City Week 

click to enlarge

The Art of Films on Art. Sometimes you make a piece of art about another piece of art. For example, Erin Wright, commissioning editor and producer of LACMA Productions at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and Lisanne Skyler, UA Film & Television professor and director of HBO's Brillo Box [3¢ off], made the film A Few Things About Robert Irwin. The seven-minute film is all about Irwin's pioneering of the Light and Space movement of the 1960s. At this evening at the Tucson Museum of Art, they'll talk about some of the approaches to making films about artists and art entertaining and compelling. 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. Tucson Museum of Contemporary Art, 265 S. Church Ave. $10, or free for MOCA members, UA Film & Television students and their guests.

click to enlarge

Plant Geek Festival + Sale. Calling all plant enthusiasts! You don't want to miss this extravaganza at the Tucson Botanical Gardens, where more than a dozen of the best growers and nurseries in Tucson will be in one convenient location to make all of your wildest botanical dreams come true. Local food vendors and live music will keep you energized through the event, and the fact that admission to the gardens is FREE all day long means that you'll have plenty of money to spend on new plant pals. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way.

click to enlarge

Canoa Cup Collector Car Show. Did someone say vintage automobiles? Yes! The first car show at Historic Canoa Ranch in Green Valley will feature more than 50 classic vehicles, along with music, food, drinks and lots of vendors. And it's for a good cause, too—all proceeds benefit the restoration and preservation of Canoa Ranch, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Place. For 130 years in the 19th and 20th centuries, all 4,800 acres of it were devoted to cattle ranching and agriculture. From cattle to cars, it's always been a place that can show you a good time. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. 1-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. $5.

Learn Something New

Morning Coffee with St. Michael's Guatemala Project. St. Michael's Guatemala Project is an all-volunteer, non-sectarian partnership with rural Mayan farmers of the Communities of Population in Resistance of the Sierra in the Ixil area of Guatemala. The 2019 summer teams visited 14 communities in the area this year, meeting with community councils and testing for conditions like anemia and high blood sugar. Now, they're back, and they've got stories to share about the tumultuous election year, migration pressures, and the hospitality of their hosts. Come hear them at this event, which will also feature coffee and snacks, as well as traditional Mayan textiles and handcrafted items for sale. 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. St. Michael & All Angels Episcopal Church Parish Center, 602 N. Wilmot Road. Free, but donations encouraged.

Turquoise Trail Walking Tour. Have you ever noticed the turquoise line painted on the sidewalk through the heart of downtown Tucson? It actually has a purpose! Docents from the Tucson Presidio can take you on a walking tour and point out some of the city's finest architectural gems, while also telling you stories from our city's fascinating history. If you're getting along with your group, you can all enjoy a lunch together after the tour, but if you'd rather digest on your own, you're free to do that as well. 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. Meet at 196 N. Court Ave. $15 for members or $20 for non-members.

click to enlarge

Sonoran Native Plants Tour. Have you ever noticed how many cool plants there are on the UA campus? Take this chance for a docent to show you around the Joseph Wood Krutch Garden. Not only will you get to see the lovely plant variety, but you can learn about the historical and current role of Sonoran native plants to the health of the environment and of the people who live here. And what more wonderful time to take this all in than on a fall morning? 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. UA Campus Arboretum, 1140 E. S. Campus Dr. (Meet by the fountain in front of Old Main.) Free, but RSVP required at visitorcenter.arizona.edu.

TEDxTucson Presents [r]evolution. Sometimes, when things seem dark and difficult, we could all just really use a good TED Talk on something interesting and inspiring, like how to make blue collar work more satisfying, how to build portable tiny house communities or how to explore the galaxy. Come hear some ideas worth spreading (and in fact, those mentioned above exactly) from 12 speakers and performers at TEDxTucson's fifth annual conference. On the performers side of the house, we've got an award-winning folk/rock duo, a living Lucha Libra legend and the Prince of Promotion. 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Berger Theater, 1200 W. Speedway Blvd. Tickets are $90 at the door, $65 for student/military/senior and $100 for the VIP package.

Music & Performances

click to enlarge

Beethoven Symphony No. 7. Talk about a throwback! The very first concert the Tucson Symphony Orchestra put on, on Jan. 13, 1929, featured this piece. And when Beethoven premiered it back in 1813, even he said it was one of his best works. This evening features pianist Yekwon Sunwoo, the 2017 Gold medal winner of the prestigious Cliburn Competition. Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Minor and Bach/Webern's Fugue for Six Voices from Musical Offering are also on the schedule. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. $31 to $87.

The Legend of Georgia McBride.In this show put on by Arizona Repertory Theatre, the protagonist, Casey, is really going through it. In one night, he loses his beloved job as an Elvis impersonator, his landlord demands the rent and his wife tells him she's pregnant. But then, a ray of hope: A drag show moves into his old place of employment, and the former king becomes a (drag) queen. You'll smile, you'll laugh and you'll cheer for the production numbers in this heartwarming show. Preview shows 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22. Show runs Wednesday, Sept. 25, through Sunday, Oct. 6, with 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. showtimes, depending on the day. UA Tornabene Theatre, 1025 N. Olive Road. $32 adults, $30 seniors/military/UA employees, $15 students.

