadway Bvd. Free. 8 p.m.
Good Enough Comedy open mic. Corbett Brewing, 309 E Seventh St. Free. 9 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 1
Too Many Mics in the Café standup with Q&A. Epic Cafe, 745 N. Fourth Ave. Free. 6 p.m.
The Belle of Tombstone. Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. $12 to $22. 6 and 8:30 p.m.
Longform improv and The Soapbox at Tucson Improv Movement. 414 E. Ninth St. $5. 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Battle in the Roast Room bracketed standup competition. The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St. $5. 8 p.m.
Lewis Black standup. The Fox Tucson Theater. $39.50 to $99. 8 p.m.
Steve Gillespie. Laffs Comedy Café, 2900 E Broadway Blvd. $10 + two-item minimum. 8 p.m., and 10 p.m.
First Friday Shorts short film gong show. The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $8. 9 p.m.
Retrolesque and the Furies: Rumble. The Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave. $20 advance VIP, $10 at the door. 10 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 2
¿Cómo Se Dice? bilingual comedy. El Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento. Free, family friendly. 3 p.m.
The Belle of Tombstone. Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd., $12 to $22. 6 and 8:30 p.m.
Longform improv and sketch comedy. Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. Ninth St., $5. 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Not Burned Out Just Unscrewed Fifth Anniversary Show (7:30 p.m.) and From the Top musical improv (9 p.m.). Unscrewed Theatre, 4500 E. Speedway Blvd. $8.
Steve Gillespie. Laffs Comedy Café, 2900 E Broadway Blvd. $12.50 and $17.50 + two-item minimum. 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.
Beginners and Veterans Standup. Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. Ninth St. Free. 10:30 p.m.
Visit catcomedy520.org for more information.