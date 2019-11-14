City Week 

click to enlarge

Have you heard of Ballet Tucson's ChoreoLab initiative? It provides budding choreographers with a chance to show their work to new audiences, and audiences to see some of the freshest new pieces in choreography today. Styles including classical ballet, neo-classical and contemporary will all be in the lineup in this show at the Fox Tucson Theatre, and audience members can even vote for their favorite piece. The top three choreographers will get prizes. This show, now in its third year, is for one afternoon only! 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. $25 GA.

Champions of Magic. Even the otherworldly realm of magic isn't immune to the rules of simple multiplication: If one magician escaping a water cell, predicting the future and levitating high above the stage will blow your mind, FIVE magicians doing tricks like this should leave your mind five times as blown. This cast of world-class, international award winners are on their 2018 tour across the world after a run at London's West End. They've got more than 20 million online views between them, but joining the ranks of those who have seen them in person will be worth it. 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. $27.50 to $64.50.

Sharon Isbin Guitar. You might have heard Sharon Isbin soloing on the soundtrack of Martin Scorsese's Oscar-winning film The Departed. In this show, she's returning to the Tucson Symphony Orchestra for the first time in nearly 20 years to play Troubadours, a guitar concerto by Grammy, Oscar and Pulitzer-prize winning composer John Corgliano. She's also playing the Prelude and Liebestod, the opening and closing music from Wagner's Tristan and Isolde, and Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances, the composer's last major composition. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15. 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. $35 to $91, with discounts for those under 18.





Theater

Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery. You already know and love Sherlock Holmes. In this fast-paced comedic play by Ken Ludwig, five actors portray dozens of different characters as the famous detective tackles his most notorious case yet. Can he crack the case before a family curse dooms its newest heir? And for that matter, can you? This plot is designed to keep you guessing just as much as it keeps you laughing. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, through Saturday, Nov. 16, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Black Box Theatre at PCC West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Rd.. $17. (ASL interpreters are available at the Nov. 14 performance).

Made for Each Other. This show by Tucson playwright Monica Bauer is dramatic and funny and thought provoking and lighthearted and award winning and shouldn't be missed. New York guest artist John Fico is playing all four parts in this show about same-sex marriage, Alzheimer's disease and the importance and power of the truth. If you're not already hooked, here's just enough of the plot to really draw you in: Vincent wants to have at least one good year before the effects of what could be Alzheimer's really start to set in. Does he tell his fiancé Jerry before the wedding, to give him an out? 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, and 3 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16. Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. $35.

Anastasia. Don't let your heart fail you now, or your courage desert you. You can't turn back now that we're heeeeere. By "we," we of course mean the touring cast of this Tony Award-winning musical about a brave young woman in Paris in the 1920s setting out to discover the secrets of her past. UAPresents is hosting this show, based on the legend of the Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia, but you might be more familiar with the 1997 Disney version of the story. Either way, it's a wonderful musical Journey to the Past to enjoy Once Upon a... November. Tuesday, Nov. 19 to Sunday, Nov. 24, with varying showtimes. UA Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. $25 to $140.

Fellow Travelers. Based on a 2007 novel by Thomas Mallon, this opera takes place during the McCarthy-era Lavender scare. Let's set the stage: When Timothy Laughlin, a young, ambitious college grad, meets Hawkins Fuller, a U.S. State Department official, he finds both his first job and his first love affair. So he must choose: his political convictions or his love? This story explores the idea of how much bravery it sometimes takes just to be yourself, and is set to music by Gregory Spears and a libretto by Greg Pierce. Performance is by the Arizona Opera. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. $25 to $110.

Music

Oro Valley Concert Series. Did you know that the Tucson High Magnet School Steel Band program is recognized as one of the best in the nation? Even for someone who isn't a steel drum program connoisseur, that's at least worth checking out, right? The band is called Jovert, and it's full of young people who are so full of talent, energy and eagerness that, if you listen hard enough, some of it might just rub off on you. Then, head home glowing, and tell all of your friends that you can't believe they (unlike you, a cultured, newly revitalized, fervent supporter of local arts) haven't seen—or perhaps didn't even know about—this talented young group. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road. Free.

An Evening with Paul Amiel: Japanese Poetry and Shakuhachi Performance. First things first: a shakuhachi is a Japanese bamboo flute. Also: Paul Amiel collects musical instruments, including the shakuhachi, and while he lived in Japan for a couple of years, he studied how to play the flute under Iida Katsutoshi in Nagoya. In true Zen fashion, this is one of those instruments in which the sound is shaped as much by silence as it is by breath. Come watch Amiel perform on this instrument and share poetry under the light of the moon next to the koi pond in Yume Japanese Gardens. If you ever wanted to achieve enlightenment, it seems like you'll have a good shot at it at this event. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. Yume Japanese Gardens, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. $18.

Dance & Performances

Premium Blend. Put on your dancin' shoes! Well, more specifically, put on the shoes you wear when you go to a show to watch amazing dancers perform. UADance is presenting several beautiful pieces in this show. George Blanchine's masterpiece The Four Temperaments features four movements based on the medieval belief that humans are made up of four "humors": melancholic, sanguine, phlegmatic and choleric. In Escaping the Weight of Darkness, Alvin Ailey principal dancer Kanji Segawa performs a danced interpretation of the journey between isolation and hope. There will also be two pieces choreographed by UA faculty members Autumn Eckman and Elizabeth George-Fesch. Thursday, Nov. 14 through Sunday, Nov. 17, with varying showtimes. Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, 1737 E. University Blvd. $25 GA, $30 senior/military/UA employees, $15 students.

