City Week 

The ninth annual Southeast Arizona Birding Festival kicks off this week, with more events than we could ever fit in a calendar blurb. So we're just going to recommend the reception and banquet of the event, which features a local art reception with live mariachi music and snacks, a gourmet dinner, and special guest Regina Romero of the Tucson City Council and Center for Biological Diversity. Radio producer, scientist, teacher, author and photographer Laura Erickson is the keynote speaker, and she'll be talking about her birding travels across four continents, including the time she saw a Horned Guan, one of the rarest birds on Earth! 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. Doubletree by Hilton at Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. $100, or $75 with festival registration.

Show People. Live Theatre Workshops latest production turns the focus of the play onto the actors' world. When Jerry and Marnie, a pair of Broadway actors who haven't worked in years, decide to take on an unorthodox job for a rich, young banker, hilarity ensues. Director Chris Moseley says it well: "On the surface, the show is a backstage look at the theater—how characters should be developed, how scripts are written and how actors should behave—but underneath all of this is a deeper exploration about the plays we write for our own lives." Lesley Abrams and Steve McKee star. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings and 3 p.m. on Sundays, through Aug. 24. Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway Blvd. $20 GA,$18 military/senior/student, $15 Thursdays and previews.

Learn Your Local Lizards! You've probably been seein' these adorable little reptiles all over the place since the weather's been heating up. But can you tell a whiptail across from a zebra-tailed or spiny lizard? Wouldn't it be cool to be the friend who could identify lizards with confidence? At this classroom session hosted by Pima County Parks & Rec, learn about the biology and behavior of lizards, then go on a guided walk in search of different specimens. Binoculars are available, or you can bring your own if you want! 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2. Brandi Fenton Memorial Park Visitor Center, 3482 E. River Road. $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers.

Wizards & Lizards

At Tohono Chul, Wizards Unite! It's an exciting time of year for Harry Potter fans, because July 31 is his birthday! He's 39 this year, and we're sure that he's out there aging like fine wine, wherever he is. So head to Tohono Chul to celebrate with live music by Harry and the Potters, sweets by the Garden Bistro and supernatural shopping with Mildred and Dildred. You can also play Wizards Chess and Wizards Unite, have your tea leaf fortune read, grow a mandrake in the greenhouse and get your own house button and temporary lighting scar tattoo. There will be plenty of mischief managed, we promised. 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte. $3 per person or $5 for two. $10 for two adults and up to four kids.

Cool Summer Nights at the Desert Museum. It's Harry Otter night at the Desert Museum! If that's not enough to get you excited, we'll go on: meet owls, snakes, salamanders, tarantulas and more! (Fluffy? A hippogriff, maybe?) Enter a costume contest and be sorted into a house, where you can craft your own wand. Lean about and pot some magical plants to gear up for herbology! And enjoy story time, a scavenger hunt, stargazing, potions and even a pensieve. No invisibility cloaks or masks/fully painted faces allowed (for safety reasons/Hogwarts rules). 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. Arizona Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road. $21.95 GA, $19.95 seniors 65+, $8.95 for kids 3 to 12, free for kids under 3, $17.95 for active or retired military, $16.95 for Arizona/Sonora residents.

Art

August at the Madaras Gallery. Two things to keep in mind this month at this local gallery: First, their 20th anniversary celebration anniversary continues with this month's theme of abstract art, so you can enjoy 31 days focused on some of Madaras' splashiest and most experimental work. Second of all, they're having a Christmas in August party to kick off their Early Bird holiday shopping opportunities. Have you ever started your Christmas shopping in August? It will make you feel superior to everyone else, we promise. And the holiday cards, ornaments and 2020 calendars on sale at this event will all make perfect gifts. Party is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. Madaras Gallery, 3035 N. Swan Road. Free.

Free First Thursday. No summer travel plans? Head on over to the Tucson Museum of Art and get the next best thing. Museum curators will lead you through a tour of the Travelogue exhibit at 5:30, and you can enjoy live music by AJ Odneal. You'll also have a chance to make some art, do a "travel selfie broadcast" and spend some time at the cash bar. Author Laila Halaby will be leading a gallery exploration called "Do you have a ticket?" designed to help you find your own personal travel landmarks, and to explore the ideas of chosen vs. forced travel, giving you a chance to view the exhibit as either a tourist, immigrant or refugee. Art enlightens! 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave. Free.

