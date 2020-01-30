City Week 

click to enlarge

Tucson Roadrunners vs. Colorado Eagles. It's bird vs. bird at this weekend's two home games for our local hockey team. Friday is "I Love Gems" night, which features an actual wedding on the ice! They've also got family four-packs, which include four tickets and four Roadrunners hats or beanies for just $80. Saturday is Harry Potter night, which means you get to jump on Nimbus Two Thousand and chase the golden snitch into the arena, then take photos with characters from the books. Plus, the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Roadrunners scarf. The $100 Harry Potter Pack includes four tickets, $20 in concessions, and exclusive access to a pregame meet & greet with animals from the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31 and Saturday, Feb. 1. Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Ave. Regular tickets are $12 to $61+.

Ballet Tucson Winter Concert (Made in America). There's something uniquely impressive about the unparalleled strength and beauty of ballet dancers. Treat yourself to a night of watching fantastically talented people make it all look easy at this concert, presented in collaboration with the Tucson Desert Song Festival. Serenade, the first ballet George Balanchine (aka the father of American ballet) created in the U.S., starts the night off. Then, the premiere of Chieko Imada's Unsquare, which fuses classical ballet with jazz dance to capture the spirit of American musical innovation. Last, the premiere of Mark Schneider's Recollections, presented in turn of the century period costumes.7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, and Saturday, Feb. 1. 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 and Sunday, Feb. 2. Pima Community College (West Campus) Center for the Arts Proscenium Theatre, 2202 W. Anklam Road. $45 GA, $40 seniors/students/military.

Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at the Pima Air and Space Museum. So, obviously, admission for active and retired law enforcement with ID is free to the museum today. But they're doing more than that, too. They'll have emergency vehicles on display and services from local law enforcement agencies alongside their usual collection of hundreds of historic aircraft. Come around lunchtime to see the sheriff's helicopter land! 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. Pima Air and Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road. $16.50 GA, $13.25 Pima County resident, $13.75 active military & seniors, $10 for kids ages 5 to 12 and free for kids 4 and under.

Art

Sonoran Glass School Gem Show events. Our local glass school holds three events during the Tucson Gem & Mineral Show every year. The Bead Symposium, which features presentations from collectors, artists and experts on current and historical trends in glass beads, is hosted by Dutch artist Floor Kaspers. 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5. $5 suggested donation. The Sonoran Glass Art Show, the only all-glass art show in Tucson, is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 through Friday, Feb. 7, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9. The Flame Off is a torchworking competition based around this year's theme "A Force of Nature." 4 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. $20.

Gary Setzer: The Unique Title of This Museum Exhibition Differentiates it From Other Exhibitions Produced by the Artist While it Simultaneously Hints at the Substance of the Artwork it Contains. Well, that's the title of this exhibit showing now at the Tucson Museum of Contemporary Art. Need we say more? We've got a little bit more room, so we will. Gary Setzer, an associate professor of art at the UA, primarily does live interdisciplinary performance artwork. This exhibit, which includes pieces like "A Sculpture Consisting of Purchased Wooden Letters Arranged on the Floor," is designed to challenge the assumption that art is meant to be viewed and to affect the viewer. On display through May 3 at the Tucson MOCA, 265 S. Church Ave. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. $5 GA, $3 students & seniors, free for members, youth under 17, veterans, active military and public safety officers.

DeGrazia's Circus. Perhaps one of the reasons Ted DeGrazia's work is so colorful and fascinating is that he led such a colorful and fascinating life. For instance, from the ages of 11 to 15, he lived in Southern Italy, where the Italian circus left a strong impression of him. This new exhibit features a selection of paintings of circus horses and clowns he produced more than 20 years later from memory. Come enjoy the art and relive your own childhood memories of the circus at this exhibit! Opening reception is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, but the exhibit is on display through Sept. 2 at the DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun, 6300 N. Swan. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. $8 adults, $5 ages 12 to 18 and free for kids under 12.

Miniature Paintings on Clayboard and Coins. The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures has a great area called the Community Corner, dedicated to featuring work by Tucson artists. For the next few months, see works by Lee Roy Beach and Bryanna Marie. Beach spent 40 years as a cognitive scientist, so he has some knowledge about the act of perception. His works on tiny pieces of clayboard are mostly abstract landscapes, intended to allow viewers to create their own experiences. Marie, who paints hyperrealistic pieces onto pennies, started creating tiny works to warm up for normal-sized paintings, but fell in love with painting in miniature. Her work aims to bring the viewer close to get lost in a tiny world, and to recognize there is beauty in things big and small. On display through April 26 at The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Dr. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. $10.50 GA, $8.50 senior/military, $7 student/youth 4 to 17, free for kids 3 and under.

Performances





The University of Arizona science lecture series is back! This year's theme: Catalysts of Change. Kicking it off are astronomy professor Chris Impey and molecular and cellular biology and astronomy professor Betül Kaçar. They'll be talking about the trajectory of life on Earth and the future of life off-Earth. Are we alone in the universe? How can what we've learned about our planet tell us about what we should be prepared for as we explore other planets? These are the sorts of topics these two experts will be discussing at this fascinating talk. 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. UA Science, 1040 E. Fourth St., Room 1025. Free.

