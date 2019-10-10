City Week 

click to enlarge

Accomplice. Don't you love a good play where the atmosphere is just as full of adultery as it is murder? This show—the winner of the Mystery Writers of America's Edgar Award, which is a very big deal in the crime and suspense theater world—delivers exactly that. Who is the title character of the show? If all goes according to plan, you'll be guessing all the way to the end. Don't accomp-miss this one! Preview performances at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10 and Friday, Oct. 11. Opening night Saturday, Oct. 12. Shows are 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays through Nov. 16 (with a matinee and evening show on the last day). Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway Blvd. $20 GA, $18 military/senior/student, $15 Thursdays and previews.

Broadway to the Sunset Strip. Buckle up, musical theater fans. Susan Egan is coming! And it's not only her (for those not in the know, she originated the role of Belle in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway), but Doug LaBrecque, who played the Phantom, and Lisa Vroman, who played Christine, both in Phantom of the Opera on Broadway. These three stars will be performing Grammy, Tony and Academy Award-winning songs from New York to LA in an event that will have your heart soaring as high as their voices. Thank you, Tucson Symphony Orchestra! 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13. Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. $31 to $79.







Hooray for it being cool enough out for you to finally spend some time in your garden! And double hooray for Tohono Chul for providing this sale full of landscape-ready plants to turn your yard into the oasis it was always meant to be. And, hey, if you're less of a "gardener" and more of an "I like to keep a plant on the windowsill of my office" type person, they've got you covered as well with their selection of hardy, arid-adapted specimens. They've got more than 1,000 different plant species to choose from! 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. Tohono Chul Propagation Area, 7211 Northern Ave.

Performances

Disney on Ice presents: Mickey's Search Party. There's something about putting stuff on ice that just makes everything more exciting. Put liquor on ice and suddenly its "classy," for example. Even cooler is watching a performance on ice, where characters tell a story through high-flying acrobatics, world-class ice skating and unexpected stunts. Join Mickey and his pals as they follow Captain Hook's treasure map to meet characters ranging from Miguel from Coco to Elsa to Moana to the folks from Aladdin, Toy Story and The Little Mermaid. 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, and Friday, Oct. 11. 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13. Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Ave. $18 to $75+.

Shakespeare in Song. It's probably safe to say that, no matter what you're into and what you're like, you've heard of Shakespeare. Over the past 400 or so years, lots of people have been inspired by the wit, beauty and insight of Shakespeare's texts. Local music group True Concord is performing some of these pieces at this event. Ralph Vaughan Williams' Serenade to Music (reported to have made Rachmaninov cry when he heard it), which uses text from The Merchant of Venice, is the cornerstone. It also premieres the third annual Stephen Paulus Emerging Composers Competition Winner, which is based on text from Sonnet No. 8. What could be lovelier? 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church, 600 S. La Canada Drive, Green Valley. 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive. 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. $25 GA, $40 premium.

Art

Sed, The Trail of Thirst. The Tucson Desert Art Museum is featuring this installation from award-winning artist Delilah Montoya about the hardships migrants face while crossing the border. It also pays tribute to the bravery of individuals who perish on this journey. Montoya is a photographic printmaker who likes to make work that confronts viewers' assumptions, whether it's critiquing tourism or examining ideas about sin, culture and spirituality. This exhibit combines photography with found objects to give a chilling sense of what crossing the border is like. The exhibit runs through Feb. 28 at the Tucson Desert Art Museum, 7000 E. Tanque Verde Road. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. $10 adults, $8 seniors, $6 students, $4 youth, free for members.

Mario Patino's Ravaged Landscapes and Rundown Interiors. When was the last time you paid a visit to the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures? Well, make sure you go back before Dec. 15 to see this exhibit by a lifelong Tucsonan and artist-turned-miniaturist, Mario Patino. Rather than creating idyllic and idealistic depictions of the past, he creates realistic representations of his times growing up in the South Tucson barrio neighborhood, from a grimy telephone booth to a dusty pool hall to a cluttered vintage kitchen. There's an authenticity to his work that makes it appealing, and there's something about looking at these familiar, everyday scenes in miniature that makes you recognize their charm in a new way. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive. $10.50 GA, $8.50 senior/military, $7 student/youth, free for kids 3 and under.

Second SundAZe Family Day at TMA. Have you had a chance to check out the new TMA exhibit full of Oaxacan folk art? It's colorful and curvy and wonderful, and straight out of the collection of Shepard Barbash and Vicki Ragan, who have one of the nation's premier collections of Oaxacan woodcarving and ceramics. At this family-friendly day at the museum, try your hand at some all-ages art-making activities, including amate paintings, metal ornaments and clay animal sculptures. At 2:30 p.m., enjoy a performance by Circa 2014, the alumni choir of the UA Symphonic Choir. Free entry from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with art activities until 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13. Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave. Free.

Charles Davison: Luminosity. A visit to the Wilde Meyer Gallery to check out their eclectic collection of art is almost always a good idea. This month, they're showcasing the multimedia work of Charles Davison, a prolific Arizona artist who uses a variety of materials to create his truly unique works, whether they're of humans, animals or landscapes. In fact, his colorful depictions of such a wide variety of subjects really draw your attention to the similarities between humans, animals and Earth. His work is on display throughout the month, but the reception is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Wilde Meyer Gallery, 2890 E. Skyline Drive. Free.