Untitled Gallery Art Walk. One of the best things about art is that it tends to come with so many side dishes: conversation, new and old friends, stories to share, and often real refreshments too! Untitled Art Gallery over on Sixth Street is kicking off August with a showcase of work by Jennie Norris and Inna Rohr. Norris depicts nature in stunning detail in her graphite, watercolor and photography, while Rohr (whose name you may remember from the Tucson Erotica art festival earlier this year) depicts everything from landscapes to animals to people to erotica in her oil paintings. Not a show you want to miss! 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. Untitled Collective Gallery, 101 W. Sixth St. #121.

Learn Something New

A Practice of Becoming More Fully Ourselves. Well, why not? Whether you're "into" yoga or not, aren't you at least a little bit interested in what you can do to become the most "yourself" you can be? This class will work on both the spiritual and physical levels, focusing movements and discussions on the lower body, with the intention of deep self care. There will also be a standing flow and a foam roller segment of the class. Get out there to do some stretching, and maybe you'll find yourself along the way. 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. Mindful Yoga, 1101 N. Wilmot. $38.

Voice-Overs: Now is Your Time. Though you've probably never heard Justine Reiss, you've probably heard her voice on commercials for everything from Starbucks to Mitsubishi, because she's a professional voiceover actress. Does making money off the sound of your voice sound like a dream come true? Well, Justine is here to help you make that dream come true, by offering some tips for how you can get into the voiceover game for commercials, films and videos. Raise your voice, raise your confidence and maybe even raise your income. 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, and Oct. 10. Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. $25 for Tucson J members and $30 for non-members.

Fun in General

2019 National Farmers Market Week. Every week should be National Farmers Market week, as far as we're concerned! And it basically is! The USDA says farmers markets and farm stands account for roughly $2 billion of the $3 billion that Americans spend each year on farm-direct products. You get to shop in the sunshine, support local and family-owned businesses, and go home with a haul of fresh and often totally unique purchases. Truly a win-win-win. Heirloom Farmers market is celebrating all week long with live music and family-friendly activities at all its usual locations. 8 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 5 through Sunday Aug. 11. Normal locations are Green Valley Village, Trail Dust Town, Steam Pump Ranch, Rincon Valley and Rillito Park. heirloomfm.org will have updates on what events are when!

Summer Safari Nights at Reid Park Zoo. Saturday nights are playtime for us humans. Zoo animals, most of whom don't have 9 to 5, Monday through Friday jobs, have a little bit more flexibility in scheduling their playtime. But how does the playtime of a squirrel monkey differ from that of an alligator? How about a goat vs. a rhino, or a lion-tailed macaque? This weekend is your chance to get an inside look at which animals like Twister and which prefer games like Sorry and Clue. Or whatever else they might do for fun. Food and drink specials are on hand as usual, with live entertainment by RUFF Mix. 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court. $10.50 adults, $8.50 seniors, $6.50 kids ages 2 to 14 and free for zoo members.

Tucson Woman's Fair. Who run the world? Girls! Who run this event full of vendors, mingling and good cheer? Also girls! Head over to the Tucson Expo Center to see guest speakers Dr. Michele Ley, James E. Harvey, Ph.D. and Dr. Scott Sheftel. Vendors will be selling everything from jewelry to home décor to DIY classes. It's free, which makes this event at least worth checking out, in our book. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road.

Flashback Friday Nights. Yeehaw! Another Friday night means another opportunity to enjoy Old Tucson's special summer event, where you can spend your evening in the Wild West. Watch some rootin' tootin' entertainment, let the kids run around (they get in free!) and kick back to enjoy the sunset and all of the food and drink specials that come along with it. Then you can head back to New Tucson to sleep among modern conveniences, like memory foam mattresses and air conditioning. 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2. Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road. Adult admission is $19.95.

Light the Night Water Lantern Festival. Another summer night calls for another lantern festival! But this one is a water lantern festival, so you can watch your hopes, or maybe your worries, float away instead of fly away. This is great, because floating lanterns are less dependent on perfect wind conditions than flying lanterns. And lantern festivals are great in general because the lanterns can represent whatever you want 'em to. Did you get a promotion? Light a lantern! Having a kid? Light a lantern! Mourning the loss of a loved one? Light a lantern! Feeling generally full of dread? Light a lantern! Whether you're celebrating or trying to let go, watching hundreds of lanterns drift away is a good way to do it. 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. 4600 N. Silverbell Road. $55.