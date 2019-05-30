City Week 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Arizona Sunrise Series. If you're a runner, you know you can't afford to hit the snooze button during a Tucson summer: You've got to run when it's early, or you'll be running when it's way, way too hot. Startline Racing is presenting this inaugural series of early morning 5K runs throughout the summer at places like Rillito Park, Brandi Fenton Memorial Park and Steam Pump Ranch. Sign up for the whole series and get a custom series medal, plus a custom add-on for each race you complete; a T-shirt (or different style shirt) and extra water stations along the course. There's even age group awards for the top three in each group. Kicking it off is this run at Reid Park, 6:30 to 9 a.m. Saturday, June 1. Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way. $35 in advance, $40 on race day, $160 for the entire series of six races.

Shop Local

Rillito Park Farmers Market. From farmers to ranchers to bakers to chefs, the Rillito Park Farmers Market hosts all sorts of wonderful people peddling all sorts of wonderful wares. With three shade pavilions that provide 5,000 square feet of shopping shade, a center entertainment circle and public restrooms, there's plenty to enjoy and appreciate as you shop at the roughly 80 small businesses who assemble at this market located right along The Loop. Take yourself out, support local business, and spend the rest of your week talking about how you're the type of person who does her shopping at the farmers' market. 8 a.m. to noon. Sunday, June 2. Food Pavilion at Rillito Park, 4502 N. First Ave. Free.

Borderlands Residential Solar Expo. Okay, we get it: A residential solar expo doesn't sound super fun. But you know what is fun? Saving money on electricity! Reducing your carbon footprint! And having solar panels! So take your chance to meet a couple of local solar providers, ask whatever questions you need to, and learn more about tax credits and financing. And you know what else? The event's at a brewery with great food. So if worse comes to worst, you spent your Thursday night eating, drinking and deciding solar panels aren't for you. Still a major success. 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30. Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave. Free.

Learn Something New

Tucson and Las Vegas: Which One of These is Not Like the Other? Way back in the day, Sin City and the Old Pueblo weren't really so different: both had available surface water and nearby oases that made them ideal places for dusty travelers to stop and get some rest. Plus, they were both hugely impacted by the railroad boom of the 19th century, and the promotion of tourism in the 20th. So... what happened? Why is Las Vegas the crazy party city that it is while Tucson is our lovely, laid-back home? Historian Ken Scoville is going to tell us all about it! 10 a.m. to noon. Saturday, June 1. Tohono Chul Education Center #1, 7211 N. Northern Ave. $10 GA or $6 Tohono Chul members.

BrainSTEM: Sound On! The Pima County Public Library's summer reading program "A Universe of Stories" is designed to get kids reading all summer long (and adults too—treat yourselves, book-loving adults!). This show at the Miller-Golf Links location is part of the program, but it's focused on teaching kids about STEM. You'll see an illustration of how sound waves travel, explore frequencies and watch a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity guest performance by special guest star Rock & Roll Paper Clip! Zip to the clip! 11 a.m. to noon. Tuesday, June 4. Miller-Golf Links Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. Free tickets will be handed out 30 minutes prior to the event.

Beginners Belly Dancing. Never belly danced before? There's no time like the present to start! Na-il has 16 years of experience dancing, and nine in belly dance. He specializes in belly dance fusion, weaving the dance form into other styles, both traditional and modern. In this class, you'll explore how to move your pelvis and ribcage to upbeat music ranging from Middle Eastern to modern. You can't tell us you've never thought belly dancing looks super cool, so why not try it for yourself? Be sure to bring plenty of water, because—special bonus!—belly dancing is a full-body workout. 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursday, May 30. Circus Sanctuary, 3113 E. Columbia St. $18 for a drop-in session.

From the Delicious Desert: Recipes for Re-Wilding your Kitchen, Backyard and Neighborhood. Do you ever think about how many edible plants there probably are out in the world that you don't even know about? It doesn't have to be that way! Come to the Valencia Library to learn about both traditional and contemporary uses of native plants, water and other resources; hear about some food and water security strategies; and do some community-building activities. The Seed Library Team has all sorts of events going on this summer, so keep an eye out! 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5. Valencia Library, 202 W. Valencia Road. Free.

