City Week 

Even if you're not a museum-going, symphony-attending type, you've surely heard of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Leonardo da Vinci, two of the most influential artists in history. True Concord will be performing Mozart's, also known as the "Solemn Vespers," one of his finest choral works. The performance also features the Arizona premiere of "The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci," in which American composer Jocelyn Hagen explores the mind of the great artist, who died 500 years ago this year. 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Sahuarita USD Auditorium, 22 W. Sahuarita Road in Sahuarita. 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 7650 N. Paseo Del Norte. $25 GA, $40 premium.

Peggy Judy: The West, Past and Future. Growing up in Colorado, Peggy Judy was so in love with the natural beauty of the local landscapes that she was practically destined to be an artist. After studying art in college and working as an illustrator, she married an equine veterinarian in 1988, and entered the world of breeding, raising, training and selling Warmblood Sport horses. In many ways, her new exhibit at the Wilde Meyer Gallery, which features images of cowboys and the ranch lifestyle, melds the two worlds together. She says of the work, "My goal with these western paintings is to shed light on the fact that this 'essential lifestyle' still exists today. It is lived every day, rain or shine, for ranch families." Come meet Judy at this reception. 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. Show is on display through the end of November at the Wilde Meyer Gallery, 2880 E. Skyline Drive. Free.

Tucson Museum of Art Holiday Artisan Market. On Dasher, on Dancer, on Prancer, on Vixen! To pick up all of your holiday gift fixins! This holiday market represents a perfect opportunity to pick out some gifts for your loved ones and support local artists at the same time. With a healthy selection of artwork, pottery, glass, jewelry, textiles and gift items, the odds are pretty good you'll find something for at least a few of the people on your nice list. Food trucks and holiday drinks will be standing by to keep you fueled up through your shopping spree. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, to Sunday, Nov. 24. 140 N. Main Ave. Free.

Music & Performances

Female Storytellers Presents: True Colors at Club Congress. Who doesn't love a league of strong women+ who are excellent at storytelling coming together on a local stage to showcase their talent? This hilarious group is taking the stage this week to tell stories around the theme "true colors." There could be stories about learning that it's possible to be loved as you are, about the search for the perfect foundation, or about when your ex-BFF from high school showed who she truly was. The cover charge will benefit a local nonprofit, there are ASL interpreters provided, and you'll laugh your butt off. What's not to love? 8 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St. $8.

Shopping

American Indian Month Social and Craft Market. The National Native American Co-op provides incentives to more than 2,700 Native American artists, representing over 410 tribal nations, in an effort to preserve their both traditional and contemporary crafts, culture and education. At this annual event, they invite the general public to learn more about thousands of years' worth of culture by enjoying authentic artwork and viewing song and dance demonstrations. Fifteen tribal nations are represented, and the featured cultural presentation is by award-winning hoop dancer, Cecil Manuel, Tohono O'odham and Apache. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29 to Sunday, Dec. 1. Sheraton Hotel Ballroom, 5151 E. Grant Road. Free, but donations to the scholarship fund are appreciated.

Art

Catharsis: Rachel Ivanyi & Joanna Taylor. Joanna Taylor is an award-winning folk artist known for her textiles and paintings. Her daughter, Rachel Ivanyi, is an award-winning illustrator and educator. They teamed up for this exhibit at the Tucson Botanical Gardens about the healing powers of the natural world. Working together on this project, and drawing on shared personal experiences, allowed the two women to develop new styles in an effort to help viewers enhance their awareness of the interconnectivity of nature. Come spend some time enjoying this art among some of the natural wonders that inspired it. On display through Jan. 5, 2020. Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way. $15 adults, $13 students/seniors/military, $8 kids 4 to 17 and free for members and kids under 4.

Expecting to Fly: Kate Breakey, Susan Burnstine, Keith Carter and Pentti Sammallahti. This exhibit at the Etherton Gallery is designed to both ground us, by reminding us about our connection to the Earth, and lift us up, by unlocking our imaginations and potential. A photo of a tiny quail egg by Kate Breakey, a white deer in a Keith Carter forest or a bridge standing clear in the midst of a smeary cityscape by Susan Burnstine all evoke both memories and stories yet to be told. In the Gallery Pop-Up, Finnish photographer Pentti Sammallahti captures conversations between animals and their environments. His new book, Des oiseaux (Birds) will also be available. Exhibit is open through Jan. 11, 2020. Reception and book signing are 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Etherton Gallery, 135 S. Sixth Ave. Free.

Wee Winter Wonderland. Don't ask us why, but there's something especially charming about holiday scenes—a little girl scooting across the living room on a new scooter Christmas morning, a Georgian dining room decorated for Hannukah, a father and daughter celebrating Kwanzaa—when they're recreated in miniature. And where better to go for such a fix than the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, which is decorated for the holiday season and features more than a dozen holiday-themed displays? Enjoy this exhibit from Tuesday, Nov. 26, to Monday, Jan. 5. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive. Included with museum admission—or free for members! Museum admission is $10.50 adults, $8.50 military/senior, $7 students and youth ages 4 to 17. Purchase tickets in advance by Nov. 25 and save $2 per ticket.

