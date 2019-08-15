City Week 

click to enlarge

Spadefoot Nursery is always coming through with an swers to tricky gardening questions. This week, a cool one: info on how to grow your own food, and flavoring for your food, in the heat of the Sonora. They'll go over organic gardening methods for growing edible plants, how to avoid waging war on pests and where the hell to put veggies and herbs. (How much shade do they need? How much room do they need?) They'll also talk maintenance, harvesting, transitioning between seasons and soil nutrition and compost. Still have questions at the end? There's time for that too! This talk is limited to 25 people, so register now! 7:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Spadefoot Nursery, 2831 E. Broadway Blvd. $15 in advance or $20 at the door.

Julie Originals Art Happy Hour. Award-winning local artist and designer Julie Bonner might be best known for her Desert Dwellers flashcards, designed to teach kids about desert wildlife, but she also sells original paintings, prints, cards and other forms of her whimsical acrylic paintings. Some of her pieces are on exhibit at Cartel Coffee Lab this month, and during this happy hour, she'll be onsite selling her famous flashcards and some greeting cards. Why not grab a coffee, tea, wine or beer and support a local artist? 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16. Cartel Coffee Lab, 210 E. Broadway Blvd.







Lance Burton has all sorts of fancy titles in the magic world. He's part of the Royal Dynasty of Magic. The Academy of Magical Arts has named him Magician of the Year twice. He won the International Federation of Magic Society's competition back in '82, making him the first American and youngest performer at the time to win the award. So, basically, he's a really good magician, who will definitely be able to find your card, to say the least. Don't miss a magic legend in action. 8:3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16. Casino Del Sol Event Center, 5655 W. Valencia Road. $15 GA, $30 VIP. 21+.

Summer Specials

Green Chili Roast at Apple Annie's. This weekend, Apple Annie's is taking its guests on down to flavor town with this celebration of these pleasant lil' peppers. Be sure to add roasted green chilies to your burger at the Orchard Grill, and (if you're feeling adventurous), have some green chili ice cream for dessert. Then spend the day picking your own (or selecting some pre-picked chilies) to take home and keep the party going. If you buy 40 or more pounds, they'll roast them for you for free! 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17, 18, 24, 25 and 31, and Sept. 1. Apple Annie's Produce & Pumpkin Patch, 6405 W. Williams Road, Willcox.

Cool Summer Nights at the Desert Museum. Astronomy and gastronomy: two features that make Tucson such a great place to stargaze while eating a burrito. These events inherently include a chance to look at the stars, so tonight is focused on the food bit. Museum researcher Jesus Garcia will share info about Tucson's rich agricultural history, and you can learn about the different uses of agave (from food to fiber to fashion to fermented drinks). Museum docents, the stingray touch exhibit, the Packrat Playhouse and Guy Coheleach's art will be there as always. Tonight is also Teacher Appreciation Night! Teachers with IDs get free admission and 10% off in the gift shops. 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Arizona Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road. $21.95 GA, $19.95 seniors 65+, $8.95 for kids 3 to 12, free for kids under 3, $17.95 for active or retired military, $16.95 for Arizona/Sonora residents.

Summer Safari Nights at the Reid Park Zoo. As if you needed another reason to spend your Saturday evening at the zoo doing fun activities and hanging out with animals, how's this for a reason? This is the very last Summer Safari Night of the summer! And we're going out with a bang. The theme is "weird science night," where you'll be learning about scatology (fancy talk for the science of poop), biomimicry (fancy talk for humans copying animals) and other fascinating areas of zoo-related science. The stars are Aldaba tortoises, squirrel monkeys, goats and tigers. 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court. $10.50 adults, $8.50 seniors, $6.50 kids ages 2 to 14 and free for zoo members.

Flashback Friday Nights at Old Tucson. Sometimes that drive down Gates Pass feels so long and dreamy that it really does seem like you're going back in time. And when your destination is Old Tucson, you might as well embrace the illusion and decide that you did, indeed, travel back in time to the old, wild West. Bring the kids—they get in free!—and enjoy an evening full of the park's signature entertainment, plus food and drink specials. 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16. Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road. $19.95 for adults, and free for kids 11 and under.

Especially for Kids

Make it Mondays! If you don't take your kids to the Children's Museum, is it even really summertime in the United States of America? It's a staple for any kid who likes fun, any parent who likes watching their kid learn more about the world and any human who loves air conditioning. And admission is only three bucks on Mondays throughout the summer! Today's special guest, on site from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., is the Pima County Department of Natural Resources/Parks and Recreation Wildlife Detectives. If "wildlife detectives" can't make learning fun, who can? 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19. Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave. $3.

STEAMsational Mondays! Looking for a fun way to get your kid interested in science, technology, engineering, art and math? There are so many ways to do it, but attending this finger paint art magnet class is certainly one of them! Suitable for kiddos 6 and up, this event at the library is designed to get kids moving, thinking and playing all at once. If you can't make it this week, the last event of the series, on Aug. 26, will be a Lego club. STEAM on! 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19. Santa Rosa Library, 1075 S. 10th Ave. Free.

