“The Savannah Sipping Society”

NOV. 12

Live Theatre Workshop presents a delightfully comic romp through the lives and sensibilities of four unique Southern women. Fate has brought them together, and they cling to their bonds to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines. The magic happens at “happy hour.” They gather to prop up each other’s fortitude, build confidence and ultimately make plans to jump-start their new lives. Together, they learn it’s never too late to make new old friends.

Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road, Tucson, tickets start at $18, dates and times vary through Sunday, Nov. 12, www.livetheatreworkshop.org

“Glow”

OCT. 27

Desert darkness turns vibrant with artworks created from light at this annual event. Round up a carful and head north for this memorable evening. Admission covers everyone in the vehicle. Bring a flashlight and wind through manicured desert trails (some are not accessible for disabled visitors) to see sculptures of light, some whimsical, some thoughtful, all engaging. Organizers suggest wearing comfortable shoes and a jacket, and bringing water. Oracle’s high desert is cooler than the temperature in town. Glowing costumes are encouraged. Proceeds benefit The Art Ranch nonprofit.

Presidio San Agustin del Triangle L Ranch, 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road, Oracle, $65 per vehicle, 7 to 11 p.m., www.trianglelranch.com/glow

Nam to Sand Jam

OCT. 28

Honor veterans a little earlier than Nov. 11. Nam Jam features food trucks, military displays, veteran resources, costume contest and trick-or-treating, along with a concert tribute to veterans.

Rillito Downs Horse Track, 4502 N. First Avenue, Tucson, free, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., www.namjamtucson.org

"HallOVeen Spooktacular"

OCT. 28

Join the town of Oro Valley for the "HallOVeen Spooktacular" at James D. Kriegh Park. This free, family-friendly event kicks off at 5 p.m. with a spine-tingling “trunk-or-treat” experience, courtesy of local businesses. The night will be alive with several fun activities including music, jumping castles, food trucks and kids’ crafts.

James D. Kriegh Park, 23 W. Calle Concordia, Oro Valley, free, 5 to 8 p.m., https://bit.ly/HallOVween

Dia De Los Muertos/Halloween Family Fun Day

OCT. 28

Dress up the whole family in Halloween costumes and face paint. There will be a selfie station to capture the look of the day. Docents answer questions about Halloween and El Dia de los Muertos in the old fort, while kids create sugar skulls as found on ofrendas. Crafts also include straw skeletons and climbing spiders, and face painting.

Fort Lowell Museum, 2900 N. Craycroft Road, Tucson, free, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., www.tucsonpresidio.com/calendar

Transportation Museum Halloween Party

OCT. 28

The Southern Arizona Transportation Museum, the Museum Division of Old Pueblo Trolley, and the Gadsden-Pacific Division Toy Train Operating Museum celebrate the season with a party for the whole family. Parking is free, a downtown treat all by itself. There will also be games, lots of candy, a fun farm choo-choo and representatives of the Tucson Ghost Society. We hear they will be hunting ghosts, and we can tag along. They’ve worked on more than 200 cases in Southern Arizona.

Southern Arizona Transportation Museum, 414 N. Toole Avenue, Tucson, free, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,

www.tucsonhistoricdepot.org.

Monster Mash Boo-lesque Variety Show

OCT. 28

“It’s a graveyard smash” at The Jackrabbit Lounge, as some of Southern Arizona’s stars of burlesque, drag and music share their most petrifying performances filled with scintillating sights and ghoulish delights! Dress for the costume contest that will be held during intermission. Prizes will be awarded for the most creative, best retro and cutest costumes. Prizes include a Jackrabbit Lounge gift card, a Halloween prize package and tickets to the November burlesque and variety show.

Jackrabbit Lounge, 2000 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, $10, $22 VIP reserved seating includes one drink, 9 p.m., 21 and over, www.thejackrabbitlounge.com

20th Anniversary Cyclovia

OCT. 29

Enjoy a day of playing in the streets — cycling, strolling, making art, playing volleyball or jacks and getting to know our fellow Tucsonans at street level. Volunteers are cleaning the streets to get ready for the big day. If you’d like to help, get in touch with Cyclovia. Making new friends adds to the fun. You’ll find food trucks galore and enjoy winning prizes along the route playing the game of Cinco, a custom bingo game.

Yavapai Road at Stone Avenue, to Fontana Avenue, to Saguaro Street, to Fourth Avenue to University Boulevard to Sixth Avenue to Sixth Street, Tucson, free, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., www.cycloviatucson.org/cycfall23

Vance Gilbert w/The Ronstadt Brothers

OCT. 29

Philadelphia-born and raised, Vance Gilbert embarked on a career with roots in R&B and jazz. In college, he discovered his gift for storytelling, and ultimately found fame in the world of folk, touring with Shawn Colvin and won fans all over the country. He’s recorded 14 albums and has opened for both Arlo Guthrie and George Carlin while also covering the music festival circuit. The Ronstadt Brothers represent five generations of Tucson’s best-known musical family. This event is a benefit for the Jewish Family & Children’s Services of Southern Arizona.

Fox Tucson Theater, 17 W. Congress Street, Tucson, 4 p.m., tickets start at $20, www.foxtucson.com

What Terrors Lurk at the Los Reales Landfill

OCT. 31

A landfill has it all over a cemetery when it comes to spookiness. Everything in a cemetery is labeled, right there on the headstones. But a landfill? Let your imaginations run wild on this Halloween adventure and think about how much waste you’re avoiding without costumes and candy wrappers. They’re calling the event a “Spooktacular Sustainability Tour” through the city’s innovative waste management strategies, and recycling and composting facilities.

Price Service Center, 4004 S. Park Avenue, upper parking lot, Tucson, free, 520-791-4183