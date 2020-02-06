City Week 

click to enlarge

Learn Your Camera Workshop. Did you just get a new camera? Or did you maybe buy yourself a DSLR a few years ago because you wanted to explore your skills as a photographer, and then sort of just perpetually leave it on one of the automatic modes until some unspecified day when expect you'll have more time to get into it? Today is that day. This class for beginners and folks who want to brush up on the basics, hosted by Tucson Photography Group, goes over technical aspects like aperture, shutter speed, ISO, focal length and lenses. Professional photographer Rebecca Sasnett is teaching this intimate class, which is limited to just six people! Keep an eye out for future classes if you don't make it into this one. 9 a.m. to noon. Saturday, Feb. 8. Crave Coffee Bar, 4530 E. Broadway Blvd. $70.

click to enlarge

Art Trails Open Studio Tour. If you like seeing Tucson art, this is one great way to see a whole lot of it in a weekend. Art Trails began back in 2015, when three artists decided they wanted to showcase their art in a local format. This year, it involves more than 25 artists in West and northwest Tucson, from Toscana Studio & Gallery to Cactus Wren Artisans Gallery, opening their studios for guests to pass through for the weekend. Come chat with artists and see their work in pencil, paint, ceramics, jewelry, fiber photography and plenty more mediums. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 and Sunday, Feb. 9. Various locations—visit arttrails.org for more info. Free.







click to enlarge

Book of Mormon. I have a vague recollection of, last time this show came through town, some poor woman trying to warn others on an online post about the event that this show was not, in fact, educational or serious story about the history of Mormonism. Heed her warning! This famously irreverent, and famously hilarious musical from the guys who created South Park, tells the story of two Mormon missionaries who travel to Uganda who meet characters like General Butt-Fucking Naked and sing songs like "Hasa Diga Eebowai!" ("Fuck you, God!"). If this is up your alley, you'll be rolling around laughing. Tuesday, Feb. 11, through Sunday, Feb. 16, with shows at various times. Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. $35 to $155+.

Art

Buffalo Soldiers: The 10th Cavalry Regiment Told Through the Art of David Laughlin. The 10th Cavalry was stationed in Arizona from 1885 to 1896, where they served as postmen, park rangers, police officers and armed forces all at once. This exhibition at the Tucson Desert Art Museum, put on in partnership with the Greater Southern Arizona Chapter Buffalo soldiers, depicts their daily activities in an effort to preserve their legacy. At this opening event, Michael Engs, retired education administrator and Buffalo Solider historian, will be doing a special presentation, and they'll also be screening a documentary. Come learn more about this chapter of American history! 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7. Tucson Desert Art Museum, 7000 E. Tanque Verde Road. $5 GA, free for students/military, GSAAC & museum members.

Spirit of the Land: Paintings by Emily King. Obviously, the actual gardens at the Yume Japanese Gardens are beautiful works of art, but the pieces inside the art gallery are stunners as well. This exhibit showcases work by Emily King, centered around the concept of Tamashii, the Japanese word for "soul" or "spirit." She paints those moments in life where the realistic and the dreamlike seem to overlap, and her brushstrokes capture the worlds of both soul and mind. Exhibit is on display through May 1, and all of the paintings are for sale. Opening reception is 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at Yume Japanese Gardens, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. Note that the museum and gardens will not be open during this after-hours event.

click to enlarge

Second SundAZe Family Day at TMA. One of the Tucson Museum of Art's newest exhibits, "The Place Where Clouds Are Formed," combines poetry by Tohono O'odham poet Ofelia Zepeda with critical text by Martín Zícari and photography by Gareth Smit to examine the intersection of religion, migration and community in the original territories of the Tohono O'odham. Come celebrate the opening of the exhibit this weekend, where you can also create your own watercolor landscape, clay vessel or desert-inspired pattern. Potter Reuben Naranjo will do an artist talk at 11 a.m., the Wa:k Tab Basket Dancers are performing from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., and Amber Lee Ortega and Ofelia Zepeda will be doing readings starting at 2 p.m. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.

Siki Yoka, the art of Gabriel Ayala. Gabriel Ayala is a member of the Yaqui people of Southern Arizona as well as a classically trained musician, composer and artist. In 2017, he began creating ledger art, a contemporary and deeply personal way to fuse storytelling and visual art. He now has more than 150 such pieces. This exhibit invites people to learn more about the travesties that have been committed against indigenous communities, and to reflect on the philosophy Gabriel believes in leading our children with: "Love your children, honor your elders, and respect your women." 11 a.m. to noon. Tuesday, Feb. 11. Exhibit is on display from Saturday, Feb. 8 all the way through Jan. 31, 2021. Amerind Museum, 2100 N. Amerind Road, Dragoon.

Performances

Grupo Corpo. This 21-member dance troop, which combines the styles of mix dance, ballet and contemporary Afro-Brazilian movement, is originally from Brazil. We're fortunate enough to have a visit from these incredible movers as they make their Tucson debut. The night features two performances. The movement in Gira, choreographed by Rodrigo Pederneiras, is inspired by Afro-Brazilian religious rituals and set to the music of Brazilian fusion group Méta Méta. In Bach, choreographed by Marco Antônio Guimarães, dancers in brilliant shades drop from a set of enormous organ pipes to bring the world of the famous composer to life. 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. $19 to $60+.

click to enlarge Bigstock

Becoming Dr. Ruth. If you like shows with strong sexual content appropriate for mature audiences age 13 and up, we've got a show for you! But also, if you like shows that are fascinating, inspiring and hilarious, we've also got a show for you. Well, Invisible Theatre has a show for you. This play by Mark St. Germain is about the radio and TV sex therapist Ruth Westeheimer, who is also a Holocaust survivor. And a former scout and sniper with the Haganah in Jerusalem. And someone who traveled to the United States as a single mother. You'll be amazed at what you learn! 7:30 p.m. evenings at 3 p.m. matinees Wednesday, Feb. 12, to Sunday, Feb. 23. Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. $35. A special low-cost preview at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11 is just $20.

