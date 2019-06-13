City Week 

Art





Courtesy click to enlarge Wait, didn't this event end in June? Well, that was the plan. But it was such a huge success that local musician Seanloui is throwing one more iteration of this event, in the form of a Juneteenth after party. The evening will spotlight black creativity, highlight black artists' influence on mainstream culture and celebrate the day slavery was abolished in America! Special guests Tere Chapman and Mattea will be performing, and Sketch 71 (Allen Bush) will be doing live art. Happy Juneteenth! 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Wooden Tooth Records, 426 E. Seventh St. Free.



A Portrait of Poetry: Photographs and Video by B.A. Van Sise. Would you believe that Walt Whitman is turning 200 years old this year? Or it would be, if he was alive. But don't feel too bad for him that he can't make it to the party—he's the guy who used words like "lovely" "soothing" and "bliss" to describe death in his poetry. Anyway. The Center for Creative Photography and the Poetry Center are co-hosting this exhibit by B.A. Van Sise, a New York-based photographer who's part of Whitman's lineage. It's all portraits of poets, where the photos are designed to evoke all at once an image of the writer and a sense of their poetry. In part, the exhibit came about because Van Sise wanted to reflect the diversity and vitality of today's poetry scene. Runs through Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Center for Creative Photography Gallery, 1030 N. Olive Road. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Free.

Chubasco: A Monsoon Exhibition. One of the things that makes summers in Tucson not only bearable, but actually kind of wonderful, of course, are the roaring, raging, remarkable thunder and lightning storms we know as monsoons. In honor of this, the Raices Taller Gallery is having an exhibit all about the monsoon, or chubasco. What's more universal than water, and what's more symbolic than the way the sun peeks through the clouds after a storm? Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and by appointment. Saturday, June 15, to Saturday, July 27. Raices Taller 222 Art Gallery & Workshop, 218 E. Sixth St. Free.

DeGrazia's Birthday. Happy birthday to one of the most iconic figures in Tucson: Ted DeGrazia! DeGrazia Gallery in the sun is hosting a day of free cake, free ice cream and free gallery admission to celebrate the art and architectures of the acclaimed Arizona artist. He was born in the copper mining camp of Morenci on June 14, 1909, so this would have been his big 110th. Take a stroll through the 10-acre gallery grounds to see some of his work in person. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 14. DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun, 6300 N. Swan Road. Free.

Guitar Show. You already know and love the Epic Café. This month, make it a point to stop by so you can see some of local artist Dell McCartney's pieces, which are on display all through June. McCartney uses raw steel, autobody paint and decorative accents to create life-sized steel guitars, as well as earrings made out of themed guitar picks. See something you need for your home or you earlobes? It's all for sale down at the Epic Café! Rock 'n' roll downtown to check it out. 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day throughout the month of June at the Epic Café, 745 N. Fourth Ave.

Pops!

Seventh Annual Dash for Dad 5K. Considering that, when your father was a kid, he used to have to walk five miles in the snow, uphill, both ways, just to get back and forth between school and his job at the coal factory, the least you could do is go on a measly little 5K run. It's barely over three miles! Plus, you might even end up having fun. Run with your dad! Run in honor of your dad! Run if you have a dad in your life or if you don't! There are awards for the first 100 finishers, the first man and woman and the fastest dad. Tagrun hosts this run/walk along the Rillito River Path. 6:30 a.m. race start, 5:30 a.m. registration start. Saturday, June 15. Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road. $25.

Fathers' Day Weekend & Classic Car Show. They're ain't enough room in Old Tucson for the two of us, unless the two of us are a father and a son, because men and boys of all ages get into Old Tucson for free on Fathers' Day weekend, June 15 to 16. Plus, there will be a classic car show and whiskey tastings at Old Tucson—truly a dad's dream. Look no "father" than this event for the perfect way to spend Dad's Day. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16. Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road. Free admission for men and boys, $19.95 adults 12 to 64, $10.95 for kids 4 to 11, $17.95 for seniors 65+ and military, $16.95 for Pima County adult residents, $8.95 for Pima County child residents.

