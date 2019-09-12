City Week 

click to enlarge

CreativeMornings. Another month means another FREE breakfast lecture series for the creative folk of Tucson. This month's theme: Muse. And this month's guest: writer, dancer, performer and geographer Kimi Eisele, who will be talking about her multidisciplinary work to explore humans' relationship to nature. Eisele's book The Lightest Object in the Universe came out this year, and her writing has also appeared in Guernica, Longreads, Orion Magazine, High Country News and elsewhere. She has a master's degree in geography from the UA, and works for the Southwest Folk Alliance. 8:30 to 10 a.m. Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress. Register at creativemornings.com.

Yoga in the Park 2019. If you've ever been interested in trying yoga, but were intimidated by yoga studios, not sure what level to start, concerned about the cost or just not ready, this class is practically designed to banish all of your hesitations and excuses. This all-levels, pay-what-you-can yoga class at Reid Park is on Sundays throughout the Autumn, near ramada 18, and features music by DJ Elektra Tek. Bring a mat or a towel, bring a water bottle, bring a friend and bring a readiness to try something new. And hey, even if you've been doing yoga for years, why not do it in the park with a bunch of potential new friends? Visit the Facebook event page to find a link to the waiver all participants must sign. 8 to 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. Gene C. Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way.

Sonoran Glass Season Opener. A new semester of classes is starting off at Sonoran Glass School, and to get everyone excited, visiting artist Emilio Santini will be creating a piece right before your eyes (tentatively a paperweight with small figures inside of it). Santini was born in Italy, into a family with 600 years of glassblowing tradition. Now he lives in Virginia, and has taught at a bunch of the United States' most major glass schools. So, wow, right? Adults only at this event, but you can make it into a pregaming event and BYOB if you want. 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Sonoran Glass School, 633 W. 18th St. Free.

Shopping

The Tucson Flea. The cool weather is coming back, which means this opportunity to buy handcrafted and vintage goods from a group of local artisans and sellers is back too! Hooray! We're talking cosmetics, baked goods, art, beanies, jewelry and watches, steampunk goods and handmade mini hobo bags. Get ready to do some serious shopping, but don't worry: Los Locos Tacos will be there to keep you fueled so you don't literally shop 'til you drop. September is one of the most common birth months, so you probably have plenty of birthday gifts to pick up for loved ones. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Brings Café, 236 S. Scott Ave.

Second Saturdays Downtown. Whether you're going out to eat, visiting a nightclub, seeing a live show, checking out the shops and galleries, or just wandering around, downtown Tucson is almost always a good bet for a way to spend a Saturday night. But on the second Saturday of the month, artists showcase their handmade products along Congress Street, the restaurants have special menu items and there's live entertainment. In the truest sense of the phrase, downtown is poppin' off on second Saturdays. Put on your Saturday night shoes (but the comfy ones, because you'll be walking around), and we'll see you there! 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. 125 E. Congress St. is a good place to start.

Roasted Chile Festival at the Farmers Markets. While we've been sweating and complaining and laying in front of the swamp cooler all summer, local farmers have been hard at work turning the sun's heat into the heat of fiery green chiles. Now, we get to taste, smell and savor the fruits of their labor over the four-day Heirloom Farmers Market Chile Festival, now in its 18th year! The event spills over into next week, with each day at a different location, but this Wednesday, it's at the Green Valley Village Farmers & Artisans Market, with more than 40 vendors and live music by Gabriel Francisco. 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 18. 101 S. La Canada Drive. Free entry. (Other days are 8 am. to noon Friday, Sept. 20 through Sunday, Sept. 22.)

Cultura!

Mexican Independence Day Celebration at the Presidio. The City of Tucson was actually established as a Spanish military fort back in 1775, and the Presidio Museum we have today is a reconstruction of the original. This Saturday, in honor of Mexican Independence Day, the Presidio will be flying the Mexican flag, just as it did from 1821 to 1854, while it was operated by the Mexican Republic. Soldades of the Mexican Republic and La Gente will be there in period costume, Danzacultura and Tucson High's Mariachi Rayos del Sol will be performing, and you can taste horchata and handmade tortillas. ¡Viva México! And viva handmade tortillas! 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. Regular admission is $5, or $1 for kids 6 to 14.

Día de los Muertos Exhibit. This Mexican holiday which celebrates death as part of a natural cycle of life is a colorful, lively celebration that's become a rich part of Tucson's cultural heritage. Modern celebrations combine ancient traditions with contemporary art, and this exhibit honors the way that artists capture the spirit of this holiday in their work. Artists from the region are displaying both 2D and 3D art, exploring motifs of the holiday including altars and shrines, flowers, candles, sugar skulls and graveside vigils. The exhibit is on display 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day through Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Tohono Chul Main Gallery, 7366 Paseo del Norte. $15 adults, $13 senior/student/military, $6 kids 5 to 12 and free for kids under 5 and members.

Neto's Exhibit Reception. Los Descendientes del Presidio de Tucsón is a nonprofit dedicated to preserving the unique cultural influences derived from the Spanish and Mexican periods of our history. For Hispanic Heritage Month, they're hosting an exhibit to honor the writings of Ernesto "Neto" Portillo Jr., the Daily Star columnist and La Estrella editor who retired in June. Come see a few of his writings from 20 years' worth of his columns sometime between Sept. 13 and Sept. 27, when the exhibit is running. But you may as well come to the opening reception! 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13. 151 S. Granada Ave. Free.

