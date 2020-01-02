City Week 

click to enlarge

Yoga Mats & Kitty Cats.If your new year's resolution was not to do more yoga with cats this year, why wasn't it? What combination of things could possibly be more soothing? Bring a mat, a water bottle and whatever else you'll need to feel comfortable. The Hermitage will supply the sweet kitties. Move aside, downward facing dog. It's time for some for some Na-meow-ste. This class is for folks 16 and up, and 16/17 year olds will need to guardians to sign liability waivers. (Everyone else can sign their own.) 1 to 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5. Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St. $15.

Spiny Succulents. Everyone loves a good succulent. And here in the Southwest, we sure do have a lot of them. They're among the most water-wise plants in the region, which makes them not just beautiful, but functional. In this class at Tohono Chul, nursery owner and author Jeff Moore will be giving an overview of some the region's spiny succulents, including our beloved cacti. He'll also be showcasing plants in cultivation and offering tips on how to grow and care for your own. Pick up a copy of his book "Spiny Succulents and get it signed, while you're there! 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte. Education Center $1. Free with admission, which is $15 GA, $13 military/student/seniors, $6 kids 5 to 12 and free for members and kids under 5.

Classic Car Show. You know the drill! Or, since this event is at the much-loved Little Anthony's Diner, should we say, "you know the grill?" Or, since this is a car show, should we say "you know the grille?" The point is, Little Anthony's has been faithfully holding this Saturday morning car show for a long time now, and it remains one of the best ways to spend a Saturday morning in the Old Pueblo. Honestly, breakfast at a diner is already a great way to spend a weekend morning, but throw in a free classic car show on top of it? That's the energy we want going into 2020. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. Free.

Try Something New

Sweetwater Wetlands Birding Walk. New year, new hobby? Sweetwater Wetlands, a constructed Wetlands built back in 1996 that serves as both environmental education facility and a wildlife habitat, is a fantastic place for birdwatching. Rarities such as the Groove-billed Ani, the Chestnut-sided Warbler and the Baltimore Oriole have been sighted there over the years. If you're not already into birding, maybe you don't have a sense of just how rare these are, but everyone can appreciate colorful feathers, right? Join Luke Safford for this easy walk through the wetlands to see some of its aviary offerings. 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8. Sweetwater Wetlands, 2511 W. Sweetwater Drive. Free.

Anza Tour at Historic Canoa Ranch. Have you ever visited the Raúl M. Grijalva Canoa Ranch Conservation Park? It's 4,800 acres of the original San Ignacio de la Canoa grant, which means there's plenty of room to explore. In this special tour, learn about the 1,200-mile journey Colonel Juan Bautista de Anza and his group of Spanish settlers made from Sonora, New Spain to the port of modern-day San Francisco. Their first top? Canoa Ranch! A five-mile segment of the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail goes right through Historic Canoa Ranch. 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8. Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. 1-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. $5, or free for members. Register online at webcms.pima.gov.

Jittercat Jive: 1920s Edition. Well, the '20s are officially here, so if you've ever had any desire to learn how to swing dance, now is the time. Every first Saturday, Movement Culture his hosting this beginning Lindy Hop lesson and DJ'ed social. No experience or partner required, but all levels are welcome! So whatever your past experience with jumpin' and jivin', come on down to learn more, and to have fun with other people who enjoy the dance as much as you do. The lesson lasts for an hour, and DJ Anna provides a soundtrack to another 2.5 hours of social dancing. 7 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. $5, cash only.

Art

American Art Gallery: 1925-1945. In this exhibit, the UA Museum of Art is highlighting works produced during a famously unstable period in United States history. With the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl and World War II affecting the country, artists found themselves turning to all sorts of different mediums to express themselves. Artists such as William Gropper, Reginald Marsh and Philip Evergood produced social and political commentary with their work, while others, like Stuart Davis, Irene Rice Pereira and Raymond Jonson, explored movements like Cubism and Surrealism. Come and see! On display through May. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. UA Museum of Art, 1031 N. Olive Road. $8 GA, $6 seniors and groups of 10 or more, free for members, students with ID, faculty, staff, military, visitors with a SNAP card or Tribal ID, and kids.

Free First Thursday at the Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block. Tell me about the last time you went to an art museum for free and regretted it. Probably never, right? So why would you not want to spend the first Thursday of the new decade doing just that? Jillian Bessett is playing live music, author Laila Halaby is facilitating gallery exploration and you can even make some art of your own. Let's art the new year off right, shall we? 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2. Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave. Free.

ArtNow! An Artist Talk with Tamar Ettun. Tamar Ettun, originally from Jerusalem but coming to us from Brooklyn, is the newest Artist in Residence at MOCA Tucson. Her art explores trauma, empathy and shared human experience through a combination of sculpture and performance art. At MOCA, she will be weaving on human beings, creating cage-like vessels out of ropes collected by a fisherwoman in New England. And each sculpture will also perform a ritual referencing a mystical Jewish tradition. Come hear Ettun talk about her work at this enlightening event. 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7. MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.

