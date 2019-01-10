City Week 

Theatre and Performances

click to enlarge Courtesy

Stage Kiss

Stage Kiss. Sometimes you end up having to interact with your ex, like when you need to call them to figure out how to separate your phone bills, or when you see them at a gathering of mutual friends, or when you're cast as romantic interests in a 1930s melodrama. You might not have experienced that last one personally, but that's what this show is about. How many times can you kiss a person for your job before you start to actually kind of enjoy it, or actually kind of enjoy the person? This duo will find out in Live Theatre Workshop's next show, the rehearsals for which have had director Sabian Trout laughing so hard he can't breathe. Preview shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10 and Friday, Jan. 11. Opening night is 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12. Runs through Feb. 16 with shows Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway Blvd. $20 GA, $18 military/senior/student, $15 Thursdays and previews.

click to enlarge Courtesy

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. It's got themes of sex, repression and greed; it's got a web of family secrets; it's got a big 'ole plantation in the Mississippi Delta; and it's got the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. This play by Tennessee Williams really is theater at its finest. And with this production, the Roadrunner Theatre Company is giving you the chance to experience it all in two different venues. Join Maggie, Brick, Big Daddy, Big Mama and the rest of the cast of characters at this show. 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 11, 12, 18 and 19 and Feb. 1 and 2. 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 13, 20 and Feb. 3. at the Roadrunner Theatre, 8892 E. Tanque Verde Road. AND 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24 through Saturday, Jan. 26 and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26 and Sunday, Jan. 27. At the Temple of Music and Art Cabaret, 330 S. Scott Ave. $20, with discounts for students, seniors, military and starving actors.

Cloud Soup. Does it ever just really hit you how full of awesome artists this town is? Case in point: Wolfe Boward, a playwright/performer whose productions have won awards and played to packed theaters all over the world, is based here in Tucson, and this production will mark his first performance here in seven years. Cloud Soup uses circus, multimedia, comedy and magic to tell the story of a tailor who learns some tough life lessons. Between their belly laughs, both kids and adults will probably learn some important lessons from this thought-provoking show as well. If you missed his December shows, this is the perfect chance to see him in action! 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10 and Friday, Jan. 11. 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12 and Sunday, Jan. 13. Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre at The Historic Y, 738 N. Fifth Ave. $28 GA, $20 for people under 30, $15 students and teachers, $12 kids 10 and under.

click to enlarge Courtesy

Cloud Soup

Zero Hour. If you're a fan of movies like Fiddler on the Roof or A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, you've probably seen the hilarious, three-time Tony Award winner Zero Mostel (he played Tvye in Fiddler and Pseudolus in A Funny Thing.) This show, written and performed by Broadway's Jim Brochu, takes place in Mostel's painting studio during the 1950s, during which his name was on the infamous Hollywood blacklist. When a reporter tries to interview Mostel, he sets off an explosion of outrage, humor, gossip and old memories. Don't miss your chance to see it happen in the Invisible Theatre's latest show! 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12 and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 13. Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway Blvd. $45, with discounts for groups, seniors, active military and students.

The Temptations and The Four Tops. Holy moly, these guys are really coming to Tucson! If ever there were a time to use the phrase "Motown legends," this is definitely it. Ever heard of "My Girl"? "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)"? How about "The Way You Do The Things You Do"? These guys have been pop, lock and doo-wopping it for the better part of a century. At this concert, they'll be crooning, and you'll be swooning. Guaranteed. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13. Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. $25 to $125.

Different Strokes: An Evening of Erotic Performances. Love erotic dancing but not the overwhelming (or perhaps underwhelming?) heteronormativity of typical clubs? This event, designed to showcase Tucson's marginalized dancers, particularly queer and transgender people of color, might be just the sexy breath of fresh air that you need. From some of Tucson's hottest performance artists to some brand new erotic performers, you'll be treated to a delightful selection of sensual performance art, and you'll probably love it. Doors open at 8 p.m., show is 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. 17 E. Toole Ave. 19+ only with ID. (Yes, 19+! Sorry, 18-year-olds.) $10 suggested donation to benefit transgender youth.

click to enlarge Courtesy

Art

Lake of Fire: Tucson Punk in the '80s – Photographs by Ed Arnaud. Ed Arnaud has been photographing live music in Tucson since the '80s, and you've likely seen them on fan websites or through other venues if that's your scene. But he's never shown his photos—of everything from local mainstay bands to groups like Meat Puppets and Black Flag—in a public space. Until now, of course. Come check them out, and pick up a print if you'd like—they'll all be available for purchase in limited quantities. 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. Wooden Tooth Records, 426 E. Seventh St. Free.

click to enlarge Courtesy

Reflections of Nature

Reflections of Nature. Artist Sue Betanzos has many talents: She'll do commissioned paintings of your pets in either a realistic style or a whimsical St. Francis style. She does glass mosaics. She does acrylic. And she even paints on glass! At this solo show, check out her work depicting the natural world in our beloved Arizona, most of which will be available for purchase. Pack a picnic and head over to the park to enjoy a day of artwork and the nature that inspired it. Friday, Jan. 11 through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Ranch House Gallery at Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Free.

Second SundAZe Family Day at TMA. It's always a good time to pay a visit to the Tucson Museum of Art, especially if you haven't seen the 30 Americans exhibit yet. But second Sundays with the fam are an especially good time, because there's all sorts of extra activities. This month, you can create your own portraits, soundsuits and patterns based on your visit to the museum. And you can join the Tucson MLK Committee, Tucson Urban League and Tucson Jazz Society in celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. The new year is the perfect opportunity to inject a little more art into your life. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13. Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave. Free.