GLOW!: Steampunk. It's your last chance to catch this glowing nighttime art exhibit over at the Triangle L. Ranch before it's gone for the year, so if you like fun, art and beautiful things, you're going to want to book it over there. This week's theme gives you a lot of creative freedom, so, wear a bowler hat and a monocle, combine a Mad Max look with a Wild West aesthetic, or do something with an octopus and a cog or something. Just be sure to dress up one way or another—it makes the night more fun, and you can win a stay at the Triangle L Ranch B&B if you win the costume contest. A light show, belly dancing, tarot readings, a chance to check out the dark sky bubble hut and plenty of live music will ensure there's not a dull moment. 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Triangle L Ranch, 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road in Oracle. $21.44 for adults, $12.86 for kids 4 to 12 and free for kids 3 and under. $75.04 for a carpool of four adults.

October Specials

The Great Pumpkin Race at Buckelew Farms. You know, Charlie Brown certainly didn't say anything about a race when he talked about celebrating the Great Pumpkin. But if you're going to go on a run this fall, what could make it more lovely than having it be through a pumpkin field, and to culminate in a chance to buy your own pumpkin to take home? This is the 13th year Buckelew Farms has put on this 5K delight. They also have a family mile with trick or treat stations, a pumpkin art station, and a costume contest for people who get dressed up for their runs. Proceeds benefit the Arizona Center for Autism. 8:30 a.m. start for the family mile and 9 a.m. start for the 5K. Sunday, Oct. 13. Buckelew Farm, 17000 W. Ajo Way. $23 5K and $12 family mile.

Nightfall at Old Tucson. Are you ready for October to get seriously spooky? Check out the four unique haunt experiences at this year's Nightfall, including the Happy Clown Snack Factory, the Nightmare Infirmary and a family-friendly Silverlake haunted attraction. They've also got four live shows this year: the musical mystery Deal of Fortune, the super scary show The Neighbors, the comedic The Anti-Hero Virus and an opening ceremony hosted by a couple of gargoyles. Curious about Nightfall but not sure you're ready? Grab a scare-me-not stick, to alert the monsters that you're not in the mood to be jumped out at. Open 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays and 6 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays throughout October (plus 5 to 10 p.m. on Halloween). Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road. $29.50 adults, $22 kids 9 to 11, free for kids 8 and under.

Festivals

Tucson Meet Yourself. This is the 46th year of the Tucson Meet Yourself Folklife Festival, and, man, it never gets old. How could dozens of food vendors, representing more than 30 countries and regions, ever get old? This year, the festival celebrates California traditions, with several well-known artists and representatives from the Golden State. Gustavo Arellano, former writer of the award-winning nationally syndicated column "Ask a Mexican!," is speaking at Culture Kitchen at 5 p.m. on Oct. 11. Folk ensemble Cambalache takes the stage at the Tucson Son Jarocho Collective at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12.

And there's so much more. The whole festival runs 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 and Saturday, Oct. 12, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. Downtown Tucson, Jacome Plaza. Free, with donations gladly accepted.

Tucson Benefest. We love a good music festival here at the Weekly, and this brand new one certainly is good. The one-day music and arts festival is designed to celebrate all beings through music, art, food and drink, and to raise money for a charity while they're at it—this year, they're aiming to donate nearly 50 percent of the net proceeds to Planned Parenthood Arizona. And the lineup is all female or femme-identifying front-led bands! From Taco Sauce to Jane N The Jungle to Just Najima, Katie Haverly & The Aviary, and Fairy Bones, you're in for a treat. Local art and a good cause? Name a better duo. 12:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. The Whistle Stop Depot, 127 W. Fifth St. $30 GA.

45th Annual Huachuca Mineral, Gem and Jewelry Show. OK, so you have to head over to Sierra Vista for this event, but when you think about how long the wait is until the next Tucson Gem Show, the trip might seem a little more worth it and a little less daunting. Mineral displays, geode sales and cutting, displays from Kartchner Caverns and the Forest Service, and plenty of vendors abound. There will also be jewelry making demonstrations by a Navajo gold/silversmith, raffles, and activities for the kids. Rock on! 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. Cochise College, 901 N. Colombo Ave., Sierra Vista. Free.

Fun in General

Bear Down Fridays. Maybe your really do bleed red and blue and want nothing more than to participate in this pep rally to support the UA football team, and to hear from a variety of UA coaches making guest appearances. But even if that's not true, there's something awfully pleasant about being a part of a crowd that's all so excited about the same thing, and hanging out with Wilbur and Wilma, the Pride of Arizona marching band and the UA cheerleading squad. And hey, getting discounts at the restaurants and shops along University Boulevard is never a bad thing. 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Main Gate Square. Free.

Family Weekend at Flandrau. It's family weekend at the UA! While there's plenty of cool stuff going on all over campus, be sure to check out the special events at Flandrau, including the Flandrau Guided Tour: Arizona Science Wonders, which has never been offered to the general public. It provides a behind-the-scenes peek at how the exhibits came to be and includes a private showing of the planetarium show Touring the Solar System: UA Edition. The tour is available at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, and 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13. They're also showing their new Mars Planetarium Show and offering discounts on exhibits and planetarium shows all weekend. Various times Friday, Oct. 11 through Sunday, Oct. 13. Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd. $4 for most shows and exhibits, $18 for the guided tour.

Southern Arizona Senior Pride Book Club. Calling all LGBTQ+ seniors! This book club is a great way to meet like-minded people, and also a great way to get around to reading some fantastic books you might not have known about otherwise. This month, it's A Gentleman in Moscow, by Amor Towles. The best seller is about a man living through the dramatic changes in Russia at the turn of the 20th century. Get reading! Then, get discussing! 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. Ward 3 Council Office conference room (Council member Paul Durham), 1510 E. Grant Road. Free.