Yogas with Aja. Oh, you think you're trendy because you do yoga? You know nothing of trendiness until you've taken a yoga class at the local contemporary art museum. On the autonomous space rug, no less. The rug, part of the current exhibition Pia Camil: Three Works, is a patchwork of carpet painted with a diagram of social distancing parameters, and which covers the entire floor of the museum's great hall. Your instructor Aja is trained in Yoga Hour, a playful type of yoga that is both accessible and rigorous (but still with the glorious three-minute savasana at the end to cool down). Sessions will focus on themes like reuse and repurposing. Masks are required. 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10 (but try to arrive 10 minutes early). Tucson MOCA, 265 S. Church Ave. Free.

Immigration Ain't Easy. Also over at MOCA this weekend is this talk by Tucson immigration attorney Mo Goldman. Mo will be dispelling misinformation about the U.S. immigration system. How does applying for visas work? What about sponsoring family members, or DACA/Dreamers? Or the deportation process, or common roadblocks to winning deportation cases? All this and more will be covered. The event is part of the Autonomous Space Rug Programming series, offered in conjunction with Pia Camil's ongoing exhibit. 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 10. Tucson MOCA, 265 S. Church Ave. Free.

HUB Restaurant Rooftop Dinner Summer Series. Are you ready for the second installment of this summer series? You should probably sit down for this, so you don't fall down when you read it and your socks get knocked off. The Agave Four-Course Pairing Experience includes shrimp and sea bass ceviche paired with an OJ & pomegranate cocktail; bacon and pear fritters with goat cheese dip paired with a mezcal vago drink; chili duck confit paired with a herradura reposado drink; and a sorbet margarita for dessert. Featuring an array of local ingredients, and served on the HUB's beautiful rooftop patio. Treat yourself! 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 15. Playground Bar & Lounge Rooftop Patio, 266 Congress St. Space is limited, call 207-8201 to make a reservation. $85 per person.

CoderDojo Summer Robotics Workshop. If we're being honest with ourselves, we should probably all learn how to code, but it's too late for many of us adults to find the time or initiative. The hope for our future lies with the youth! If you know a STEM-loving kid between the ages of 7 and 17, they might love this in-person workshop about how to code, develop programs and more. And after all, what more fun way to learn coding than via building and programming robotics? 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 8. Virtual. Email Tucson.us@coderdojo.com with questions.

A Photographer Discloses. Invisible Theatre's latest offering is this one-woman show by playwright, director and longtime photographer Gretchen Wirges. When she took a break from posed and paid-for photos recently, she explored the medium of film, and using it to capture raw emotion and vulnerability. What she found were connections between photographer and subject deeper than any she'd ever experienced. Come hear the stories, see the photos and get to know the photographer, as she steps out from behind the camera to disclose some of her own truths. 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, and Friday, July 9. 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10. Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. $40.

Reid Park Zoo Summer Safari Nights. Thank goodness for this summer tradition at the zoo. Lord knows taking your kids to see the animals sounds like an idyllic summer day, but Lord also knows that it's too hot to go outside during the day. So doing it at night is perfect. This week's theme is weird science! You get to learn about some of the most bizarre and unique animals the zoo has to offer. Meerkats, squirrel monkeys, giant anteaters African goats and aldabra tortoises will abound! OnesAll Band will provide a soundtrack of funk and rock music; Ready, Set, Rec will supply the games; and the zoo will provide the food and drink specials. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10. Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court. $10.50 adults, $8.50 seniors, $6.50 kids ages 2 to 14.

Tucson Saguaros vs. Roswell Invaders. If these two teams were competing for the title of which team name best embodies the team's hometown, it would definitely be a close game. But alas, they are competing in a baseball game, which will, at least, be much more entertaining to watch. When the teams faced off on the Invaders' field earlier this month, the Saguaros claimed a victory. Let's hope our beloved Saguaros can keep it up on their home turf. 7 p.m. Monday, July 12; Tuesday, July 13; and Wednesday, July 14. Amphitheater High School, 125 W. Yavapai Road.

Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon Laser Light Show. Wow, I didn't realize it until I came across this event, but a Pink Floyd laser light show in an air-conditioned room is exactly what I need right now. It might just be what we all need right now. It's been a long hiatus, but this show is back at Flandrau for just one day until further notice. Get your tickets ASAP! I'm telling you! This is the sort of thing that can cure your ills. 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10. Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd. $9 adults, $8 senior/military, $7 kids 4 to 17 and college ID holders.

Tamborcito. Going out with friends on a Friday night no longer sounds like an outlandish dream that happened so long ago we can't be sure we didn't imagine it. In that spirit, Club Congress invites you over for some Friday night jamming on the Tap patio with DJ Humblelianess and Tamborcito. Grab a friend, grab a cocktail, and try to remember how to dance when you're out in public, then hit the dancefloor.10 p.m. Friday, July 9. Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St. Free entry.

Mesquite & Permaculture in Food Systems. Do you know much about mesquite? Gerardo Ruiz Smith, a farm planner and regenerative agriculture consultant and trainer based in central Mexico, sure does. He researches the propagation of drought tolerant crops and the design of agroforestry to restore ecosystems. He co-founded a mesquite nursery and food business that works with women from rural Guanajuato communities to harvest mesquite pods for mesquite flour. Extremely cool stuff! In this lecture hosted by the UA Southwest Center, you'll learn about the ecology, history and processing of mesquite. 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 13. ENR2 Haury Lecture Hall, 1064 E. Lowell St. Free.