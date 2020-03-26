City Week 

click to enlarge

COVID-19 Resources

The COVID-19 situation seems to change every moment, affecting everything from our jobs to our bathroom habits to our screentime. Below are just a few resources you may be able to turn to for help. Watch this space and TucsonWeekly.com for more help.

Senior Shopping

The following stores have specialized shopping hours reserved for seniors and/or those at high risk of contracting COVID-19

Albertsons: 7 to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays

AJ's: 5 to 6 a.m. on Wednesdays.

Bashas: 5 to 6 a.m. on Wednesdays

Dollar General: 8 to 9 a.m. at Tucson locations (first hour stores are open)

Food City: 5 to 6 a.m. on Wednesdays

Safeway: 7 to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays

Target: 8 to 9 a.m. (first hour of shopping) every Wednesday, for "vulnerable guests," including those over 65, pregnant women or others defined by the CDC as vulnerable or at-risk.

Walmart: 6 to 7 a.m. (one hour before regular opening) on Tuesdays.

Whole Foods: 7 to 8 a.m. (one hour before opening)

The Salvation Army Tucson is organizing a food drive of non-perishable food and emergency relief supplies for delivery to those that are both 65 and over and need assistance with shopping. To register for food and supply delivery to your home, call Genesis Carcamo at 795-4504 (bilingual, Spanish and English) or call one of the following locations

• Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Ave. 795-9671

• Salvation Army All Nations Corps Community Center, 1001 N. Richey. 795-4504

• Salvation Army Amphi Corps Community Center, 218 E. Prince. 888-1299

• Salvation Army Green Valley Service Center, 555 N. La Canada Drive, Suite 101A. 625-3888.

Childcare/Education

Amphi School District has a list of fun resources for learning at home, including math games, free worksheets and printables, Duolingo and virtual field trips to places like the Louvre and the Great Wall of China. Visit amphi.com.

Expect More Arizona has a list of learning resources for kids and suggestions for how to talk to your kids about COVID-19, as well as resources in Spanish.

Though the Pima County Public Libraries are closed until further notice, you can still access digital materials 24/7 (and the due dates for items have been extended).

Arizona educator Joy Novack Rosson compiled a list of resources on ways to learn at home, including a website to explore the surface of Mars, elementary science lessons and classes for older teens or adults. Visit roostermoney.com/gb/learning-at-home-list for the complete list.

The Tucson YMCA is currently using their facilities to run critical childcare for working families—prioritizing service for "health care workers, first responders and those providing vital services to our community." They'll keep kids in small groups, provide meals and entertainment, carefully sanitize surfaces and follow a handwashing schedule. Visit tucsonymca.org/program/springbreak to learn more.

The Boys and Girls Club of Tucson is offering emergency childcare starting Monday, March 23 at the Frank & Edith Morton Clubhouse, 3155 E. Grant Road. Service is limited to 60 children between the ages of 5 and 12 whose parents are "essential and critical workers in the community." They'll also keep kids in small groups, provide meals and entertainment, carefully sanitize surfaces and follow a handwashing schedule.

Food

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona has adjusted its service hours and switched to a drive-by model for food distribution in Marana and at the Country Club location in Tucson. Temporary hours are below. Call 622-0525 or visit communityfoodbank.org/covid-19-update for more information on where to find food.

• Tucson: Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Marana: Effective Wednesday, March 25, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m.

• Amado: Effective Tuesday, March 24, Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Green Valley: Effective Tuesday, March 24, Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday & Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

• Nogales: Effective Tuesday, March 24, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 9 to 10 a.m. (SENIORS ONLY); 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for all other visitors

Tucson Food Share is a program sharing free groceries for Tucsonans impacted by COVID-19. They accept bulk donations or purchase wholesale, pack them for individual households in a sanitary environment and distribute or deliver them. Pick up is 5 to 7 p.m. on Mondays and 8 to 10 a.m. on Thursdays at 600 N. Fourth Ave.

The Interfaith Community Services Food Bank is still open. The ICS Foodbank, at 2820 W. Ina Road, is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday, as well as 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. The Eastside Food Bank, at the New Spirit Lutheran Church, 8701 E. Old Spanish Road, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on first and third Saturdays.

The University of Arizona campus pantry is still open to students, but with a new location and hours. Bring a CatCard and a grocery bag to the Sonora Room (first floor of the Student Union Memorial Center, next to Wells Fargo) from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. Emergency food bags are also available in the Dean of Students office, located in the Nugent Building.

Churches, nonprofits and other organizations operate several other foodbanks throughout town. Visit Foodpantries.org/ci/az-tucson for a full list of places to turn.

Finances

If your small business has been impacted by the outbreak, you may be eligible for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan to pay fixed debts, accounts payable, payroll and other bills. Find more information at sba.gov.

The Community Action Agency Pima County works with partners who provide programs for low-income families and the larger community. They may be able to provide rent help (including mortgage assistance and eviction prevention), financial assistance, health care support or food assistance. Call 724-2667 or visit needhelppayingbills.com

The Restaurant Workers Community Fund has compiled a list of resources to help restaurants and workers who have been negatively impacted by the virus, including a relief fund the organization is developing itself. Also, news about unemployment, other relief funds, financial assistance and health care. Visit restaurantworkerscf.org.

The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona is creating two relief funds for nonprofit organizations impacted by COVID-19. The COVID-19 Event Relief Fund will support nonprofits who have had to cancel fundraising events in response to the virus, and the COVID-19 Community Support Fund will support nonprofits experiencing increased service demands. Visit cfsaz.org/covid19 or call 770-0800 for more information.

The Community Investment Corporation is supporting local small businesses via specialized loan products and partnerships. CIC's immediate offerings will help bridge current and impending gaps in cash flow for small businesses as the details for a government stimulus package and qualifications for assistance are finalized. CIC can offer business microloans of up to $10,000 and is making any small biz affected by COVID-19 eligible for its nonprofit partnership and enhanced community benefit rates of 3%. Loan terms can also be extended out to 5 years as needed. Additional loans with interest-only payments for up to six months may also be available, along with other loan alternatives. For details, visit CICTucson.org