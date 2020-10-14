City Week 

Working From Home: New Commissions From Tucson. MOCA has reopened, with lots of new adjustments and precautions, including requiring facial coverings and social distancing, operating at 50 percent capacity, and more. This exhibit features work from five artists and two poets who currently or recently live, work or quarantine in the area. The fact that there are artists who are taking everything 2020 has thrown at us and making it into art sure does give us hope. And that's what this exhibit is designed to do: Support creators and underscore the essential work artists and poets do, especially in moments of crisis. MOCA hours are noon to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. 265, S. Church Ave. Free admission throughout the fall!

Best of the Gaslight Fall Review. What better way to get into a spooky mood than by watching characters like the Phantom of the Opera, a mad scientist and the Sanderson sisters singing their hearts out at the Gaslight Theatre? Their fall revue, performed on the front porch of the theater while you sit back in your car and enjoy, is not to be missed. Order a pizza and a (truly enormous, like the size of a small child) bag of popcorn in advance along with your ticket, bring chairs to sit outside if you want and enjoy! The good tunes and bad jokes are fantastic way to spend an evening. 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday nights through Sunday, Oct. 25. Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. $40 per parking spot.

Haunted Car Rides at Steam Pump Ranch. Steam Pump Ranch is one of those places that can easily feel either very charming or very spooky, depending on the context. So it's a perfect place to spend a Friday night in October. At this event, you can listen to a series of scary stories via your smartphone to take a haunted road trip across the state! Make sure you register in advance, arrive at least five minutes early and come in at the Northern entrance! 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16. Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle. Free.

FC Tucson vs. Orlando City B Watch Party. Do you miss watching your local sports teams play games live? While we're not quite to a point where you can watch FC Tucson play at Kino Sports Complex, they've put together this neat alternative instead: This Saturday, head over to the downtown watch party at El Toro Flicks Carpool Cinema to watch in a physically-distanced fashion. Gates open at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 El Toro Flicks, 198 S. Granada Ave. Tickets for a single game start at $15 for a single ticket and go up to $50 for a car with 6 or more passengers. You can also get flex pack tickets to see multiple games.

Archery at Tanque Verde Ranch. Looking to take a safe staycation AND pick up a new hobby? Tanque Verde Ranch may be just the ticket. Their archery station, just north of the main office, has lanes ranging from 10 yards to 50 yards in length, making it a great place to learn and then work your way up. Equipment is provided and safety rules are outlined carefully. Even if you don't quite hit the bullseye, you'll definitely challenge yourself, get in a bit of an arm workout, and feel incredibly cool. Tanque Verde Ranch, 14301 E. Speedway.

Love Letters. The latest show at Live Theatre Workshop is the feel-good story of hope that we all need right now. It tells the story of Andy Ladd and Melissa Gardner, childhood friends whose birthday party thank-you notes and postcards from summer camp evolve into love letters exchanged over the course of their lives. Though physically apart, their true love keeps them close, and who's cutting onions in here anyway? This reimagined production features Rhonda Hallquist and Carlisle Ellis, and will be done as a staged reading at their outdoor drive-in stage. Enjoy from your car, tuned into the LTW radio station, or bring chairs and masks to tailgate. Enjoy pre-ordered snacks too! 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 5 p.m. on Sundays through Nov. 1. (No show on Halloween). 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road. $25 per car.

Live Theatre Workshop Adult Classes. Have you been watching the people around you pick up new hobbies left and right during this pandemic, but haven't found your niche yet? Or maybe you did improv or musical theatre in college but haven't explored it since? These classes at LTW might be for you. The improv class, geared toward all levels (18+), is 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays from Oct. 20 to Dec. 15. Tuition is $125. The Musical Theatre Happy Hour class will go over classic an new musical theatre show songs, help students practice vocal techniques, and eventually give everyone a chance to perform. The 21+ class is 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays from Oct. 21 to Dec. 16. Tuition is $130.

Virtual Magic Show with John Shryock. John Shryock has performed in more than 100 cities, for sold out crowds at the Magic Castle in Hollywood, Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and—now—your living room. This specially designed show is so you can enjoy the magic and comedy up close and personal. It's even interactive, so viewers can comment and participate in the fun. But, unlike traditional magic shows, you don't have to deal with the lingering terror in the back of your mind that you might be called up onstage to participate in front of an audience. The show is hosted through the Gaslight Theatre, so it's also a great way to support a local favorite. 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. $25 per view. (The whole family can share one view!)

Benjamin Scheuer: In Concert From London. Have you ever heard of Benjamin Scheuer? He's the type of person whose name might be rattling around in your head for any number of reasons. Maybe you've heard of The Lion, his Drama Desk Award winning musical? Or it might be his children's books, Hundred Feet Tall and Hibernate With Me, that you're thinking of. Or maybe you've heard his song "I Am Samantha," inspired by a friend's transition to becoming a woman (the music video was directed by by T. Cooper, who is transgender, and features a cast of 27 transgender individuals!) Anyway, he's performing a concert—one of the first in-person concerts in London since everything shut down earlier this year—which will be livestreamed through Arizona Theatre Company. The free event is available to ATC subscribers on Thursday, Oct. 15 and the general public on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Lit Up: Traditional Artists on Public Walls. As part of the Tucson Meet Yourself festival, sites throughout town will be projecting video footage of traditional artists onto outside walls. We're talking Japanese traditional dancers, Polish folk dancers, Henna tattoo artists and more! Just drive up and enjoy these beautiful movers and makers. This week, you can catch the projections at Winterhaven Square (at Fort Lowell and Country Club), Tucson City Court (at Toole and Sixth Ave.) and Kent's Tools (2745 N. First Ave, north of Glenn). Shows start at dusk and go until 10 p.m.

Lore SHOW at &gallery. This Fourth Avenue art space likes to call itself "an art gallery for weirdos." In this creative, mildly spooky show during October, they'll be featuring art from more than 20 local artists, all inspired by folklore and scary stories from the artists' cultures! The primarily BIPOC artists have created art with stories from Latin culture like La Llorona, Dubby stories from Jamaica, Cryptids from American folklore and much more. They'll only be allowing 20 people in the gallery at a time to maintain social distancing, so they recommend buying your ticket in advance. Regular tickets are $5, but on Saturdays at 8 p.m., they have a special haunted house showtime, with performances and creepy stagings, for $15. & gallery, 419 N. Fourth Ave.