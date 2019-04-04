City Week 

STEM Day at Reid Park Zoo. Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics? How about robotics, rocketry, slime, oobleck making, paper airplanes and a Junior Shark Tank? At this event, kids can learn all about some of the fields STEM applies to and hear from zoo educators about how wildlife scientists use STEM to help protect wild animals and wild places. And don't miss the moon lander experiment, where students will be given the mission of saving an astronaut (well, a marshmallow representing an astronaut) by creating a moon lander to keep the astronaut safe during landing. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 6. Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Ct. Free with zoo admission, $10.50 for adults 15 to 61, $8.50 for seniors 62 and older, $6.50 for kids ages 2 to 14 and free for kids 0 to 1.

click to enlarge Courtesy

Comedy and Theater



Petey's Big Sketch Show. Heads will lol at this sketch comedy event put on by some of Tucson's funny people. How did things like Saturday Night Live and Monty Python get started? With a bunch of funny people getting together to make stuff happen. You don't want to miss the start of the next big thing in comedy, do you? DO YOU? This may be Petey's Big Sketch Show, but it's your Big Chance to get in on the ground floor of comedy's Next Big Thing. 9 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, April 5. Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. $10 at the door, or in advance through Venmo @peteysbigsketchshow.

Spring Awakening. If you don't think you'll enjoy a rock musical set in 19th-century Germany about teenagers learning about and exploring their sexuality—complete with strong language and partial nudity—then what kind of musical will you enjoy? This Tony Award-winning musical follows a group of teens caught between childhood and adulthood and learning how to cope with all of the unfamiliar desires, academic frustrations and loneliness that comes with it. It's the type of show that breaks your heart and puts it back together again in a new way. Wednesday, April 10, through Sunday, April 28, with previews at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, and 7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 8. 7:30 p.m. shows Thursdays through Saturdays (and on Wednesday, April 10), and 1:30 p.m. on Sundays. Tornabene Theatre, 1025 N. Olive Road. $31 GA, $29 senior/military/UA employee. $15 students. $20 preview shows.

Fiddler on the Roof. It's got romance, it's got song and dance, and—of course—it's got plenty of traditioooon (tradition!) That's right: Fiddler on the Roof, the Tony award-winning tale about a Jewish family finding a balance between their cultural tradition and the influence of the outside world, is coming to Tucson. It's got songs like "If I Were a Rich Man," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "Sunrise, Sunset," so you might already be more familiar with this musical than you realize. Tony award winner Bartlett Sher directs. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, through Thursday, April 11. 8 p.m. on Friday, April 12. 2 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 13. 1 and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 14. Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. $19 to $120+.

Blood Wedding. Those words don't usually go together, do they? "Wedding bells are ringing and blood is flowing!" In this adaptation of a show by Federico García Lorca, a young bride receives a mysterious visitor from her past on the morning of her wedding, sending the day off in an unexpected direction of rekindled passions, ancient family feuds and the supernatural. Bryan Rafael Falcón directs and Melissa Alejandra Aguirre Fernandez does music direction for this magical realism/Gabriel Garcia Marquez-esque/dark and lovely show at The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4 through Saturday, April 6, and Thursday, April 11, through Saturday, April 13. 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, and Sunday, April 14. The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre at The Historic Y, 738 N. Fifth Ave. $28 GA, $20 for those under 30 and $15 students and teachers.

Letters from Zora. There's not a lot of famous Zoras out there, but Zora Neale Hurston is really doing her part to give that name a place in the public. The author of books like Their Eyes Were Watching God and of phrases like "There are years that ask questions and years that answer," the literary icon spurred conversations about race in America during the Harlem Renaissance. In this show at Invisible Theatre, her life and career are brought back to life. Directed by Anita Dashiell-Sparks and starring Vanessa Bell Calloway, the show only has two performances this weekend, so don't miss it! 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7. The Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway Blvd. $45.

