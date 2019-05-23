City Week 

Music & Performances





seanloui click to enlarge Can you believe we're already at the last weekend in May? That means we've reached the final installment of Hotel McCoy's Black Renaissance event, created by local musician seanloui to spotlight black creativity and educate the community about black artists' influence on mainstream culture. And they're going out with a bang—or at least with some sounds, in a night full of live music by Street Blues Family, Black Caesar and seanloui. This is your last chance to check out this event! 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 25. Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road. Free.



Masters of War. On December 1, 1969, John Vornholt was sitting in a roomful of men watching television to see if they'd be drawn for the Vietnam War draft. He wasn't 19 yet, so he was safe, but the show and the night were so dramatic that he started writing a play about it that very night. He's been working on it every 10 years or so since, so it's got pieces of him at 18, 30, 40 and 50. Come see this show, which captures the emotions felt by the young men in America that night from a perspective both contemporary and reflective. It's part of Live Theatre Workshop's Etcetera Late-Night series! 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, and 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 26. Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway Blvd. $10.

FST! Presents: Borders & Boundaries. Have you ever made it out to see a Female Storytellers show here in the Old Pueblo? This group of hilarious, insightful women come together to make you laugh and raise money for local charities. ASL interpreters are provided. This week is sure to be a good show, because we all have thoughts and opinions about borders and boundaries, but this group of women have thoughts, opinions and a real knack for sharing them in an eloquent, funny way. 8 to 10 p.m. Thursday, May 23. Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St. $8 GA.

Academy of Ballet–Snow White. The Academy of Ballet, Tap and Jazz has been here in town for nearly 40 years, and is one of Arizona's leading classical dance training schools. This year's annual recital is the ballet Snow White, along with a tap dance and jazz showcase. Every student at the school is invited to perform in the event in one way or another, so you get a chance to support both expert pointe ballerinas and the cutest, clumsiest little 3-year-olds. Grand jeté your way on over! 2 p.m. Saturday, May 26. Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. $17.

The zoo is a great way to spend a Saturday. But it's an even better way to spend a Saturday evening, when it's less hot than during the day. Our local one is kicking off their summer series with this "Meet Your Zoo Night," where you can meet zoo keepers and educators, learn more about their jobs, and hear about what animals and features are on their way. Highlighted animals include the flamingo, rhino, lion, crowned crane, grizzly bear and Aldabra tortoise. Plus live music, games, and food and drink specials. 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 25. Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court. $10.50 adults, $8.50 seniors, $6.50 kids ages 2 to 14 and free for zoo members.



Cool Summer Nights. Astronomy is taking center stage at this week's Desert Museum event. (We guess you could say the stars are the stars.) The National Optical Astronomy Observatory Kitt Peak is leading educational solar system activities for families, docents will be around to answer questions about everything from desert wildlife to desert skies and there will be high-powered telescopes set up throughout the grounds. UA Astronomer Kevin Hainline will be leading a talk called "I Thought I Knew That: 20 (Very!) Common Astronomy Fallacies," that will leave you feeling like your whole life before this talk was one big lie (but will also give you lots of fun facts to share at parties). Saturday, May 25. Arizona Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road. $21.95 GA, $19.95 seniors 65+, $8.95 for kids 3 to 12, free for kids under 3, $17.95 for active or retired military, $16.95 for Arizona/Sonora residents.

Memorial Day Weekend at the International Wildlife Museum. This museum is always a treat. But this weekend, museum admission really is their treat: Free for active, retired and veteran military with ID. Spend your day—or your weekend—checking out the more than 400 species of insects, mammals and birds from all over the world on display in the museum. And don't miss the temporary "Conservation Piece by Piece" exhibit, which, at 33,600 pieces and 19 ft by 6.5 feet, is one of the world's largest puzzles! 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, May 27. Last admission given 45 minutes prior to closing time. International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road. Admission for non-military is $10 adults, $7 seniors, $5 kids 4 to 12 and free for kids 3 and under.

Samuel Ace Double Book Launch & Celebration with TC Tolbert. Samuel Ace is a trans/queergender poet and sound artist behind books like Our Weather Our Sea and Stealth (that second one with Maureen Seaton), and the winner of awards like the Astraea Lesbian Writer Award and the Firecracker Alternative Book Award in Poetry. Recently, he brought together and republished two poetry collections first issued in the mid-'90s by poet Linda Smukler, adding an introduction and a collection of essays by writers impacted by Smukler's and his own work. Come hear him present work from the book, "Meet Me There: Normal Sex & Home in three days. Don't wash." And from his own collection of poems, "Our Weather Our Sea." Tucson Poet Laureate TC Tolbert joins him. Bring something for the potluck! 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29. Kore Press, 325 W. Second St., Room 201. $5, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

The Poetry is Right! A Literary Trivia Game and Fundraiser. The Tucson Poetry festival is partnering with La Cocina Restaurant & Cantina, whose twinkly lights and artsy vibe make it one of the most poetic places in Tucson, for this night of food, drinks, a raffle and team trivia. Em Bowen will be hosting literary trivia, so show up with your team of two to six people around 6:30 p.m. to play the game and slay the competition. No phones allowed, but keep an eye on the event's Facebook page for hints. Show up any time after 5 p.m. and La Cocina is donating 10 percent of sales to the Tucson Poetry Festival 2020. Tuesday, May 28. La Cocina Restaurant & Cantina, 201 N. Court Ave. Consider donating $5 to $10 to play the trivia.

