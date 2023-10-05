Roxy Coss Quartet OCT. 6 - With her unique and innovative performances, Grammy-winning saxophonist Roxy Coss has won accolades from fans, musicians and music press alike. “Downbeat” critics adore her, as do her students and fellow faculty members at The Juilliard School. She’s toured all over the world and made six recordings as a composer and bandleader but remains a first-call side musician for leading jazz artists and projects including the Mingus Big Band. the Birdland Big Band and The Diva Jazz Orchestra Century Room, Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress Street, Tucson, tickets start at $20, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., dice.fm

Pretty Princess Fairytale Ball

OCT. 7

What makes a little girl happier than pretending to be a princess? Dress up in your sparkliest outfits and make believe this is once upon a time. You’ll find a dozen of the best-dressed, cheeriest and kindest princesses imaginable at the royal ball. They sing, they dance, they do photo ops, and they give autographs. The kids can sing along, but they can also play games and make crafts. Organizers recommend that little ones get a good night’s sleep the night before.

DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Tucson, 7051 S. Tucson Boulevard, Tucson Airport, tickets start at $20, 10 a.m., noon and 2:30 p.m., eventbrite.com, advance reservations required.





‘The Laramie Project’

OCT. 7 TO OCT. 20

The play was created by Moisen Kaufman and members of the Tectonic Theater Project based on what they learned about love, fear, hate, courage and death in the wake of a community crisis — the heinous murder of university student Matthew Shepard. This production is directed by one of the original co-writers and performers, Greg Pierotti.

Tornabene Theater, UA, 1025 N. Olive Road, Tucson, tickets start at $30, various dates and times,

theatre.arizona.edu





‘Good Morning Vietnam’

OCT. 7

This USO-style variety show features two of the Music Hall’s most popular acts, The Tributaries and The Manhattan Dolls. They’ll perform the rock hits from 1955 through 1975, recalling the love, loss, courage and sense of community that came to define the era, from Simon and Garfunkel to The Mamas & the Papas, to Ike and Tina Turner, Led Zeppelin and The Beach Boys.

The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Suite 165, Tucson, tickets start at $31, 6 p.m.,

gaslightmusichall.com





Feeling are Facts:

The Life of Yvonne Rainer

OCT. 8

Southern Arizona Senior Pride presents the inspiring story of revolutionary choreographer Yvonne Rainer. As she created a new paradigm for contemporary dance, she also upturned the rules of experimental filmmaking. It was a time when women were mostly overlooked in the field of performance art, but her bold and defiant expressions redefined the boundaries of modern dance. This film limns the challenges within the environment that shaped her creative practice.

The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Boulevard, Tucson, free, 2 p.m.,

loftcinema.org. tickets are in-person only.





Book Swap!

OCT. 8

When it comes to one person’s trash becoming someone else’s treasure, books may be the most likely to succeed, especially if they come from the shelves of the Pima County Library. The library is co-hosting a book swap with the Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition. You don’t have to bring a book to pick one up, but attendees can drop off their own castaways at a community table. Book clubs and others can arrange to host their own table by emailing hfacartsandevents@gmail.com.

Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition, 311 E. Seventh Street, Tucson, free, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.,

historic4thavecoalition.org





Just Communities Arizona Hosts ‘Just Safety Dialog’

OCT. 10

Tucson will be the site of one of three community gatherings for Arizonans interested in improving community safety. Panelists will share the experience of communities experimenting with national models for violence intervention, restorative justice, trauma recovery centers and realigning community investments in corrections and related criminal justice expenses. They’ll also report on Arizona-based models for harm reduction for people who use drugs, community gardening, public health outreach and neighborhood cleanup and beautification.

James E. Rogers School of Law, Room 164, 1201 E. Speedway Boulevard, Tucson, free, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.,

justcommunitiesarizona.org





Ian Maksin: ‘Songs of the Cello’

OCT. 10

Cello lovers may hear works by Haydn, Bach and Bruch, but Ian Maksin is also noted for elegant and visceral vocal and instrumental treatments of his own compositions. He brings lyricism and beats from around the world and a resonant voice to soar over them all. He’s also mastered electronic technology to layer his music, taking full advantage of the theater’s exceptional acoustics.

Edward B. Berger Performing Arts Center, Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, 1200 W. Speedway Boulevard, Tucson, tickets start at $25, 8:30 p.m., eventbrite.com