Tucson Pops! On this week's edition of "free music under the stars in a beautiful park in a beautiful city," David Hernandez Breton, conductor of the Sonora Philharmonic in Mexico, is the guest conductor. He's been a soloist performer, concert perfomer, jazz musician and conductor pretty much all over the world, and now he's coming to hang out with us! You'll hear highlights from Jurassic Park, Strauss's Blue Danube Waltz and Emperor Waltz, and selections from the Producers and Tchaikovky's 1812 Overture, just for example. And hey, Broadway lovers! There's also a "best Broadway marches" section of the evening. 7 p.m. Sunday, June 16. DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way. Free.

Learn Something New

Sustainability Series: Energy Rebates 101. What's more exciting than energy rebates?! On the face of it, basically everything! But hear us out, here: If you're a business owner, you've probably heard that TEP offers energy rebates that you can use to lower your energy bill AND your carbon footprint. But maybe you've never been totally clear on how they work, or you feel like the LED lightbulbs you already use pretty much bring you all the benefit you're going to get. Local First Arizona and the Tucson 2030 District are hosting this opportunity for you to learn more about the many, many more options there are for becoming more energy efficient (and money efficient). Let yourself get efficiently enlightened. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13. 1064 E. Lowell St.

CreativeMornings. Have you been to one of these breakfast lecture series yet? This week, the host is BRINKmedia, the theme is "wonder," and the speaker is Chris Walker, co-founder and chief scientist of FreeFall Aerospace. Walker, who's been a professor of astronomy, optical sciences and electrical engineering at the UA for nearly three decades, has been the principal investigator on numerous NASA missions that involve crazy stuff like launching balloons into space and going to Antarctica. At FreeFall, he's in charge of creating revolutionary antenna systems. If anyone is going to make you feel inspired, or at least make you feel motivated, it just might be this guy. 8:30 to 10 a.m. Friday, June 14. BRINKmedia, 1100 S. Sixth Ave. Free.

Story Time With Sign. You're always hearing about how easier to earn a language when you're young—kids will soak up new information like brilliant little sponges. So why not give your toddler year old a chance to learn some sign language? Bookmans Northwest is hosting this storytime for kids up to 5 years old where you can build bonds, literacy and language skills. They'll be reading hits like "Daddies Are For Catching Fireflies" (in honor of Fathers' Day), "Sign Language ABC" and "There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Shell!" See and sign you there! 10 a.m. to noon. Thursday, June 13. Bookmans Northwest Entertainment Exchange, 3733 W. Ina Road. Free.

click to enlarge Courtesy

The Secret World of Sharks. What do you and sharks have in common besides feeding on the blood of your enemies? Well, for one thing, sharks like music—some of them even have favorite bands. In most ways, though, sharks are just a lot cooler than us. They have three extra senses we don't have. They're born with full sets of teeth. They straight up just don't have any bones. Join award-winning underwater photographer Samantha Schwann, who has photographed and dived with 21 species of shark. Without a cage. She'll provide shark info and entertainment with her stories, photographs and dive footage. Heck yeah! 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15. REI, 160 W. Wetmore Road. Free.

Southern Arizona Senior Pride Book Club. Happy LGBTQ+ pride month! One of the ways our local senior pride group is celebrating is by reading a true classic in their book club: Gustave Flaubert's Madame Bovary. Here's a line from it: "One's duty is to feel what is great, cherish the beautiful, and to not accept the conventions of society with the ignominy that it imposes upon us." Hear, hear! Just add one more thing to your list of duties and we're set: Join a book club! It's a great way to make friends, and, of course, to keep yourself reading. 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19. Ward 3 Council office conference room, 1510 E. Grant Road.

