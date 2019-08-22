City Week 

click to enlarge

Wildlife Gardening. It's time for another trip to Spadefoot Nursery to take your gardening skills to the next level. This week, they're covering the basics of how to turn your backyard (or front yard!) into a wildlife corridor. From lizards to bats to bees to the birds and beyond, you'll have a veritable zoo in your backyard after this. But don't worry, they'll offer tips for how to deal with pests as well. Also on the agenda: how to select the right nectar plants, how to design your landscape, and how to do wildlife gardening in small spaces such as patios. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28. Spadefoot Nursery, 2831 E. Broadway Blvd. $15 in advance or $20 at the door.

click to enlarge

Plaza Live! Concert Series at St. Philip's Plaza. Tuesday nights aren't exactly the most popping night of the week, so anytime there's an event on a Tuesday night, it's enough to get our attention. But SAACA and St. Philip's Plaza are teaming up to put on this event full of live music by local musicians that would make for a good time any night of the week—but it just so happens to fill up your open Tuesday evening slot. This week, the Gus Woodrow Trio is playing some virtuosic jazz. They perform regularly at Maynard's Kitchen, and cite influences ranging from Thelonious Monk to Kurt Rosenwinkle. Grab dinner at one of the plaza restaurants, or just come for the free concert. 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27. St. Philip's Plaza Central Courtyard, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

click to enlarge

All Bodies Rise Yoga. It's so easy to be hard on our bodies, to blame them for not looking the way we want them to. When I'm having one of those days, I like to think of these Regina Spektor lyrics: "I've got a perfect body, but sometimes I forget. I've got a perfect body, 'cause my eyelashes catch my sweat." Your body does all sorts of amazing little things for you, like breathing automatically and keeping sweat out of your eyes. Take this chance to do something nice for it with this gentle hour of yoga, featuring props, dim lighting and chill music. Everyone (yes, this means you!), of all levels and body types, is welcome at this class taught by Allison Constanza, founder of Shakti in the Desert, who's been practicing hatha yoga for more than 18 years. 9 to 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. Tumerico on Fourth Ave., 402 E. Fourth St.

Music & Performances

click to enlarge

Flashback Friday Nights. There ain't enough room in Tucson for the two of us. But there's room for plenty of room for everyone over at Old Tucson! If you're not feeling like hitting the dusty trail in the summer sun, just wait until evening, when the sun is setting. You can enjoy some of Old Tucson's signature entertainment, plus some food and drink specials, all while you feel the air get cooler around you. Did we mention the kids get in free? Nothing like keeping yourself AND the kids busy on a Friday night for a reasonable price. 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23. Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road. Free for kids 11 and under, $19.95 for adults.

Hearts for the Barrio. The local community organization Art Making a Difference is hosting this fundraiser to support the restoration of Petroglyphs, a furniture, lighting and accents store in Lost Barrio which was recently lost in a fire. Musicians like Santa Pachita, Salvador Duran and Stealing Thunder are on the lineup, as well as plenty more. Plus, BK Tacos will be there selling Sonoran hot dogs. Odds are, you were already at least considering spending your Friday night eating Sonoran hot dogs and watching live music, so you might as well support a local business while you're doing it. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23. 191 Toole. $15.

Female Storytellers Presents: Point of No Return & Period Product Drive. F*ST!, a local league of funny women, femmes and trans folks, always put on a great show. This week, you especially won't want to miss their tales about reaching that point in a journey where you realize there's no going back. And it's complete with ASL interpreters! The cover charge benefits Tucson's Educational Enrichment Foundation, and they're also collection donations of tampons and pads to supply the TUSD Hygiene Pantry with products for people who have periods! Doors open at 7 p.m. and show is 8 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22. Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St. $8.

The Musical World of Fairy Tales. Did you catch the Arizona Rose Theatre's Production of "The Musical World of Disney" the last couple of years? The hit show featured songs from some of the most recognizable, sing-along-able songs around. This year, they're expanding their offerings to includes songs from other favorites, such as Shrek, Wicked and the Wizard of Oz. This show is great for children, musical-lovers and Disney enthusiasts of all ages. Come watch these songs be brought to life. 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 & 31 and Sept. 7. 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 and Sept. 1 & 8. Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road. $15 adults, $13 senior/military, $8 kids 12 and under.

Learn Something New

Learn to Read Music. Maybe your New Year's Resolution didn't quite come to fruition this year. Maybe the halfway-through-the-year-resolution you made in July didn't pan out either. If you want to do something simple but incredibly neat to better yourself, why not give learning to read music a shot? It's like another language, but you'll pick it up much faster and be able to brag about it pretty much just as much. Sons of Orpheus, the Male Choir of Tucson, and the Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus are making it easy with this free class, where they'll go ever everything from notes and rhythm to key signatures and musical notation. Bring yourself, no matter your experience level, and plenty of questions. 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26. Boys Chorus Building, 5770 E. Pima St.





