City Weeks: Weekly Picks



TANGO IN THE COURTYARD

SEPT. 15 - Maximiliano Larrea, a nationally certified classical guitarist from Rosario, Argentina, is a performer, composer and educator of tango music. He’s been honored in several tango festivals including the World Guitar Festival, directed by legendary folklore guitarist Juan Falú. As he performs for tango dancing in the courtyard, Antojo Poblano will provide free aguas frescas in Tucson’s favorite flavors: horchata, jamaica and lemonade.

Pima County Attractions and Tourism Office, Historic Pima County Courthouse, 115 N. Church Avenue, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., visittucson.org

THE BOOK OF MORMON

SEPT. 15 TO SEPT. 17 - Winner of nine Tony awards, this hit Broadway musical imagines how two fresh, young Mormon missionaries might experience a native Ugandan village — if it were “South Park.” “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone developed the concept with Robert Lopez writing the songs. The story liberates a community of oppressed people through the determination of its heroine and the unpredictable ways visitors inspire them.

Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Boulevard, Tucson, tickets start at $89, various times, centhall.org

“AGUA ES VIDA” CELEBRATION

OF WATER IN THE DESERT

SEPT. 16 - Water conservation is a pocketbook issue as well as an environmental one. A festival of free activities offer a better understanding about Tucson’s water challenges and small actions we can take in our own lives to accommodate them. Find the full schedule on the website, but highlights include a “living lab” of household tips, a free tree for learning how and where to build a basin, a series of short documentaries about water security and a performance by Tucson’s official troubadour, Ted Ramirez.

Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Boulevard, Tucson, sustainabletucson.org, free, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Boulevard, Tucson, $8, 2 p.m., loftcinema.org

THE CORCORAN HOLT QUINTET

SEPT. 15 - Corcoran Holt was a precocious rhythm master from the start. He began playing West African percussion at age 4 and switched to upright bass at 10. Prestigious appointments and admissions followed, leading to a master’s in jazz from Queens College in NYC. His mentor list is a litany of jazz greats on every instrument, including vocalist Diane Schuur. He circulates regularly among the most prestigious jazz festivals in the world but makes time to be a djembe drummer and music therapist at Greater Harlem Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

The Century Room, Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress Street, Tucson, tickets start at $20, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.,

hotelcongress.com

TUCSON SYMPHONY CELEBRATES MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY

SEPT. 15 - The Consulate of Mexico in Tucson tapped the Tucson Symphony to perform a concert to celebrate Mexican Independence Day. The event also includes an outdoor fiesta featuring Mexican cuisine and crafts offered by traditional artisans and small businesses. The fiesta is from 5 to 7 p.m. on the plaza. Concert tickets are free and available only from the Consulate of Mexico in Tucson. Send an email to comunidadestuc@sre.gob.mx

Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 260 S. Church Avenue, Tucson, free, 7:30 p.m., consulmex.sre.gob.mx/tucson/

Mexican Independence Day

Celebration

SEPT. 16 - Once Mexico gained independence from Spain, Tucson was part of Mexico for 33 years. Mexican Independence Day is traditionally celebrated on Sept. 16, and the Presidio Museum marks the occasion with a fiesta. After a welcome by a representative of the Mexican Consulate, Danzacultural Mexicana will perform ballet folklorico and Los Diablitos del Sunnyside High School will play mariachi music. At 6:45 p.m. historian Mauro Trego will lecture on the date’s significance. Food and beverages will be available at The Dandelion Café.

Tucson Presidio Historic Museum, 196 N. Court Avenue, Tucson, $5, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., tucsonpresidio.com

Pusch House Museum Hispanic Exhibition

SATURDAYS

SEPT. 16 TO SEPT. 30 - Docents with the Oro Valley Historical Society will open the historic Pusch House on Saturdays this month for tours and an exhibition of its Hispanic heritage. The house was a central cultural feature of the Hispanic settlement in what is now the Oro Valley area. The regular Saturday Heirloom Farmers Market will also be taking place, so you can pick up lunch and produce for the week after your 45-minute tour.

Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley, $5 suggested donation, tours begin at 9 a.m. and every 15 minutes thereafter until 11:30 a.m., ovhistory.org

Havana Nights Prom

SEPT. 16 - IAMYou360, a nonprofit that helps support teenagers without homes, is hosting a prom, with all the fanciness that implies, including electing a king and queen. The organization is celebrating its success to date and raising funds to complete a community of 10 tiny homes for vulnerable youth. Dress to impress and enjoy appetizers, dinner, dessert and beverages of all kinds.

Park Avenue Events Center, 242 S. Park Avenue, Tucson, $125, 6 p.m., iamyou360.org

“Dementia 101”

SEPT. 18 - Someone you know has struggled with dementia or will do so in your lifetime. It could be you, even right now. This workshop will give you needed context. It will cover what dementia is, its causes and risk factors, common signs, common types, prevalence, statistics and processes around screening and diagnosis. You’ll also learn about how Dementia Capable Southern Arizona can help.

PCOA Katie Dusenberry Healthy Aging Center, 600 S. Country Club Road, Tucson, free, 10 to 11:30 a.m.,

pcoa.org

Prepare Your Roses

SEPT. 20 - With temps still in three digits, it may be hard to think of autumn, but it’s already time to prepare your roses for their splendiferous fall bloom. Terry Schwartz will help you visualize, and actualize, all that beauty in person. A consulting rosarian and past president of the Rose Society of Tucson, Schwartz will help you take your roses to the next level and set you on the right path if you’re just getting started.

Tucson Botanical Garden, 2150 N. Alvernon Way, Tucson, $30, 10 a.m., tucsonbotanical.org