Anyone Can Draw & Paint. Before you cry out at the top of your lungs, "Except me! I can't draw! I suck at drawing!" hear us out: This class at the Tucson J is designed for both beginners and experienced artists, and comes with demonstration and instruction by local artist Murray Keshner at every session. Learning something new is scary and exciting and frustrating and infuriating and... well, really fun, if you let it be. Bring a pencil, paper and any media you'd like to use. 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays through the end of June. Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. $80 for a four-class punch card (or $70 for Tucson J members).

Music & Dance

LFA June Roadshow at 191 Toole. Local First Arizona and 191 Toole, downtown's live music venue with a nonprofit twist, are hosting this fun chance to mingle with local business owners. No, really—it's fun! There'll be interactive live art, raffle drawings, music by local DJs and even some local pizza and sorbetto. Maybe you're a business owner yourself, or you just enjoy shopping at and supporting local businesses. Either way, come check it out! Then head over to Borderlands for comedy and brews afterward. 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5. 191 Toole, 191 Toole Ave. Free. 21+.

The Mendelssohn Project. Felix Mendelssohn made his public concert debut at age 9, wrote his first symphony for full-orchestra at 15 and composed (among a bunch of other famous stuff), the melody for "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing." Listening to some of the finest string players from both around the city and around the country might not make Mendelssohn's talent rub off on you, but it MIGHT. Plus, it's sure to be an enjoyable way to spend an afternoon. The St. Andrew's Bach Society presents this performance of String Quartet in A minor, Op. 13; Four Pieces for String Quartet, Op. 80 and Octet for Strings, Op. 20. 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2. Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. $16 GA, $11 students.

Michelle Abraham, violin & Peter Takács, piano. Summer is the perfect time for a sonata—especially a Beethoven one that features violin and piano in equal parts. The Arizona Friends of Chamber Music have you covered, with this Violin Sonata in A Major, Op. 12 No. 2; Romance No. 2 in F Major, Op. 50; and Violin Sonata in E-flat Major, Op. 12 No. 3. And they've brought in the big guns: TSO's associate concertmaster Michelle Abraham is on the violin, and Oberlin professor Peter Takács, who's recorded every single one of Beethoven's piano sonatas, are playing the pieces. 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5. Holsclaw Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Treat yourself! $30, or $10 with valid student ID.

Tucson Dance Academy's Summer Showcase. Tucson Dance Academy is a professional dance academy offering comprehensive lessons, but they also welcome all pupils, not just those with professional dancing aspirations. Come see both the kids and adults perform at this end-of-year show, where the theme is "Dancing Around the World." The choreography, costumes and music were all curated to reflect the beauty and diversity of the human race. Come watch people dancing for the passion of it at the academy's 11th annual summer concert. 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1. Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. $15.

Art

Charmed, I'm Sure

Charmed, I'm Sure. As the Old Pueblo starts to heat up, it might not feel like such a charmed life. But it is over at the Wilde Meyer Gallery, where their June exhibit is kicking off this Saturday. Painters and sculptors like Jaime Ellsworth, Kari Rives, Trevor Mikula, Sarah Webber and Barbara Duzan are presenting work that's colorful, delightful and sometimes whimsical. We guess you could say it's charming! Come visit all of the art anytime this month. Saturday, June 1 through Sunday, June 30. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Wilde Meyer Gallery, 2890 E. Skyline Drive. Free.



Gate Month at the Madaras Gallery. The Madaras Gallery's yearlong celebration of its 20th anniversary continues with another themed month. June is "gate scenes," featuring pieces inspired by the best of southwestern architecture. Ranch style entrances, rustic hacienda archways, the wooden structures that welcome you onto big properties, or the cozy wrought iron pieces that welcome you into your home. It's easy to rush from place to place during the summer as you try not to fry like an egg on the sidewalk. So what better reminder to take in the beauty Tucson has to offer than a curated selection of real-world frames for some of that very beauty? June 1-30. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Madaras Gallery, 3035 N. Swan Road. Free.