Learn Something New

Managing Marine Ecosystems for a Sustainable Future. You like science? You like pizza? Then you'll love the UA Science Café Fall Lecture Series. This week, catch a talk by Lynn Massey, a fishery management specialist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, speaking at Magpie's as part of a series on ocean science. More than 70 percent of the Earth's surface is covered in ocean, which works to keep the planet cool, balance the atmosphere's chemistry and drive the water cycle that brings (or sometimes doesn't bring) us our monsoon season. It's worth learning about ways to help all the ecosystems out there stay afloat (or stay sunk, if that's where they're more comfortable). 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19. Magpie's Gourmet Pizza, 605 N. Fourth Ave. Free.

Secret Tucson: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure. If you were one of those kids that always thought history was boring, Clark Norton's new book just might get you to change your mind. It explores fun questions about the Old Pueblo, like why that Beatles song "Get Back" includes a reference to Tucson, and which one-time New York crime boss spent his last years here. This award-winning journalist has traveled to 120 countries, but has a special love for the weird little city we all call home. Catch him in a discussion about his book at the Arizona History Museum. 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19. Arizona History Museum, 949 E. Second St. $5 GA, $4 museum members.

Keep Active

Tucson Parkrun. Did you know that every Saturday morning, no matter the weather, a group of runners, walkers, run-walkers and volunteers do a free, timed 5K at Himmel Park? They're part of a global "parkrun" movement, in which more than 350,000 people in 21 countries do the same thing in their own towns every week. The Tucson parkrun started a year ago this weekend, and to celebrate, organizers are planning a celebration, complete with cake. Getting out into the sunshine for some exercise and camaraderie is certainly worth celebrating, if you ask us. Hit your first one this weekend and see how you like it! 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov 16. Himmel Park Library, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd. Free, but signup in advance at parkrun.us/register.

Seventh Annual Turkey Trot. The reason that there are so many running events in the fall and winter is probably because those are the cooler months, during which running isn't quite so hellish as it is during the Arizona summers. But it works out pretty well that so many of them fall during the holiday season, in time to offset the extra calories so many of us are taking in. Run a 5K, get five extra slices of pumpkin pie—that's what we like to say here at the Weekly. The Marana Turkey trot is one of the first holiday-themed events of the season, and features a 5K, 10K and fun run along the Santa Cruz river path. And feel free to bring a food donation to support veterans! Check in begins at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road. 5K and 10K are $20 in advance or $25 day-of. Fun run is free.

Fun in General

Rooftop Del Bac Party. Who doesn't love a good rooftop party? And for those of you who have never been to a rooftop party, who doesn't want to try one out? This one has a raffle for a Del Bac Tour Experience, five custom Del Bac cocktails with appetizer and dessert pairings, and live music from the Street Blues Family. You can also decorate ornamental creations with Pueblo Nouveau and get some Christmas shopping (and wrapping done) with the bottles and glassware they'll have on sale. Now that's a party! 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St. $10 to $15.

GABA Fall Bike Swap. It's the largest bicycle swap in the southwest! And, though these metrics are harder to measure, we feel pretty confident in saying it's also the rootinest, tootinest bicycle swap in the southwest. This biannual event attracts more than 5,000 attendees and 40 vendors each time GABA puts it on, so why not join the throng and head over? Maybe you want to buy a bike. Maybe you want to sell a bunch of bikes. Maybe you just have one bike you want to sell, or exchange for something different. Whatever you're in the market for, it's bike-a-palooza down here, so pedal on down and peddle your wares. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. 311 E. Seventh St. Free.

VintagePalooza. Hear, hear! It's time to get going with your holiday shopping, and it's also time to treat yourself to a little shopping yourself in the midst of the most hectic (but still wonderful) time of year. So head over to Cat Mountain Station for a morning of vintage vendors, hidden treasures and live music. While you're up there, check out Buffalo Trading Post as well, for both vintage and new clothing, jewelry and housewares. Then, grab lunch at Coyote Pause Café and take a moment to remind yourself that one of the wonders of living in Tucson is prickly pear flavored items all year 'round. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Cat Mountain Station, 2727 S. Kinney Road.

Tournament of Destruction. Tucson's only monster truck and demolition derby is coming to town to wreak some havoc and to remind you that sometimes, watching other people wreak havoc is just the catharsis you need to stop yourself from wreaking havoc on your own life. Trucks like "Tuff E Nuff," Rat Attack," "Nasty Boy" and "Unnamed and Untamed" will be going all out in a glorious showcase of destruction. Plus, there's an inflatable zone for the kids! 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, and Saturday, Nov. 16. Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. Sixth Ave. $20 adults, $10 for kids 12 and under and $50 for a family pack (two adults and three kids).

Color My World. Who doesn't love a good watercolor painting? Lucky for us, we live in a place where there's an organization called the Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild. Even luckier for us, they're having a show this month at their gallery. Come see some of the lovely, colorful work of this guild which started with about 80 artists back in the '60s, and has now grown to more than 400 members! Get a little color into your life. Reception is 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. Show is Tuesday, Nov. 5, through Sunday, Dec. 1. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. SAWG Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway, #240. Free.