Festivals and Celebrations

click to enlarge Courtesy

Lavender Festival. Maybe you're not usually willing to make the trip to Oracle. But for something as lovely as a lavender festival, how could you not be? Carolyn and John Blair, the owners of the four-acre Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm, are hosting this day for guests to walk around fields of lavender in bloom, listen to live music, eat lavender treats and enjoy lavender cooking demonstrations. Kids can have their faces painted, make crafts with lavender, and visit farm animals—like donkeys, goats, chickens, ducks and a bunny. Carolyn, an artist, will have her art studio open, with paintings of the farm up for sale, as well as a wide variety of lavender plants and products. 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 15, and Sunday, June 16. Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm, 103 Hobe Road, Oracle. $15, or free for kids under 12, with proceeds going toward the next phase of planting.

49th Annual Juneteenth Festival. Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration to commemorate the ending of slavery in the United States. It's celebrating June 19, 1965, the day the Union soldiers landed in Galveston, Texas, and announced that the war was over and the slaves were free. And if that's not worth celebrating, what is? This family-friendly festival features storytelling, shopping and plenty of food vendors, plus plenty of educational opportunities to learn more about the reason for the celebrating. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Fun in General

click to enlarge Courtesy

This event is only for the most selfless of Tucsonans: You're there to support the animals at the local zoo, the greater cause of conservation efforts, and the local economy in the form of more than a dozen breweries. If you go, you might even find yourself forced to support local musicians like Dos Suenos and Paul Jenkins. It won't be easy, but if you're up for it, this night full of games, time with the zoo animals, henna and glitter tattoos, local eats, chair massages and even a chance to try out some TopGolf putting is a really good opportunity to do your part to be a good citizen. It's sure to be a zoo-tiful evening. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court. $45 GA, $45 members, $20 for designated drivers. $55 GA and $50 for members the night of (unless they're sold out).

Tucson Sugar Skulls vs. QC Steamwheelers. Can you believe it? It's already the last home game of the season for our hometown indoor football league! They'll be facing off against the Quad City Steamrollers, in from Moline, Illinois. It's wild to think that the team just launched its first season in the fall, and it's already climbing its way up the ranks of the Indoor Football League. Take yourself out to the air-conditioned ball game and see what indoor football is all about before the season ends! 6 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Ave. $10.

Full Moon Zipline Adventure. If you feel like it's been awhile since you really had something to celebrate, it might help to remember that a full moon happens every month, and it's beautiful and absolutely a reason to celebrate. Why not do it by ringing in the new moon (and waving goodbye to the sun) with an evening of ziplining? Outlaw Zipline is offering unlimited ziplining from 6 to 9 p.m. for just $40! Located at Old Tucson, they bill themselves as "the only shooting zipline anywhere," because you get to shoot laser guns while you zipline! A childhood dream come true! Monday, June 17. Outlaw Zipline, 201 Kinney Road. Reservations are required, and space is limited, so call now! 668-9891



Courtesy click to enlarge If car shows and diners are like Bonnie and Clyde, or Jack and Jill, or some other iconic duo, then car shows, diners, and YOU are like the Three Musketeers, right? Because the sights to see and the dishes to eat at a car show are nothing if you're not there to enjoy them. Head on down for an evening full of live music and hopefully-still-not-too-hot weather. Bring the family! 6 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.



Cool Summer Nights at the Desert Museum: Pollinator Party! You know what's really the bee's knees? Bees! And birds, butterflies, bats and beetles. They're all pollinators, which means they play an important role in helping our desert ecosystem (and other ecosystems) thrive. In celebration of National Pollinator Week (June 17-23), the Desert Museum has got a night full of local honey samples, Mr. Nature's pollination-themed songs and even a spelling bee! Get practicing on words like "Euathropoda," the phylum bees belong to. Plus, Kim Franklin, Desert Museum research scientist, will be talking about the 700+ species of bees in the Sonoran Desert, from the smallest to the biggest, from the wildest to the most domesticated. Easy. Breezy. Beautiful. 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Arizona Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road. $21.95 GA, $19.95 seniors 65+, $8.95 for kids 3 to 12, free for kids under 3, $17.95 for active or retired military, $16.95 for Arizona/Sonora residents.