Central Tucson Gallery Association First Saturday Art Walk. Do you have any idea how many art galleries there are downtown? Or how much art they're housing? This art walk is a great way to wind down from the stress of the work week, and/or to wind up for the partying of a Saturday night, when you're probably going to be downtown anyway. There are eight galleries in the CTGA participating this week: the Central Arts Gallery, the Conrad Wilde Gallery, the Contreras Gallery, the Drawing Studio, the Fragment Gallery, The Sacred Machine, the Obsidian Gallery and the Raices Taller 222 Gallery. See ctgatucson.org for hours and addresses for each individual gallery.

Fun in General

Cool Summer Nights: Dino Night. In the summer, Tucsonans sort of become vampires: Hiding from the sun during the day and venturing out only at night, when the climate situation is more bearable. Tonight, venture over to the Desert Museum to learn about another subject that's popularly used in films and dramatic tails: dinosaurs (and fossils). Chris Maynard's solo show, Feathers, features art he made by carving feathers with surgical tools while also respecting their form. Kids will also have a chance to create their own feather masterpieces! As always, docents with fun stations about bats, bugs, snakes, minerals and desert skies are all over. The stingray touch exhibit and Packrat Playhouse are also open. Saturday, June 1. Arizona Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road. $21.95 GA, $19.95 seniors 65+, $8.95 for kids 3 to 12, free for kids under 3, $17.95 for active or retired military, $16.95 for Arizona/Sonora residents.

Tucson Saguaros. Our local baseball team has its first two home games of the season this week! And it's our hometown cacti vs. the High Desert Yardbirds, in from Adelanto, CA. All their home games will be on Cherry Field this season, which is centrally located and well-lit... hooray! Come root, root, root for the home team in its fourth season, and pick up one of their really cool hats while you're at it—it's got a saguaro holding a baseball bat on it, and what more could you want in a hat? 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30, and Friday, May 31. Cherry Field, 425 S. Cherry Ave. $7.50

Give Your Cat the World Week Meetup. Cat lovers, rejoice! Maybe you already know about the website catexplorer.co, but maybe you don't know that there's a website just for humans looking for feline-friendly places all over the world so that they can travel with their cats. Give Your Cat the World Week, from May 27 to June 2, is all about recognizing and sharing the ways we give our cats the world, whether it's through traveling, technology or special training methods. At this event, you'll meet fellow catexplorers, take a walk through Catalina State Park, sip some coffee and maybe even win a Catexplorer T-shirt or tank. Feel free to bring your cat, obviously, but feel free to leave him or her at home if you purr-fer. 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1. Catalina State Park, 11570 N. Oracle Road.

Potty Mouth Pottery Painting. Do you feel like you already have enough mugs that say "#1 Mom" or "Live, Laugh, Love"? In the mood for something more a little like, "Not on the table, bitch," "Whiskey Business," or a good, old fashioned "#!$@*"? Head on over to Color Me Mine to make yourself (or a potty-mouthed loved one) a one-of-a-kind gift. They have new naughty words silk screens, plus games and prizes! 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 31. Color Me Mine Tucson (Park Place Mall), 5870 E. Broadway Blvd. $10 includes light snacks and paints, but not the cost of pottery. BYOB if you want, and 21+.

Summer Safari Saturday Nights. Still got superheroes on your mind but thinking maybe seeing Avengers: Endgame for a 12th time in theaters might be overkill? Head to the zoo to learn about the superpowers some of your favorite animals have! Laser-like eyesight, outstanding agility, superhero strength and turbo-cuddliness are just a few examples. Featured animals include goats, dart frogs, elephants, squirrel monkeys, snakes and ruffled lemurs. As always, there's live music, games, food & drink specials and the chance to chat with animal keepers. 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 1. Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court. $10.50 adults, $8.50 seniors, $6.50 kids ages 2 to 14 and free for zoo members.