Celebrations & Festivals

El Tour de Tucson. This enormous fundraising ride held every November in Tucson attracts more than 9,000 cyclists from all over the world to bike either 100, 50 or 25 miles (or to do a "Fun Ride" of either 10, 4 or 1 mile). But even if you're not interested in biking a single mile, head down to Armory Park for the big party! There's nonstop music, a beer garden, food vendors, kids' activities, an awards ceremony and lots of merch. Heck, duck into one of the downtown art galleries if you want. Watching the cyclists finish really gives you a sort of vicarious high that you didn't even have to bike 100 miles to earn! 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Armory Park, 222 S. Fifth Ave. Free.

Century of Tucson. This party, celebrating major anniversaries for four of Tucson's most historic organizations, is going to be huge, and rightfully so: Hotel Congress is turning 100, the Rialto Theatre is turning 99, the Tucson Symphony Orchestra is turning 90 and Arizona Public Media is turning 60! A full day of family fun includes live mariachi and brass quintet music, a pop-up history museum by Hotel Congress & Arizona History Museum, guided historical tours, an Arizona Illustrated theatre experience, the closure of Hotel Congress' time capsule and a very, very big birthday cake. And that really just scratches the surface of all the cool stuff this event has to offer. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. Free.

Bear Down Fridays. It's the last Bear Down Friday of the season, which means you really should go all out for this one. Put on every single piece of Wildcat gear you own! Paint your face! Do that thing where you paint letters on your chest, if you want! There will be sales and food and drink specials up and down University Boulevard, as well as special guest appearances by head men's golf coach Jim Anderson and head women's golf coach Laura Ianello. The pep rally, with the Pride of Arizona marching band, Wilbur and Wilma, UA cheerleaders, the pom squad and twirlers, kicks off at 6 p.m. 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. Main Gate Square on University Blvd. Free.

Eighth Annual Thanksgiving Festival. Hosted by the Arizona Bilingual Newspaper, this is one of those rare events that fully embraces Thanksgiving, not letting it be overshadowed by either Halloween or Christmas. So let's give thanks to that! Along with a day full of games, raffles and live music, this festival will also feature the giveaway of up to a thousand turkeys to Tucson families. A thousand! We suggest referring to Tucson as "Turkeytown" or "The Old Pavo" for the day in honor of the momentous, tryptophan-rich occasion. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Tucson Clinica MEdica Familiar, 2770 S. 16th Ave. Free.

Fun in General

Family Adventure Fourth Saturday. It's so important to teach the next generation about our history, but sometimes it's difficult to get these lessons across to kids (or to anyone, really) in an exciting way. That's one of the things that makes the Tucson Presidio Museum, which often features period reenactments and demonstrations, so great. At this event, take a tour of the Presidio grounds, including the barracks, the original foundation wall and the millstone. Check out some blacksmithing or tinsmithing, and enjoy a surprisingly educational interactive activity. The best part? Arrive anytime between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to participate in whatever way works best for you. Saturday, Nov. 23. Presidio San Augustin del Tucson, 196 N. Court Ave. $5 GA, $1 kids 6 to 14, free for members and kids 5 and under.

Goat Yoga. Don't let that name intimidate you: Goat yoga isn't just for goats—it's for everyone! In fact, rest assured, no matter how silly you feel trying to get your warrior pose or your downward dog right, a goat looks much sillier and more ill-at-ease than you do. Start your weekend off with a little bit of stress relief, made all the less stressful by your bleating little pals. Then rise up ready to face the rest of your weekend—and indeed, the rest of your week, knowing that you conquered goat yoga and it's safe to assume you are hereafter invincible. 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. And Sunday, Nov. 24. Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road.

Brains & Brews. I don't know about you, but my brain always feels a lot more creative after a couple of beers. Will that translate to me being better at answering science trivia? Only one way to find out. This series at Sky Bar features different scientist guest speakers every week, followed by some trivia. This week's theme, "Science Speakeasy," features graduate students from the UA College of Science, talking about the cutting edge, fascinating research going on at the university in the laid-back environment of Sky Bar. 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 27. Sky Bar Tucson, 536 N. Fourth Ave. Free.

Classic Car Show. In a time of year so marked by special events, there's something sort of comforting about being able to attend something that happens regularly, just like clockwork, all year long. And if there's any business type known for being dependable and able to consistently deliver, it's a neighborhood diner. So head over to Little Anthony's Diner with the fam for some delicious food, fabulous live music and a display of gorgeous cars. They'll look even more beautiful because you're enjoying them in this cool weather. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. Free.

Tucson Roadrunners vs. Ontario Reign. This weekend, watch our local hockey team face off against one of their California rivals in two separate games. For Friday's "Hockey Fights Cancer Night," you can get a ticket and a purple Roadrunners Fight Hockey beanie for just 23 bucks, with funds benefiting the American Cancer Society. Saturday is Star Wars Night, and the first 1,500 fans get a themed poster! Whatever night you make it to, you're always in for a fun time when you're watching a hockey game. 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23. Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Ave. Theme night packages are $23 to $38.

Nathan Lee, Piano. To directly quote the Arizona Friends of Chamber Music website, "The last high-school-age pianist we discovered for our series was a kid named Lang Lang, and you know how he turned out." They make a great point. Young Nathan Lee won first prize in the 2016 Young Concert Artists International Auditions when he was just 15, and he's since gone on to perform with the Seattle Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra and Minnesota Orchestra, as well as debuting at the Kennedy Center. Hear him play Bach's Italian Concerto, BWF 971; Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 27 in E Minor, Op. 90; Chopin's Scherzo No. 2 in B-flat Minor, Op. 31; and Schumann's Carnaval, Op. 9. 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave. $30 adults, $10 students.