Friends of the Pima County Public Library Community Book Sale. Looking to add to the pile of books you have at home that you're really looking forward to reading someday? Look no farther than this book sale, with not only 70 categories of books, but records, videos and audiobooks galore. The Best of Friends room is your best bet if you're looking for something collectible, gift-quality and unusual. What are you waiting for? Book it on over to the library's book barn. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 24 and Saturday, May 25. Friends of the Pima County Public Library Book Barn, 2230 N. Country Club. Free.

Arts, Crafts, Collectibles, Shopping Show. We love when the offerings of an event are all neatly summed up in the title. Head on over to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4903 for a morning and afternoon of shopping until dropping. They'll have arts, crafts and collectibles, along with toys, cosmetics and classic cars. This post's calling card is "The Friendliest Post," so you'll be in good, kind hands for your shopping experience, whether you're looking for an early Father's Day gift, a late Mother's Day gift, an either-very-early-or-very-late Christmas gift or just something for yourself. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. VFW Post 4903, 1150 N. Beverly Ave.

Megan Craft at REVEL.

Megan Craft at REVEL. REVEL, our local European-styled bar with wines from all over, hand-selected beers, and gorgeous meat and cheese boards, is a place where people come to celebrate life, and a place where artists come to showcase their work. Local artist Megan Craft is showing off some of her stuff at this special event. Come see her gorgeous, colorful figure drawings—and her smiling face—at REVEL, for this "Meet the Artist" event. 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 23. REVEL, 416 E. Ninth St. Free.

Arizona Highways and Ted DeGrazia Opening Reception. In these parts, we're all Ted DeGrazia fans. And we're also all fans of Arizona Highways magazine, which has been around for a whopping 98 years! So we'd be hard-pressed to find something more locally lovable than this exhibit, featuring selections of DeGrazia's art that have appeared in the magazine. The exhibit, along with a special June issue of the mag, highlight DeGrazia's relationship with Arizona Highways and its former editor, Raymond Carlson. Runs through January 29, 2020. 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 24. DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun, 6300 N. Swan Road. Free admission during the reception.

He Said, She Said: That's Not What I Meant! How many times have you said the phrases, "That's not what I meant!" or "No, not like that!" to your partner? If not... wow, congratulations. If you have, then this free workshop might be useful. Intimacy coach and founder of Accelerated JoyWorks Tiffany M. Bastedo will teach you about how to understand your partner better and create communications pathways that avoid misunderstandings and keep intimacy intact. Why not try it? It's an hour, and you can go out for drinks and practice communicating afterward. 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 15. The Center for Advanced Energy Therapeutics, 1976 N. Kolb Road.

Art in the Afternoon Lecture. It's 2 p.m. on a Tuesday, so you know what that means? It's time to learn about some art! The lovely docents from the Tucson Museum of Art present these illustrated art lectures monthly at the library, giving you a chance to learn a little bit more about the world of art. This month, Bill Boslego is presenting on the topic "Still Life Comes Alive!" Fill your heart up with some art! 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 28. Dusenberry-River Library, 5605 E. River Road. Free.

Quilts for a Cause auctions and sells handmade quilts and patterns donated by quilters to support breast and gynecological cancer research. This summer, they're partnering with Tucson Botanical Gardens to exhibit nature-themed quilts in Porter Hall and the Friends House Gallery at the gardens. Quilts will also be for sale in the gift shop. Come support a good cause, brighten up your home and remind yourself that when the colder days ahead finally do get here, you'll be warm and wrapped up in a quilt. On display through September 29. Garden hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way. $15 GA, $13 students/seniors/military, $8 kids 4 to 17, free for members and kids under 4.



Super Gay Party Machine. The only people that aren't welcome at Tucson's premiere LGBTQA dance party and show are people who don't like to have a good time. So get your dancing shoes on—heck, get your dancing pants, hat and T-shirt on if you have one—and head downtown for a night full of fun. DJ Shorty is spinning beats, and Elena Sanchez, Bianca Difonsi and Häus of K are performing. Party on, LGBTQA community and allies! 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, May 24. Hotel Congress, 311 Congress St.

Tucson Sugar Skulls vs. Arizona Rattlers. In a game against, say, the Iowa Barnstormers, or the San Diego Strike Force, the Tucson Sugar Skulls have not only their skills on their side, but the hometown advantage. This week, they're facing off against the Arizona Rattlers, from Phoenix, who are just as acclimated to the desert's charms as our home team is. But hey! The Sugar Skulls broke a four-game losing streak earlier this month, and you'd better believe they're going to fight to keep that momentum going. See you at the Tucson Arena! 6 p.m. Saturday, May 25. Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Ave. $17.

Rally Point: A Veterans Reunion. 1912 Brewing Company is owned by veterans, so they're honored to be hosting this reunion of men and women who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. They're expecting vets from all across the United States to be at this day full of live music, food trucks and special beer releases. Fill up on goods from Green Feet Brewing, Caps and Corks, Hamilton Distillers, Cider Corps and Daniela's Cooking Food Truck, and let it fuel you through the intensity of a cornhole tournament. All veterans and active military get 10 percent off their entire purchases. Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 25. 1912 Brewing Company, 2045 N. Forbes Blvd. Free