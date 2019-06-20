City Week 

click to enlarge

Apollo Remembered. Can you believe it's been 50 years since the first manned lunar landing? J. Terry White, a Tucson-based aerospace historian and the CEO of White Eagle Aerospace, LLC., is putting on this 70-minute audiovisual presentation all about the people and events of the Apollo Space Program. He'll be showing a model display and answering plenty of questions at the six opportunities you'll have to see the presentation this summer. The first is this weekend! 6 p.m. Saturday, June 22. Pima Air & Space Museum, Hangar 1, 6000 E. Valencia Road. Children 12 and under are free, while all other ages pay $10 per person.

Jack Dykinga: The Grand Canyon National Park (1919-2019). Did you know the Grand Canyon National Park turns 100 this year? Of course, that's not to be confused with the Grand Canyon itself, which is much, much older. To celebrate, the Etherton Gallery is featuring an exhibition of images by Pulitzer Prize winning photographer Jack Dykinga, as well as photos by William H. Bell, Ansel Adams, Mark Klett and others. Dykinga will be at this opening reception signing copies of his book, but the exhibit is running through Sept. 7. 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 22. Etherton Gallery, 135 S. Sixth Ave. Free.

Learn to Burn. Have you ever watched people spinning fire and just sat there thinking about how it's the coolest thing you've ever seen? Has it ever even occurred to you that you could spin fire yourself? Learn in a fun, safe atmosphere in this fire safety class with Cirque Roots' fire spinner and co-founder Zoë Rae. Learn about fuels, safety gear, clothing recommendations (we're guessing no scarves?), fire prop vocabulary and how-to safety for other spinners. At the end, get a little bit of experience playing with fire yourself! 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 23. Cirque Roots, 901 N. 13th Ave. $12, 18+.

Learn Something New

Cool Summer Nights: Astronomy Night. Scuttle on over to the Desert Museum for this chance to look up at the stars through high-powered telescopes (provided there are no clouds in the way) and to learn about the solar system from the National Optical Astronomy Observatory Kitt Peak (which can be done even if there are clouds!). UA astronomer Kevin Hainline will also be doing a killer talk called "I Thought I Knew That: 20 (Very!) Common Astronomy Fallacies." As always, visit docent stations to learn more about desert animals, touch stingrays, see the museum's current art exhibit and check out the Packrat Playhouse. 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 22. Arizona Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road. $21.95 GA, $19.95 seniors 65+, $8.95 for kids 3 to 12, free for kids under 3, $17.95 for active or retired military, $16.95 for Arizona/Sonora residents.

Tune It + Move It: Unroll Workshop. Have you ever used a foam roller for sore muscles? Well, we don't like to boss people around here, but you should. It makes your muscles feel like they're breathing sighs of relief. It makes your tense areas feel like they're singing operatic music. It makes you feel like you don't need no man, because this foam roller gives a better massage than any man ever could. Anyway. Foam rollers feel good. Megan Cox of Tucson Structural Bodywork will be going over how to use them most effectively to get rid of deep tension in muscles and connective tissue from head to toe. You'll also work with a half roller and a half ball. Wear comfy clothes and prepare to take your shoes off! Ages 16+. 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22. Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. $20.

Art

El Dia de San Juan Fiesta. Monsoons are a weather phenomenon worth celebrating, to say the least. And John the Baptist is a guy with a birthday worth celebrating. And June 24 is a day to celebrate both! This festival features live bands and folkloric dancers performing on stage and celebrates the traditional culture and history of Tucson, along with the renewed life that comes with the "chubasco." There's a traditional procession starting at the Mission Gardens (946 S. Avenida del Convento) through Barrio Sin Nombre and to the MSA Annex, where the party kicks off with food, music, vendors, games and a blessing. 6 to 10 p.m. Monday, June 24. MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento. Free.