Tucson Pops. Hooray for free live music in the park! This week's performance features soloists from the orchestra, Michael Fan on the violin and Joseph Pagán on the viola. Fan is the concertmaster of Tucson Pops, who writes, plays and arranges music in genres ranging from classical to jazz to klezmer. Pagán has been a member of the Tucson Symphony viola section for literally 30 years, so he almost certainly is better at and knows more about the viola than you do. On the evening's schedule are selections from Ragtime and Carousel, works by Mozart and Puccini, "What a Wonderful World" and "America the Beautiful." 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way. Free.

Get Up and Go!

Tucson 5K Dash & Walk Like MADD 2019. Technically, the organization is called "Mothers Against Drunk Driving," but, whether you're a mother or not, stopping drunk and drugged driving is the sort of mission that lots of different people can get behind. Walk Like MADD is happening in 90 cities all over the nation to raise money for MADD, and your chance to participate is right here in Reid Park. Celebrate afterward with a barbecue and other festivities? If you're into supporting the cause, but not so much into the getting up early to exercise, then you can register as a virtual walker, too. Run starts at 8:30 a.m. and walk starts at 8:45 a.m., with registration beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way. $30 for the run and $20 for the walk.

click to enlarge

Loop de Loop. El Tour season is upon us! Let's kick it off with this free cycling celebration on the beloved Loop. Just start cycling along the Chuck Huckelberry Loop wherever you want, riding from station to station to meet El Tour charitable beneficiaries and sponsors. Maybe you'll find a nonprofit or team to ride with, or just get a chance to learn more about what El Tour is all about. And after the ride, head to Ramada Tucson for a party full of live music, food, drinks and a raffle (pick up free raffle tickets at the booths along the Loop). Ride from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. and party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Ramada Tucson, 777 W. Cushing St. Free.

Museum Marvels

The Franklin Auto Museum Fall Preview Event. Have you ever checked out the Franklin Auto Museum? It was founded by Thomas Hubbard to preserve his extensive collection of Franklin autos, produced between 1902 and 1934, and bet-known for their air-cooled engines, and (at least at first) how light and responsive they were compared to other cars. The museum also includes some other items Hubbard put into trust: a library of Franklin Company research materials and an extensive collection of Native American artifacts that once belonged to his aunt. At their first annual fall-mini tour, take a look around for half price! 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. The Franklin Auto Museum, 3420 N. Vine Ave. $5.

Smithsonian Museum Day. Happy free museum day! The Smithsonian partners with participating museums every year to offer a day of free admission to whoever wants it! This year, six Tucson museums are participating: the Tucson Desert Art Museum (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), the Tucson Botanical Gardens (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.), DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), the UA Museum of Art (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), MOCA (noon to 5 p.m.) and Tohono Chul (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) So, yes, hours and location vary, but, wherever you choose to go, download your free ticket for two people at smithsonianmag.com/museumday. Saturday, Sept. 21.

click to enlarge

Love of Literacy. Reading is so cool. What better way to learn about the real world, expand your mind's world and enter completely new worlds? The Tucson Children's Museum is free all day in honor of this children's book festival. Create a bookmark, write poetry, make a storybook or enjoy a performance of a story written by kids. Want to practice reading aloud? Read to a dog, a pony or even a snake! There are also book giveaways, a story corner, snacks and food trucks. You'd better book it on over to the book party! 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave. Free.

Fun in General

My-Oh-My Apple Pie Weekend. It's fall! And with October already being widely recognized as the "all things pumpkin" month, Apple Annies is giving its namesake fruit a time to shine in September. Head over this weekend and start off with an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast with apple pie syrup, then spend the early afternoon taking a free wagon ride out to the orchard to pick your own apples. To refuel, come back for an apple-smoked burger lunch at the Orchard Grill. And be sure to try the free samples of apple pie and test out their homemade apple crumb pie ice cream. 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 and Sunday, Sept. 22. Apple Annie Fruit Orchards, 2081 W. Hardy Road, Willcox.

click to enlarge

GLOW!: Intergalactic. Heavenly bodies and space beings and UFOs—oh my! It's time to head over to the Triangle L Ranch for another evening at this glow-in-the-dark wonderland of an outdoor art installation. This week's live performance offerings feature Ric Volante and Vicky Smith, Oracle Moon Belly Dance, Sir T. Beckles, Poi-Zen Fire, hypnopad, Gila Bend and Heidi MacDonald, plus tarot readings by Felicitas and Chad. Enter the best illuminated intergalactic costume contest to win a one-night stay at the Triangle L Ranch B&B, plus two tickets for next year's GLOW!. This night also features the Oracle premiere of the dark sky bubble hut, a little glamping alcove with a clear, domed top so you can stargaze the night away—soon to be available as an accommodation at the ranch. 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Triangle L Ranch, 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road in Oracle. $21.44 for adults, $12.86 for kids 4 to 12 and free for kids 3 and under. $75.04 for a carpool of four adults. ■

Fiesta de los Bomberos Feast & Fairways. This Southern Arizona tradition is an opportunity to support several great causes: Proceeds benefit cardiac, cancer and mental health and wellness programs for local firefighters, with the majority of funds going to the Greater Tucson Fire Foundation. The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will also receive funds for its firefighter safety research and survivor support programs. Lastly, it's a gala, so you get to support your own desire to get dressed up and spend a fancy evening out. This year's guest speaker is longtime UA softball coach Mike Candrea, and the night features an auction dinner and entertainment. 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort, 3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd. $75.