Always... Patsy Cline. Speaking of theatre that tells the true story of a strong woman in history, Live Theatre Workshop has something for us this week as well. This musical revue, created and originally directed by Ted Swindley (and directed this time around by Annette Hillman), is based on a true story about Patsy Cline. Featuring hits like "Walkin' After Midnight," "I Fall To Pieces" and "Crazy," it gives fans a chance to learn more about her story, which is in parts as tragic as it is inspiring. Preview shows 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, and Friday, April 5. Opening night Saturday, April 6. Then, shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays through Saturday, May 11 (with a special 3 p.m. show on that Saturday). No show Easter Sunday. Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway Blvd. $20 GA, $18 military/senior/student, $15 Thursdays and previews.



Courtesy click to enlarge Tyler West, longtime performer with Live Theatre Workshop and recent UA theatre grad, wrote this original story for Live Theatre Workshop's Family Theatre. When Quirkus Circus sets up their tent to do a show at LTW and raise the curtain to reveal their ringmaster, they realize he isn't there! What are they to do? Turn to the audience for help, of course! Bring your talents, bring your silliest attitude and bring your belly laugh, because at this show, you're not just a spectator—you're a star! 12:30 p.m. on Sundays from April 7 through June 9 (except April 21 and May 12). Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway Blvd. $7 kids, $10 adults.



Classical Music

A New Heaven. The 40 members of the Arizona Repertory Singers are performing this spring concert named for the Edgar Bainton piece they're performing, And I Saw to New Heaven. They'll also be singing the Tucson premiere of The Fruit of Silence by Latvian composer Pteris Vasks, a meditative setting of texts written by Mother Theresa. Most of the music is a cappella, but organist Kevin Seal will play along with some songs on the Wicks organ the church had installed just last year. 4 p.m. Sunday, April 7 at the Episcopal Church of the Apostles, 12111 N. La Cholla Blvd., Oro Valley. $18 in advance and $20 at the door.

click to enlarge Courtesy

"The Music of Living." The Arizona Choral Society is dedicated to excellence in singing and in performing joyful music, so it's only fitting that they're bringing us this vocal extravaganza, accompanied by harp and piano, to help us celebrate spring. Featuring music by composers like John Rutter, Michael John Trotta and Timothy Takach, the program emphasizes themes like love, joy and world peace. Founder and conductor Jonathan Ng directs—all you have to do is sit back and enjoy. 4 p.m. Sunday, April 7. Catalina Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway. $20.

Art



Members of the Handel and Haydn Society. Formed in 1815, the Handel and Haydn Society is the nation's oldest arts organization. In 1980, the then-music director transformed it into a period instrument ensemble, and now the group is a leader in historically informed performance. Don't miss your chance to see some of their members play the works of Biber, Schmelzer and Vivaldi. Aisslinn Nosky and Susanna Ogata are two of the most sought-after baroque violinists in the U.S., and Guy Fishman, principal cellist and Ian Watson, principal keyboardist and associate director, are also critically acclaimed musicians. Hosted by the Arizona Early Music Society. 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7. Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. $25.



Oracle Artist Studio Tour. If you're going to spend your day touring art studios, we can't think of a better place to do it than in a town full of artists. Just stop by the Welcome Center in Oracle for a brochure, then head on a self-guided tour to check out the oil, watercolor, jewelry, photography, woodwork, collages, acoustics, handmade bee houses and more produced by some of your fellow Arizonans. Purple signs throughout the town will guide you through the art studios, historic ranches, workshops and lovely weather of Oracle. As you peruse all 18 locations on the tour, you'll even be able to meet some of the artists participating in the event's 28th annual year. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7. Throughout Oracle. Welcome Center is at 1470 W. American Ave. Free.

Mercado District Spring Bazaar. Tucson is a land of the bizarre, and the occasional bazaar, like this one! The Mercado District's event is focused on local, handmade items and vintage collectibles that get Old Pueblo creativity flowing. And this year, they're celebrating ten years of shopping, eating and exploring for Tucson locals, Tucson tourists and anyone who's interested. Get ready for a curated art-stravaganza you won't want to miss. 10 am. To 6 p.m. Saturday, April 6, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 7. Mercado District, 100 S. Avenida del Convento. Free entry.