Performances

Comedians Who Aren't Men. What do we want?! Funny women! When do we want 'em! Now! Chances are, there is a funny woman in your vicinity who could crack a joke right now, but if you're looking for a more formal, stand-up comedy setting, this event is for you. All of the comedians at this event are women, and New York comedian Sarah Kennedy, who's been featured on MTV, the Today Show and SiriusXM, is headlining. All ticket sales go to Planned Parenthood. Doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. The O (aka Oracle 2000), 2000 N. Oracle Road. $5.

Gutenberg! The Musical! If there's anything musical theatre fans love more than classic musical theatre conventions like kicklines and overly-cheery opening numbers, it's parodies of classical musical theatre conventions, like, say, kicklines and overly-cheery opening numbers. In this play-within-a-play, two songwriters are pitching their idea for a new musical to NYC producers, in hopes their show will make it to Broadway. It's about Gutenberg, as in the guy who created the printing press, but since the two songwriters don't know much about his life, they pretty much made up the whole plot themselves. And since they don't have any funding for the show yet, the two of them portray every character in the whole show. Come get some laughs at this award-winning musical put on by the Southern Arizona Performing Arts Company. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, and Aug. 22. 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17, 18, 24 and 25. Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway Blvd. $25 GA, $20 student/teacher/military.

Learn Something New

Mosaic and Collage Workshop: The Basics. Who doesn't love it when a bunch of small things come together to make a bigger, much more beautiful and interesting thing? That's what mosaics and collages are all about. But sometimes the part between where you have a bunch of separate small pieces and where you end up with a beautiful end product can be a little rocky, or at least unclear. This library group meets up monthly, providing a variety of paper, tile and mixed media materials so you can learn more about this art form in a hands-on way. You can bring your own materials, too! And you can come back every month to learn about all the steps of the process, from creating a design to placing the finishing touches. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Flowing Wells Library, 1720 W. Wetmore Road. Free.

Bat Biology Workshop. How do bats even work? They're like birds, kind of? But they're mammals? And they can see in the dark? There's something about sonar, right? All of these questions, and more, will be answered at this workshop sponsored by Pima County Parks & Rec. You'll learn all about bat diversity, echolocation, diet, migration and hibernation, plus plenty more about bat biology. These little dudes are amazing: the only mammals capable of flight, able to capture tiny insects in pitch black darkness and just cute as a button. 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16. Brandi Fenton Memorial Park Visitor Center, 3482 E. River Road. $15, or $10 for members.

Sanskrit Chanting to Heal Yourself. We all have issues. Have you ever tried doing Sanskrit chanting to work on yours? Galactic Center Productions and Solar Culture Gallery is hosting this opportunity for you to try it out. The idea is that reciting these sacred chants can help you connect to your ultimate self and create a field of high-energy frequencies that can heal you physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually. And hey, chanting centuries-old texts that translate to sentiments like "May all the inhabitants of the world be full of happiness" and "May our study be illuminating. May we be free from discord," can't be bad for anyone, can it? 4 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Solar Culture Gallery, 31 E. Toole Ave. $10.

Fun in General

Tucson's 244th Birthday. Tucson looks pretty good for being almost a quarter of a millenium old, wouldn't you say? And that's certainly worth celebrating! The Southern Arizona Transportation Museum is hosting this party meant to honor all of the cultures and traditions that make Tucson great. A Chinese Lion Dance, a mariachi performance and a performance by the Southern Comfort band are just some of the items on the schedule. There's also a craft show, a proclamation by Mayor Rothschild, and—obviously—a big ole' birthday cake. 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. Historic AMTRAK Tucson Train Depot, 400 N. Toole Ave. Free.

August Full Moon Luminous Labyrinth Walk. Feel like you need a little bit of mid-month peace? Don't we all? Join the Web of Life Labyrinth Intuitive Shamanic Animists for this moonlit walk to the center of a labyrinth, and to the center of your peace. At least, that's the idea. The walk starts before sunset and goes through the moonrise, and the goal is to set your intentions, express your gratitude and journey to the center of the labyrinth to the beat of a drum, all before you walk out feeling renewed. Who couldn't use a little moonlit stroll on a Thursday evening? 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. 3974 N. Tucson Blvd. Donations of $5 to $20 accepted.

Mural Run. Shoes and brews meet at this event hosted by the Running Shop at Tap & Bottle. Well, sort of at Tap & Bottle. Show up at Tap & Bottle, do a three-mile run past some of the most colorful and lovely murals in town, then wind up back at Tap & Bottle and treat yourself to a beer. What better motivation to go running is there than a nice, cold beer? Somehow, it tastes even better when you feel like you earned it. Stay tuned for the social media posting contests they'll have going on. Arrive at 6:15 p.m. for a 6:30 p.m. run start time. Friday, Aug. 16. Tap & Bottle, 403 N. Sixth Ave., #125. Run is free. Beer is not. ■