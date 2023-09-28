‘THE LORD OF THE RINGS:

RETURN OF THE KING’

SEPT. 28

Casa Video staff manifests its impeccable taste in old movies nightly at its film bar, always with a tasty food truck serving as a refreshment stand. This Thursday’s screening is the 2003 “Return of the King,” the last of the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy. Grossing more than $1.1 billion worldwide, it was the highest-grossing film of 2003 and the second-highest-grossing film of all time. Casa Video will be screening the extended version. Check back every Tuesday for “Speedquizzing Trivia.”

Casa Video, 2905 E. Speedway Boulevard, Tucson, free, 7 p.m.,

casafilmbar.com





CENTURY ROOM:

AARON GOLDBERG TRIO

SEPT. 29

Aaron Goldberg’s fluid improvisation has made him a favorite collaborator of Wynton Marsalis and Joshua Redman, among others. He moved to NYC at age 17 to attend The New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music, but his destiny was set when Betty Carter tapped him at 18 to be a founding member of her Jazz Ahead residency program. Dozens of enviably distinguished awards and collaborations have followed.

Century Room, Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress Street, Tucson, $20, 7 p.m., dice.fm





PRIDE PARADE

SEPT. 29

When the rodeo comes to town, Tucson takes legitimate pride in having the longest nonmechanized parade in the world. But there is no prouder, more colorful, happier parade in town than our annual Pride Parade, sponsored by the Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation. It’s a celebration of love and the longtime importance of the gay community to Tucson’s culture. This year’s grand marshal is Lavina Tomer. Join anywhere along the route.

220 S. Fifth Avenue to Armory Park, 221 S. Sixth Avenue, Tucson, free, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., saaf.org





‘BAREFOOT IN THE PARK’

THROUGH OCT. 12

Rose-colored glasses turn crystal clear as newlyweds grapple with the realities of life in a Manhattan “fixer-upper,” with an eccentric neighbor watching and a neurotic mother-in-law meddling. Is the thrill gone? The world first swooned over this Neil Simon play in 1963, when Robert Redford played opposite Elizabeth Ashley. It resonates through the generations with all its original charm.

Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Avenue, Tucson, tickets start at $25, various days and times, atc.org





TUCSON HUMANITIES FESTIVAL

OCT. 3

The UA Department of Humanities kicks off its annual series of events celebrating National Arts and Humanities Month with a film screening and discussion of “In the Mood for Love” at The Loft Cinema. Other programs elsewhere in the series include Tim Gunn presents “The Poetry of Fashion” on Oct. 11; “Hip Hop at 50: Global Culture, Global Voices” and “My Life in the Sunshine: Intersections of Family, Music & Race” on Oct. 17; and “Desert Symphony: Mobilizing Creativity and Stories for Social Change” on Oct. 24.

The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Boulevard, Tucson, free, 7 p.m., humanitiesfestival.arizona.edu. See the website for times, prices and locations of other events in the series.





ARIZONA ARTISTS EXHIBITION:

DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS

THROUGH NOV. 5

To think of death in a celebratory context is a leap of faith or maybe even beyond faith. Certainly, it’s beyond grief. El Dia de los Muertos celebrates lives past as they survive in the memories of the living, in the most joyful, brightest, most colorful and sometimes the silliest ways. A single day is never enough to hold it all. This exhibition shows artists’ interpretations of the celebration’s meaning in a range of media.

Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte, Tucson, $15 includes gardens, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, tohonochul.org





THE FRENCH CONNECTION

AND TUCSON FRIENDS: MASTERCLASS FINALE CONCERT

OCT. 3

Almost 30 years ago now, a musician exchange began between Tucson and Nantes, France. Musicians have since made lifelong friends, produced each other’s music, traded culture-specific licks and often mind-melded over jazz, as well as rock riffs. A reunion of sorts takes place this weekend, culminating in a show featuring 12 of the project’s finest musicians. Come practice your romance language of choice and listen to what all this cooperative learning has wrought in its unique musical geography. Performers include The French Tourist band and Sergio Mendoza, Arthur Vint, Brian Lopez, John Contreras, Billy Sedlmayr, Tom Walbank and Jeff Grubic.

Hotel Congress Plaza Stage, 311 E. Congress Street, Tucson, $12 advance, $14 door, 7:30 p.m., dice.com