Ann Boyd Wade Fine Art & Photography Show. The Art League of Willcox, which is dedicated to promoting interest in fine art and providing opportunities and activities for fine artists and photographers in the Willcox community, is hosting its 36th annual iteration of this celebration of art! Come enjoy food, demonstrations, an awards ceremony and lots and lots of lovely art over in Willcox this weekend. Fun for all ages and all people, because who doesn't like looking at pretty things? 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 7. Willcox Community Center Park, 207 W. Maley St., Willcox. Free.

First Fridays at the Arizona History Museum. We're already a quarter of the way through 2019, which is pretty horrifying. But we've also arrived at another opportunity to go check out the Arizona History Museum for free, which is wonderful. Have you seen the "Facing Work" exhibit yet, all about Tucsonans who work behind cash registers? How about "John Slaughter's Changing West: Tombstone, Bullets, and Longhorns"? It's about John Horton Slaughter and his wife Cora Viola Howell Slaughter, and how their border ranch in the aftermath of the OK Corral shootout helped shape Arizona history. 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 5. Arizona History Museum, 949 E. 2nd St. Free.

Artists' Pop-Up Show. The Desert Artisans Gallery is featuring a mini exhibit full of mini pieces of art. Lyle Rayfield makes nature-inspired jewelry with metal work and metal clay, creating delicate depictions of things like notebooks and dragonflies. Dikki Van Helsand creates small batik works, made by dying cloth with a wax-resistant clay. Come chat with the artists and see their work at this special little show on the east side. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6. Desert Artisans Gallery, 6536 E. Tanque Verde Road.

Annual Sculpture Festival Show & Sale. Are you an art collector, or even just an art lover? We think there's a little bit of a sculpture appreciator in all of us. This weekend, check out some of the best 3D art in town, including pieces that have been recognized at a national level and are available for purchase. Meet more than 60 artists who are both local and international work, enjoy art demonstrations and live music, and keep your belly as full as your artistic sensibilities at the food trucks. If you're feeling extra fancy, you can attend a special patron's event with gourmet hors d'oeuvres and cocktails for $50 from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 5. Otherwise, the free event is 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road.

Kids and Families

Tenth Copper City Classic Vintage Base Ball Tournament. Remember the 1919 World Series? Well, probably not firsthand, because that was a while ago. At this event sponsored by the Arizona Territories Vintage Base Ball League and the Friends of Warren Ballpark, they'll be playing by rules that were adopted during the Lincoln administration, with players wearing period uniforms! So come cheer on your local team, the Bisbee Black Sox. This year's tournament commemorates the Black Sox players who were kicked out of baseball for fixing the 1919 World Series. Tombstone Brewing Company will be serving local craft beer, too! Gates open at 9 a.m., with games played all day on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7. Warren Ballpark, 73-99 Arizona St. Bisbee. $10 for one day or $15 for both. Active military free on Sunday. Kids 12 and under free with an adult ticket.

Packrat Programs. Packrats are pretty cute, but human children are oftentimes even more cute. If you've got some, they might enjoy this 30-minute activity led by the education staff at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, available Fridays and Saturdays throughout this spring and summer. This week, kids ages 2 to 5 years old get a chance to learn about music and make their own instruments while hanging out with a live animal on Friday, and kids 6 to 12 years old will get a more advanced version of the same activity. Then, attendees get some exclusive playtime in the Packrat Playhouse before it opens to the public. Younger kid activities are the second and fourth Friday of every month (April 4, this week) from 9 to 10 a.m. Older kid activities are the first Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road. Both are $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers.

Cyclovia Tucson. Who wouldn't support the mission of an organization that wants to "Create great street for all of us," through things like street murals, demonstration projects and—eventually—play streets and neighborhood-scale block parties? That's just what the Living Streets Alliance aims to do with this biannual event. Cyclovia is a Spanish word that signifies the temporary closure of streets so they can become open to the people for biking, walking, skating and various free activities. Take your chance to experience some of Tucson's roads without cars, and with extra fun! 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7. Banner–University Medicine to Warehouse Arts District. Free.