click to enlarge

If you're the type who likes to bury feelings of anxiety under a series of tasks and projects, this workshop might sound awful to you. And it also might be just what you need. Event sponsors the Self Love Collective are calling this two-hour self love session "a hug for your soul." They've got journaling exercises, guided meditation, tarot and a community building closing circle. Bring a journal, something to write with, and pillows (or anything that will keep you comfy sitting on the floor). 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22. The Hoff Studio, 215 N. Hoff Ave. $15 to $30, with anything above $15 going to help someone else attend.At the end of every day, when we collapse onto our cool beds with the AC, fan or swamp cooler blasting away the exhaustion of trying to be a functional human in the heat, animals like bats, owls and kangaroo rats are just getting their days started. And, you know, it seems like they're really onto something, by going out only once its cooler. Learn more about them at this "Creatures of the Night" event, where herpetology staff members will do a presentation featuring venomous reptiles, docents will be teaching you about the desert's many wonders and you can create an artistic masterpiece inspired by Guy Coheleach. And a group of flutists provide a soundtrack to the whole thing! Saturday, Aug. 24. Arizona Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road. $21.95 GA, $19.95 seniors 65+, $8.95 for kids 3 to 12, free for kids under 3, $17.95 for active or retired military, $16.95 for Arizona/Sonora residents.Have you heard of Bike Fun Tucson, a local group of cyclists who are all about the fun of biking, and so not much about the exclusivity of it? They've been known to have events like a call of the faeries bike dance ride and rolling karaoke. This week, they're all going batty! Meet at the UA flagpole, head down Mountain Avenue, and hit the Rillito bike path so you'll get to the Campbell Avenue bridge just in time to see the magnificent sight of thousands of bats flying into the dusk. Then there'll be snacks and drinks at Trader Joe's. Singing the Batman theme music on the ride is optional, but encouraged. Meet at 6 p.m. to leave at 6:20 p.m. Old Main on UA campus, 1200 E. University Blvd. Free.

SeaWheeze Tucson–Virtual Half Marathon. Unfortunately, Lululemon says "virtual half marathon," they don't mean that you just get to have an online avatar do a half marathon. You're actually supposed to run. What makes it virtual is that, every year, they host a half marathon in Vancouver, but this year they decided to open it up to everyone, but having courses throughout the country and everyone using a fitness tracking app to time the race. You'll get a medal and everything! So hit the The Loop and conquer these miles, then head to La Encantada, where Lululemon will have refreshments and other delights. 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road. $28.

Fun in General

Wednesday Night Karaoke at Shooter's. A lot of people don't automatically associate the rowdy fun of karaoke with the delicious grub of a steakhouse, but this place has actually won "Best Place to Sing Karaoke" in our people's choice Best of Tucson awards for the last three years in a row. Maybe there's something to be said for prefacing a good rendition of "Burnin' Down the House" with some chowing down in the (steak)house. Drink specials include Whiskey Wednesdays, with selected whiskeys for just $3.50. Start your vocal warmups now! 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28. Shooter's Steakhouse and Saloon, 3115 E. Prince Road.

click to enlarge

David Van Sice: Artwork on Display. The Joel D. Valdez Main Library has been displaying work by this local artist (on the wooden towers in the café area) all month. It's hard to believe we're so far into August that if you don't go soon, you'll miss your chance. Van Sice, who says he decided to spend his life as an artist at the ripe ol' age of 8, is nothing if not diverse in the way he does art. He works in styles ranging from illustrative drawings to abstract expressionism to modern and contemporary. And his mediums range from oils to pastels to fabric imprints and designs for wallpaper. Come see his work at the library, and be prepared for anything! Open through the end of August. Library hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave. Free.

Lego Club. Calling all Lego enthusiasts! We assume that's most of you, because who doesn't love sitting down with a good pile of Legos? Have you ever been building something really cool, when you realized you could make it even cooler if you just had more pieces to bring your idea to life? Now is your time to build your dream! Now is the time where all the Lego pieces come together! Just head on over to the Valencia Library and make some magic. Maybe you'll even end up doing an architectural collaboration with a new friend. Suggested for families and kids/teens 6 and up. 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27. Valencia Library, 202 W. Valencia Road. Free.

click to enlarge

First-Ever Tucson Godzilla Festival. Well it's about time Tucson launched a Godzilla Fest, are we right? This family-friendly, atomic-blast-filled evening is for new and old fans of the classic story alike. The first 50 people get a souvenir at the door, and the night will be spent discussing Kaiju films and giant monster TV shows and games. There are also special panels talking about collectible figurines, contests with prizes, local artists selling prints and much more. It sounds like it's going to be a killer event. Or should we say a "god-killa event?" 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. The Metal Arts Village Tucson, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.

Make it Mondays! Mondays aren't so bad when they're spent in an air-conditioned museum exploring ideas about imagination and science with your kid. Take your little one to learn about gravity, electricity, biology, music and safety in a fun, hands-on way. If you're feeling brave, you can even check out the outdoor discovery garden. The museum has extended-hours and admission for just $3 on Mondays throughout the summer, with special guests on site from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This week, museums unite when the MOCA Mobile Museum comes on site to teach and share about contemporary art. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, July 8. Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave. $3.

Classic Car Show. We're not going to ask you to name a better duo than yummy diner food and classic cars, because, sure, there are a lot of great duos out there. But this is certainly up there, right? Bring the whole family on down for some burgers and fries, gorgeous cars and great music. It's in the evening, so you can enjoy the sunset and the cooler weather, and it's on a Saturday, so it's a perfect prelude to a night in, or a night out. Did we mention the car show is free? 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. Little Anthony's Diner. 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. Free.