Especially for Kids

Instrument Petting Zoo. The Oro Valley Kids Concert Series, which brings different performers together to play for young music lovers, is always a good time. This month, they're doing something a little different, by letting the audience members become the performers. Kids can head to the children's museum to interact with musical instruments, and then spend the day exploring the rest of the museum's offerings. 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. Oro Valley Children's Museum, 11015 N. Oracle Road. Oro Valley. Admission to the museum is free during the event, and $7 after. Kids under 12 months get in free.

Sesame Street Live! Let's Party! Sesame truly is right up there with Easy, 34th, Bourbon and Wall as one of the most famous streets in the world. And this is our chance to visit it for a super funny, furry, fabulous party! This all-new, interactive show is perfect for the kids (and for many an adult nostalgic for days gone by spent watching Sesame Street on television). Put on your dancin' shoes and your singin' hat (but don't put on a costume if you're older than 14, please!) 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8. Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave. $15 to $60.

Beginning Beading: Young Artist Series. Do you have a kid in your life who loves to be creative? This imaginative jewelry making workshop is a great activity for his or her winter break. They'll learn some key skills, like how to organize beads and attach clasps, and then they'll create a charm necklace or bracelet with Czech glass and metal findings. Then they get to take their beautiful piece home! All materials and tools are included with the admission fee, and so are some snacks and drinks. Parents to creative kiddos rejoice! 10 to 11:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3. Catalyst Arts & Maker Space–Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Ste. 110. $20. Ages 8 and up.

MyTime Inclusion Program. This program at the Children's Museum Tucson is specially designed to serve families and kids with unique needs—that means anyone who feels that they and their children can benefit from an inclusive, positive environment. Families are welcome to spend as much time as they like in the museum, and there will be circle paintings with craft tubes for kids who wish to participate. Advanced registration is encouraged, as space is limited, but walk-ins are welcome if space permits. 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave. $3.

The Great Outdoors

The RunAround Tucson Relay. Running can be a very solitary sport (that's one reason many people like it), but relays have lots of teamwork. This one-of-a-kind, 53-mile relay along The Loop involves seven exchange stations, and distances vary from 4.85 to 8.6 miles. You need at least two to make a team, but you can also have as many as eight—one per leg. Grab a friend, grab a coworker, grab anyone you know who resolved to exercise more this year, and give it a shot! Why not? 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road. $55 to $60 (or you can run the race for free as a buddy runner – you must accompany a registered runner, and you don't qualify for prizes). Registration ends at noon Friday, Jan. 3.

Meteor Mania! How lucky are we to live in a place where the stargazing is so good, and right next to a place like the Kitt Peak National Observatory? It comes in particular handy during meteor showers, like this week's The Quadrantids, one of the strongest showers of the year! It's peak is shorter and it's meteors are fainter, but this event is perfectly timed to get you seeing the maximum possible number of meteors. Park in the picnic area and take a shuttle up and back down (the event goes to 3 a.m., but shuttles head back at 1 and 2 a.m. as well). And dress warm! 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3. Kitt Peak National Observatory. $50 adults, $47 ages 8 to 16 (ages 8 and up only, please). Free for Tohono O'odham tribal members. Five bucks extra for reservations by phone.

Fun in General

The Arizona State Home Show. Do you have one of those modifications you've been meaning to make to your home for years, but just haven't gotten around to yet? How about a set of countertops, new lighting for the living room, or even just a coat of paint for your bedroom that you haven't been sure how to get started with? What better time to get started than in the new year, and at this entire convention center full of exhibits, many with discounted products or services. (And FYI, the first 100 attendees each day get free coffee and donuts). Noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5. Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave. $8 GA, free for kids 16 and under, free for seniors on Friday. Visit asihomeshows.com for a $2 coupon.

Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Jose Barracuda.Let's get the new year started by supporting our local hockey team! This week, they're facing off against this sharp-toothed California team on Friday and Saturday night. On Coors Light 1-2-3 Friday Night, enjoy $1 soft drinks, $2 hot dogs and $3 beers. And on Saturday, grab a ticket to the pregame "Whiskey and Wings" event, where you get to sample whiskey and wings from a variety of different vendors. Even if you're not a hockey fan, pregaming with a selection of whiskey and wings is a good way to make pretty much any event enjoyable, right? 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3 and Saturday, Jan. 4. Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Ave. $10 to $61.

Emo Skate Night. In honor of two wonderful things—the return of MCR and the very concept of skate rinks—come down to Skate Country for what the brilliant event organizers have deemed a night full of "My Chemical Roll-mance." Skate and sing your way around the rink to a playlist full of emo, indie and pop-punk classics. Skate rentals and the photo booth are free, and you can pick up some CDs, vinyl and merch from the Zio Records Emo Pop-Up. There's also a snack bar and a punk rock flea market! Everyone is welcome! 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8. Skate Country, 7980 E. 22nd St. $12/$15 includes skate rental.