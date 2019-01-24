Comedy Calendar: Lotsa Laughs 

Sunday, Jan. 27

Laughs for HOPE benefit for HOPE, INC, Laffs Comedy Café, 2900 E Broadway Blvd., $10, cash only, and a two-item minimum. 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 28

The Best of The Gaslight Theatre in Concert. Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. $22.95 and up. 6 p.m.

Comedy at the Wench: Precious Gems of Comedy standup. The Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave. Donations accepted. 7 p.m.

The Switch improvised standup from audience texts. The Hut Tucson, 305 N. Fourth Ave. Free. 8 p.m.

Brew-Ha-ha standup. Borderlands Brewery, 119 E. Toole Ave. $5. 8 p.m.

Tueday, Jan. 29

LOL With FST Storytelling, Borderlands Brewery, 119 E. Toole Ave. $7. 7 p.m.

The Belle of Tombstone. Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. $12 to $22. 7 p.m.

TucsonComedy.com Presents standup feat. UA improve. Gentle Ben's, 865 E. University Blvd. $5. 8 p.m.

The Mint Comedy standup. The Mint Cocktails, 3540 E. Grant Road. Free. 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 30

Let's Talk About Sex Baby comedy talk show. IBT's, 616 N Fourth Ave. Free. 7 p.m.

The Belle of Tombstone. Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. $12 to $22. 7 p.m.

C*nts Being C*nts Talking About C*nts standup. Borderlands Brewery, 119 E. Toole Ave. $5. 8 p.m.

Open Mic. Café Passé, 415 N. Fourth Ave. Free. 8:30 p.m.

Viva La Diva Drag Show, IBT's, 616 N Fourth Ave. Tips. 9 p.m.

Good Enough Comedy open mic. Corbett Brewing, 309 E Seventh St. Free. 9 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 31

The Belle of Tombstone Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. $12 to $22. 7 p.m.

Retro Game Show w/Tempest duJour. Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St. 7 p.m.

Mother of All Tucson Open Mics. Laffs Comedy Café, 2900 E. Broadway Bvd. Free. 8 p.m.

Good Enough Comedy open mic. Corbett Brewing, 309 E Seventh St. Free. 9 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 1

Too Many Mics in the Café standup with Q&A. Epic Cafe, 745 N. Fourth Ave. Free. 6 p.m.

The Belle of Tombstone. Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. $12 to $22. 6 and 8:30 p.m.

Longform improv and The Soapbox at Tucson Improv Movement. 414 E. Ninth St. $5. 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Battle in the Roast Room bracketed standup competition. The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St. $5. 8 p.m.

Lewis Black standup. The Fox Tucson Theater. $39.50 to $99. 8 p.m.

Steve Gillespie. Laffs Comedy Café, 2900 E Broadway Blvd. $10 + two-item minimum. 8 p.m., and 10 p.m.

First Friday Shorts short film gong show. The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $8. 9 p.m.

Retrolesque and the Furies: Rumble. The Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave. $20 advance VIP, $10 at the door. 10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 2

¿Cómo Se Dice? bilingual comedy. El Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento. Free, family friendly. 3 p.m.

The Belle of Tombstone. Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd., $12 to $22. 6 and 8:30 p.m.

Longform improv and sketch comedy. Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. Ninth St., $5. 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Not Burned Out Just Unscrewed Fifth Anniversary Show (7:30 p.m.) and From the Top musical improv (9 p.m.). Unscrewed Theatre, 4500 E. Speedway Blvd. $8.

Steve Gillespie. Laffs Comedy Café, 2900 E Broadway Blvd. $12.50 and $17.50 + two-item minimum. 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Beginners and Veterans Standup. Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. Ninth St. Free. 10:30 p.m.