Let's Get Physical

TMC Tucson 10K. Say that 10 times fast. Now run a kilometer, 10 times, fast (or at whatever pace you want). This course goes through the lovely rolling hills of the Painted Desert part of the Tucson Mountains, and ends with a quick descent into the shade, which is the best way for any physical activity to end, if you ask us. Proceeds benefit the Southern Arizona Roadrunners and the BEYOND-Tucson Foundation, the finishers medals are super snazzy, and there are cash prizes for some of the top finishers. Why not? Packet registration and pickup is from 5:30 to 6:15 a.m. 10K starts at 6:30 a.m., 5K starts at 6:45 a.m. and the Kids Dash is around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. Pima Community College West, 2202 W. Anklam Road. $45.

Learn Something New

Establishing New Plants & Basic Plant Care. Have you ever taken a trip to a nursery and gotten so excited about all of the plants there are in this big, beautiful world that you just bought an armful of them? Only to come home and realize you don't know how to help them acclimate to their new home in your garden, how to prepare the soil, or what they need to stay healthy and happy? Spadefoot Nursery has got you covered with this class about gardening and landscaping in the Southwest. They'll talk about how to prep the soil for landscapes and gardens, go over basic soil biology and answer your questions. 7:30 to 9 p.m. (but doors open at 6:30 p.m. for some pre-class shopping). Sunday, Sept. 15. Spadefoot Nursery, 2831 E. Broadway Blvd. $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

Hummingbird Workshop. Chances are, even if you don't know much about hummingbirds, you think they're pretty cool: Look how colorful and acrobatic they are! Look at those wings! Did you know they're the only birds that can fly backwards? Or that the word for a group of hummingbirds is "a charm?" It's no wonder they're one of the most popular birds in the United States. This workshop hosted by Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation will discuss the biology of hummingbirds, how to identify them and ways to attract them. 9 a.m. to noon. Sunday, Sept. 15. Brandi Fenton Memorial Park Visitor Center, 3482 E. River Road. $10 for members or $15 for nonmembers. Ages 12 and up.

Art & Performances

THEMposium. Have you heard of the THEM Youth Ensemble? It's Tucson's LGBTQ+ and allied youth chorus, for young people ages 13 to 24. Desert Voices, the Reveille Men's Chorus and the Thornhill Lpez Center on 4th are behind this group that accepts singers of all experience levels and gender identities. While regular rehearsals (always open to new members!) are on Thursdays from 5 to 7 p.m., this day-long extravaganza is full of gender-affirming musical instruction, games, a free lunch and a culminating performance. Direct your questions to artistic director Nicky Manlove (they/them pronouns) at youth@reveillemenschorus.org. 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Thornhill Lopez Center on 4th, 526 N. Fourth Ave. Free, but register online at bit.ly/themposium2019.

Long Day's Journey Into Night. Widely considered playwright Eugene O'Neill's best work, this play premiered in 1956 and won a Tony Award and a Pulitzer prize. The four-act play takes course over a single day in the Tyrone family household, where morphine addiction, alcoholism, tuberculosis and a shared sense of regret over unpursued dreams swirl together into a story that's both deeply personal (indeed, semiautobiographical) and profoundly relatable. Cynthia Meier directs this production, and Russell Ronnebaum is doing music direction. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Thursday, Sept. 12 through Sunday, Sept. 29. The Rogue Theatre at the Historic Y, 300 E. University Blvd. $42, or $32 for previews on Thursday, Sept. 12 and Friday, Sept. 13. $15 student rush tickets available 15 minutes before curtain, pending availability.

Fun in General

Coffee & Storytelling with Local First Arizona. If you've never heard of Local First Arizona, it's a nonprofit with a mission that's simple and easy to support: celebrating, promoting and advocating for local businesses. In a place so full of artists, entrepreneurs, chefs, performers and other creators and business owners, supporting local business isn't just easy—it's a pleasure. In this morning series, three LFA members will be sharing 10-minute stories about why they're part of the network, opportunities for collaboration and upcoming events. Shop local, learn local, drink coffee and hear stories local! 8 to 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12. Hotel Tucson, 475 N. Granada Ave. Free. Register at localfirstaz.com/events/coffee.

Wonder World Jumping Castles Free Family Fun Day. Do we even need to say anything about this event hosted by Wonder World Jumping Castles LLC? There are jumping castles, which makes it perfect for the kids, and it's free, which makes it perfect for you. You don't even have to tell the kids it's free—just let them think you're treating them to this day full of more than a dozen different inflatables, popcorn and cotton candy (also free). More than 35 local vendors will be onsite showcasing their goods, services and delicious treats, so this is truly a winning event for everyone. Might as well jump. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1825 N. Alvernon Way. Free.

Rainbow Reads Book Chat. It's pretty cool to live in a city where there's more than one LGBTQ+ book club. This one, run by the Pima County Public Library, meets every month to talk about LGBTQ+ books. On odd months, like this one, feel free to come gush about any book you love, and to gather recommendations for new books to read from other attendees. Readers from anywhere on the gender and sexuality spectrum are welcome to attend for a fun, respectful dialogue. (If you prefer an assigned book, which everyone will be discussing together, the Rainbow Reads Book Club meets during even months.) 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. Exo Roast Co., 403 N. Sixth Ave. (Meet in the back space.) Free.