Botanical Gardens Estate Sale. Manabu Saito was born in Japan, but spent most of his life in the United States before his death in Tucson in 2018. As an industrial designer, he designed everything from coffee pots to the bathroom for President Kennedy's Air Force helicopter. But he was also a fabulous botanical artist, who exhibited all over the world, and even designed the orchid stamp series for the U.S. Postal Service. In this small, private sale at the Tucson Botanical Gardens, you can purchase from a small selection of paintings and personal items left by Mr. Saito and his partner to further the mission of the gardens. You can also stop by to see some of the items that will be on display but not for sale. Showing through Sept. 5. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, and 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Tucson Botanical Gardens Legacy Gallery, 2150 N. Alvernon Way. $15 GA, $13 students/seniors/military, $8 kids 4 to 17, free for members.

Music & Theatre

Things Being What They Are. Live Theatre Workshop is kicking off a new season of mainstage shows with this production written by Wendy McLeod and directed by Samantha Cormier. LTW artistic director Sabian Trout says, "Wendy McLeod writes plays that are funny without being cliché.... [This show is] composed with a great degree of refinement, social grace and intellect." Doesn't that sound good? The play tells the story of Bill, who just moved into a new condo and is waiting for the arrival of his wife. But then he meets his neighbor, Jack, who at first seems like a nightmare, but then... well, come see the show and find out! 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings and 3 p.m. on Sundays from Thursday, June 20 through Saturday, July 20. (No show on July 4.) Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway Blvd. $20 GA. $18 military, senior, student. $15 Thursdays and previews (June 20 and 21).

I Was Glad. "I was glad" isn't just something you say when you're trying to save face after having your heart broken. ("Oh yeah, it was mutual. I didn't really want to date him anymore anyway.") It's also part of Psalm 122, which is commonly used as an intro in choral music. And it's also the name of this show the Helios Ensemble, a local 50-person vocal performance group that puts on professional-level shows, is doing. It features British choral and organ masterpieces by Parry, Britten, Finzi and more! 7 p.m. Saturday, June 22. Catalina Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway Blvd. $18 or 2 for $30 in advance, or $20 or 2 for $35 at the door. Student tickets are $8, or $10 at the door.

Animals

Pet Communicator and Medium at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. Hopefully you already know that all summer (through Sept. 30), you can bring your dog into the local botanical gardens, where they'll be charged just three bucks for admission. OR, you can get them a summer dog membership for $20! Anyway, as part of this event, pet communicator and medium Ann Marie Hoff will be bridging the communication gap between you and your pup, whether your pet is with you, at home or in the great beyond. What a cool chance to finally hear what your dog is saying back when you talk to him or her. Tickets go on sale the day of the event, and only 40 are available, so be quick! 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 21. Tucson Botanical gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way. $15 adults, $13 students/senior/military, $3 dogs, free for kids under 4. $10 for members (but members' dogs are free.)

Summer Safari Saturday Nights. Lions and tigers and bears, oh my! But colors, patterns and stripes? Exciting without being scary! Head on over to the zoo to learn all about the ways the creatures of the animal kingdom are works of art. And then make your own works of art too. The Drawing Studio will be leading instruction in watercolor flamingo paintings, charcoal zebra drawings and more—all of which you can take home so you'll have a little piece of nature in your home. The Mustang Corners are tonight's live entertainment, and tigers, giraffes, flamingos, elephants, zebras, birds, tapirs and dart frogs are just some of the night's featured animals. Saturday, June 22. Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court. $10.50 adults, $8.50 seniors, $6.50 kids ages 2 to 14 and free for zoo members. Free.

Third Thursdays at MOCA: Yappy Hour. We hope you already know that the local Museum of Contemporary Art is open for free for a couple hours every third Thursday of the month. Even more importantly, we hope you know that once every quarter, the night is dog-themed, with signature drinks, dog cocktails and opportunities for your pup to make art. There are also agility toys for your best friend to try out and opportunities to get a needle-felted portrait commissioned from Woolly Pals Pet Portraits, LLC. Treat yourself to some food truck snacks, treat your pup to a treat from Rosie's Barket, and check out the dogs up for adoption by Saving Animals From Euthanasia. 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 20. MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave. Free.