Wood & Wire with Ryanhood. Grammy-nominated Americana musicians Wood & Wire are coming to town this weekend, and you won't want to miss their mix of country songwriting, bluegrass virtuosity and sheer joy. Though this is their first show in Tucson, their banjo player Trevor Smith grew up here in the Old Pueblo! Opening is Ryanhood, the acoustic duo that headlined the 2017 Tucson Folk Festival and was named best group/duo in the 2014 International Acoustic Music Awards. Proceeds benefit the next Tucson Folk Festival! Doors 6:30 p.m. and show at 7:30, Saturday, Feb. 1. El Casino Ballroom, 437 E. 26th St. $15 in advance or $20 at the door.

Black Violin. We could all use a little bit more music in our lives that blends classical and hip hop influences, am I right? So thank goodness for Black Violin, led by classically trained string players Wil B on the viola and Kev Marcus on the violin and joined by DJ SPS and drummer Nat Stokes. Their music aims to overcome stereotypes and encourage EVERYONE, regardless of age, race, income or culture, to come together around music. They've been on everywhere from NPR to Ellen, and they've worked with the likes of Kanye West, Aerosmith and the Wu-Tang Clan. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30. UA Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. $19 to $85+.

La Bohème. Get ready to get emotional! Opera is just one of those art forms full of highs and lows—both musically and thematically—that can have you laughing, crying, marveling, and doing all three at the same time. This show, one of the most popular operas in the world, tells the story of a group of bohemians living in Paris in the 1830s, centering around the timeless, tragic love story of Mimi and Rodolfo. La Bohème is based on a book, but its depictions of poverty were also autobiographical for Italian composer Giacomo Puccini, who once said, "I lived that Bohème, when there wasn't yet any thought stirring in my brain of seeking the theme of an opera." 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2. Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. $25 to $120.

Carnival of the Animals. This month's installment of the Oro Valley kids' concert series is nothing short of whimsical. Musicians will be playing selections from Saint-Saens' Carnival of the Animals, painting a musical picture of a parade of elephants, swans, donkeys and fish that will have your child's imagination running at full speed ahead. They'll also be led through movements to match the story. There's nothing like those childhood days of running around pretending to be a circus animal, so we say lean into it with your kids. 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. Oro Valley Council Chambers, 11000 N. La Cañada Drive. Free.

James Woodruss: Songs and Sonnets of Shakespeare. After leaving the music project The Wanda Junes, Tucson musician James Woodruss (aka Adam Frumhoff) spent two years gathering up some of his favorite passages and sonnets by William Shakespeare. Then he got to work setting them to music, and writing instrumental works based on Shakespearean characters and stories. The result is a collection of songs that feel almost familiar, in the vein of narrative country music, while at the same time feeling epic and ancient. This is the first time he's performing the material. 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. El Crisol Tucson, 403 N. Sixth Ave.

Tohono O'odham Nation Rodeo & Fair. This is the 82nd annual iteration of the Tohono O'odham nation's biggest event of the year! Learn more about Native American culture by participating in social round dancing, enjoying a variety of music, sampling traditional foods and perusing a wide variety of vendors. On Saturday, Feb. 1, enjoy a parade with more than 100 floats with the theme "Honoring the People Who Inspire Us." There's also the All-Indian Rodeo Competition, and, for the first time this year, an All-Indian Women's Rodeo! A beauty pageant, a Toka Tournament, a Ha'a Race and a basketball tournament are just a few more of the things this weekend has in store. Thursday, Jan. 1 through Sunday, Feb. 2. At various times. Eugene P. Tashquinth Sr. Livestock Complex, 3 miles west of Sells, AZ along State Route 86.

Learn Something New

Latin Dance Social. Sometimes it's hard to think of putting "exercise" and "fun" in the same sentence, unless you're saying something like, "Exercise is not very fun." But this evening full of salsa, bachata, merengue, kizomba and timba dancing is a great way to get active, meet some new people and even challenge your brain in new ways (is it "left right left" or "right left right"?) This night starts with two Cuban salsa classes (one beginning and one intermediate), followed by a social where you can put your new moves to the test. 8:50 p.m. to 1 am. Friday, Jan. 31. Tucson Creative Dance Center, 3131 N. Cherry Ave. $10 for class and social, or $7 for just the social.

Fun in General

First Saturday at the Potter's Yard. Have you ever been over to HF Coors, a local pottery store and factory where they make gorgeous, durable and lead-free dishware? Whether you've never heard of 'em or you're a regular customer, you'll want to head over this Saturday for a chance to save 75 percent to 90 percent on seconds, overruns and discontinued items. You can also take a free tour of the factory at either 10 or 11 a.m. and enjoy free coffee and scones from Prep and Pastry. It's about time you treated your kitchen to some new dishware, right? 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. HF Coors, 1600 S. Cherrybell Stravenue.

Unscrewed Theater's Anniversary. This local nonprofit community theater, run 100% by volunteers, has kept its doors open for six years! If that's not worth celebrating, what is? Come on down to join the rejoicing at this two-day event. At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, enjoy family-friendly improv comedy, with special guest Ken Carr ($8 adults, $5 kids). At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, enjoy an even bigger celebration show, with giveaways, prizes, special guest David Fitzsimmons, and so much more! Tickets for the big party are just 20 bucks. And you know everything is going to a great cause!

Happy Hour Hobble. You don't have to be a member of the Southern Arizona Roadrunners to attend this event, but attending just might make you want to join. Join a group for a free social run/walk of 1 to 3 miles around the UA campus, then head to Gentle Ben's for food, drinks and fun afterward. You might even win some Happy Hour Hobble swag. Exercising and then grabbing a couple of beers make for a wonderful, balanced way to start the weekend. 5:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31. Gentle Ben's, 865 E. University Blvd. Free.