Micky Dolenz, The Voice of The Monkees. Did you know Micky Dolenz, vocalist and drummer for The Monkees, got his start in showbiz when he was just 11 years old, starring as an orphan named Corky in the show "Circus Boy?" You're likely more familiar with his iconic work in The Monkees, a band which produced hits like "Pleasant Valley Sunday" and "I'm a Believer." The band's most recent album came out in 2018!! Come relive the glory days with Micky, who's still got it, as he sings with a live band and the Tucson Symphony Orchestra. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. $31-$79.

The Wolves. If you love strong women characters, buckle up for this show put on by Arizona Repertory Theatre, which has NINE of them. Playwright Sarah Delappe crafted this intimate look into the world of a high school women's soccer team as they gear up for the last few games of the season.They face questions of identity and community sometimes with seriousness and sometimes with awkward hilarity, but always with truth. This play was a finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama! Wednesday, Feb. 12 through Sunday, Feb. 23, with s7:30 p.m. evening shows and 1:30 p.m. matinees. Preview shows are at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9. UA Tornabene Theatre, 1025 N. Olive Road. $32 GA, $30 senior/military/UA employee, $15 students.

Learn Something New

click to enlarge

Navigating Health Care for Older Adults. Navigating your own health, and our country's health system, tends to get more complicated the older you get. LGBTQ+ community members often face their own particular set of challenges. So, the next session of the Senior Pride Speakers Meeting, "Being Your Own Rescue: Become a Savvy Consumer of Health Care" might be just what you need. It's hosted by Amanda Sokan, a faculty member at the UA College of Public Health, who has a PhD in gerontology. She'll be talking about how to find and work with a health care provider and about lesser-known factors in bolstering healthy lives, like spirituality, humor and alternative health services. 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. Himmel Park Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. Free.

Southern Arizona Transportation Museum Lecture Series. Can you ever really know too much about trains? They're such a big part of our country's history, and of our present! This spring series at the local museum will delve into several aspects of the railroad industry and history. This week, Mike Anderson is speaking on the El Paso and Southwestern Railroad. This railway company, which operated from 1888 to 1961, operated in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas, with a few extensions into Mexico. Tucson became the line's Western terminus in 1912, and the driving of the last spike drew a crowd of 3,000 people. Hear more at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9. Southern Arizona Transportation Museum, 414 N. Toole Ave. Free.

Fun in General

Scotty Woodward 5K Classic. Need some motivation to run? How about a great cause? All proceeds for this event, put on by the American Gem Trade Association, Special Olympics Arizona and the Law Enforcement Torch Run, benefit Special Olympics Arizona athletes in our community. (And the real good news? The proceeds benefit a good cause even if you register and decide not to show up for the race, but if you need the motivation, pretend we didn't say anything). Help contribute to reaching the $5,000 goal, and enjoy a race that takes place downtown, so you can take yourself straight out to breakfast afterward. 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. Garden of Gethsemane, 602 W. Congress St. $25.

The Mercado Flea. Held the second Sunday of each month, this open-air market features 35+ vendors selling antique, vintage and all sorts of used and collectible items. There are a lot of excellent ways to spend a Sunday morning, but spending time at this market is absolutely one of the best. The Substance Coffee Diner is on hand for food and coffee, Wooden Tooth DJs play in the Annex from noon till 2, and Westbound is serving Bloody Marys. La Estrella Bakery and several other restaurants, coffee shops and retail shops are also there to make your morning bright. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento. Free.

Flame Off. All the best competitions involve some element of danger, right? And what lies more perfectly at the intersection of danger and aestheticism than literal flames? At the Sonoran Glass School's 19th annual Flame Off, a group of local glass artists will compete in a timed competition to create the best torchworked piece based on a common theme. Come on down to enjoy the show, along with the beer, wine, music, food trucks and raffles. All proceeds support the Sonoran Glass School. 4 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. Sonoran Glass School, 633 W. 18th St. $20 GA or $50 VIP.

click to enlarge

Tucson Storytellers: Love & Heartbreak. It's pretty much impossible to not be aware that Valentine's Day is coming up, right? For some, this is a time of year where we think about how wonderful their loved ones are, and how special it feels to be able to sit across the table from a person they love deeply and make effortless conversation. For others, Valentine's Day brings up memories of that time they sent a Valentine to their crush in seventh grade and he didn't even say thank you. Or that time a relationship which somehow felt like a cozy couch and a picnic in a meadow and a raucous Labor Day weekend celebration all at once ended with their hearts smashed into a million pieces. Come hear stories about the good, the bad and the ugly at this event hosted by the Arizona Daily Star and This is Tucson. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. The Loft Cinema. $12 GA, $8 students.

Antique Craft Fair/Farmers Market. Have you ever been to one of The Girls Estate Sales? The independently owned & operated company has conducted more than 3,000 estate liquidations throughout the last 12 years in business. So you'll be in good hands as you check out the vendors at this show and chow down on offerings from all the food trucks that will be onsite. At a fair with this much variety, you'll likely to be able to find not only something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue; but something aesthetic, something pragmatic, something handmade and something aromatic. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. 330 S. Wilmot Road.