Summer Celebrations

Tucson KidsFest. There are a lot of things that aren't fun about being an adult, like paying taxes and having to watch your cholesterol. Perhaps most unjust of all is the fact that events like this one, which include slime zones, dinosaur encounters, carnival rides and a mobile Ninja Warrior Course, are reserved for the kids. Boy do we have something for you to do with them this weekend. Head over to the Convention Center for all of that, as well as dancing, games, a creature interaction area and special guests Chase and Marshall from PAW Patrol. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23. Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave. $15.

Surfapalooza. There's so much surfing here in the desert that sometimes it feels like every day is Surfapalooza.... Well, maybe not. So all the more reason to celebrate this summer surf party at Hotel Congress. The Surfbroads, Shrimp Chaperone and The Furys will all be there providing beachy tunes, and you can fill up on fish tacos, Pacifico beer and the joy of pretending you're at the beach this June. There will beach balls aplenty. The only thing missing is you! And the ocean! So you should go, because otherwise TWO major things will be missing. 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 22. Hotel Congress Plaza, 311 E. Congress St. Free.

Play & AC: Rooftop Pool Party. Grab your swimsuit! Grab your sunscreen! And grab your most Instagrammable pair of sunglasses so you can document this rooftop pool party! This party is 21+, but it's open to the public and is your perfect chance to live the glamorous lifestyle you've always known you deserve. Mother Tierra is DJing, and they've got $3 sangria and $12 domestic buckets. The pool party goes from 3 to 7 p.m., and an after-party at Playground Bar & Lounge is from 7 to 10 p.m. (Swimsuits allowed, of course!) Saturday, June 22. AC Hotel by Marriott Tucson Downtown, 151 E. Broadway Blvd. $5 cover.

MonsoonCon. Whatever your interest in Arizona's monsoon season, you won't want to miss this chance to learn more about predicting where and when storms happen, and to connect with other people who love these crazy phenomena just as much as you do. Landscape photographer Greg McCown is the keynote speaker, and stormchasers John Sirlin and Jeremy Perez, and meteorologists Emily Carpenter from the National Weather Service and John Henz of the American Meteorological Society are also speaking. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 22. Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road. $15.

Fun in General

Tucson Saguaros vs. Wasco Reserves. The Wasco Reserves from California are new to the Pecos League this year, and they're traveling to the Sonoran Desert for these two games against our beloved Saguaros. The Saguaros have had a great season so far, so this is a great chance to come to the park and root, root, root for the home team while you snack on some popcorn and support your Tucson Saguaros hat. 7 p.m. Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22. Cherry Field, 425 S. Cherry Ave. $7.50.

Bourdain Day at Café Passe. Happy birthday to culinary icon Anthony Bourdain! He would have been 63 today, and, since he'll live on forever in our hearts, we're going to celebrate in a way we think would have made him happy: by cooking, drinking and talking. Café Passe will also be playing episodes of his cooking shows at the bar. Raise your standards for what you enjoy eating, in honor of one of the greats. As he said, "Your body is not a temple. It's an amusement park. Enjoy the ride." Hear hear! 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 25. Passe, 415 N. Fourth Ave.

Friends of the Pima County Public Library Community Book Sale. You can never have too many books, right? At least that's what those of us who have a growing pile of books we still haven't read like to tell ourselves. Of all the objects you collect over the years, there's something undeniably cozy about the presence of stacks of books. With more than 70 carefully curated categories, as well as a special "Best of Friends" room full of collectible, gift quality and unusual selections, this sale has something for everyone. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 21. Friends of the Pima County Public Library Book Barn, 2230 N. Country Club. Free entry. ■