Postmodern Dialogue. The David Dominguez Gallery's latest exhibit features paintings on panels by David Pennington, 3D works by Carrie Seid and steel sculptures by David Mazza. Pennington often works with bright colors and street art influences, Seid's art explores the geometry of the natural world and Mazza's sculptures are traditionally abstract. The large gallery in the heart of Tucson's Art District is a gorgeous place to be viewing the work of local artists, and if you're at all interested in contemporary art, you'd be downright silly to miss this one. Exhibit runs through Feb. 23, with a reception on Saturday, Jan. 12. From 6 to 8 p.m. Davis Dominguez Gallery, 154 E. Sixth St. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

Sophie McTear Art Opening. If you're into comic book-inspired illustrations, bright color palettes, and witchy vibes, you'll probably enjoy the artwork of Sophie McTear, the Ninth House's Winter 2018 featured artist. Head on over to check out their full Zodiac collection, get a tarot reading, enjoy some vegan treats and get a chair massage. McTear is a graphic designer/illustrator and East Coast native who enjoys depicting the climate, sunsets, terrain and all-around loveliness of the desert. 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. The Ninth House, 236 S. Scott Ave. Free.

In This Together: Sixty Years of Daring to Create a More Perfect Arizona. Happy anniversary to the ACLU of Arizona! It's been six decades of fighting for human rights, and this exhibition is traveling throughout the state to celebrate it. The Etherton Gallery started hosting it this week, and is celebrating with a gallery reception on Saturday. Dozens of Arizona artists, working with mediums ranging from tin to oil on canvas to postage stamps, responded to a public call for submissions of work that reflects or is related to the ACLU's mission. The ACLU is all about coming together, and these artists sure did. What an inspiring thing to think about as we start a new year. 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. Show runs through Feb. 2. Etherton Gallery, 135 S. Sixth Ave. Free.

Get Moving

Planet Fitness Grand Opening. You know what would make going to the gym a lot more fun? Raffles. And food. And live entertainment. Unfortunately, they don't usually have all that stuff at the gym. But this Tuesday, Tucson's newest Planet Fitness will have it all at its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony. What perfect motivation to get your butt over to the gym after work, maybe to start your New Year's resolution to work out more just a little bit late. Once you go once, even if it's just for the food and fun, it feels a little bit easier to drag yourself back. (Plus, it's going to be a pretty cool gym, with a 30-minute express circuit, massage chairs and even a tanning booth. They also regularly have events with free food.) 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15. 4755 S. Calle Santa Cruz Road. Free.

BEYOND Tucson. BEYOND Tucson was launched in 2012 to pay tribute to the six killed and 13 injured on Jan. 8, 2011 at the mass shooting at then Rep. Gabrielle Giffords' "Congress on your Corner" event, and has grown into a day with dozens of public health-themed events across Pima County. But not public health in a boring way! This is a day full of opportunities to discover petroglyphs, go on a fun run, take a walk with a doc, learn about organic gardening, dance or go on a scavenger hunt. There are tons of events to choose from, and they're happening all over town on Saturday, Jan. 12. Many of them are free, too! Visit beyond-tucson.org for more details on individual events.

Learn Something New

Lama Tsultrim Allione Public Talk and Book Signing. Maybe that name doesn't sound familiar, but after this, you're probably going to be talking about Lama Tsultrim Allione and her new book, Wisdom Rising: Journey into the Mandala of the Empowered Feminine, all the time. This Tibetan Buddhist nun brings 1,000-year-old Tibetan traditions into today's world by showing women how to harness the energy of the fierce, wise dakini, a powerful aspect of the feminine. Her goal: to help you re-envision an emotional encumbrance as a source of power, especially in the age of movements like #MeToo. 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11. Tucson Symphony Center, 2175 N. Sixth Ave. Free. If you really like what you're hearing, stay for the weekend retreat!

Tucson Roadrunners vs. the Chicago Wolves. Your first instinct might be to think that wolves would have an advantage on the ice, because they're more accustomed to cold weather. But this is Tucson, baby. And the Roadrunners have that home-court, used-to-the-Tucson-temperatures advantage. There's two home games this week, and you'll have to choose which one to go to based on what your priorities are: Friday is 1-2-3 food promotion night, which means $3 beers, $2 hot dogs and $1 sodas. And Saturday is Harry Potter Night, which means a Harry Potter glasses giveaway, a visit from the Desert Museum's owl and a book drive. Accio victory! 7:05 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11 and Saturday, Jan. 12. Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Ave. $10 to $61+.

Living History Days at the Tucson Presidio Museum. Sometimes it feels like modern life is an awful lot of work, and it is. But the people who used to keep the Tucson Presidio running back in the late 18th century were doing a special kind of hard work: Women were making their own clothing and soap and preparing every meal. Men were mostly soldiers, blacksmiths or merchants, while some worked for the church. A visit to the museum, with opportunities to spin cotton, learn how soldiers fire muskets and pump the bellows of the blacksmith's forge (as well as to enjoy some fresh-baked bread and tortillas) offer a healthy—and fascinating—dose of perspective. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. Presidio San Augustin del Tucson, 196 N. Court Ave. $5 GA, $1 kids 6 to 14.

Southern Arizona Senior Pride Book Club meeting. If you're looking to get together with a group of LGBT seniors on the third Wednesday of every month to talk about a fascinating book, boy do we have news for you: This is your chance! This month's book is The Lavender Scare: The Cold War Persecution of Gays and Lesbians in the Federal Government. You've probably heard of the Red Scare, but not everyone realizes that this was a time when homosexuals were considered just as dangerous to national security as communists, and that the "Lavender Scare" was even more intense and long lasting than the Red Scare. Read all about it, then discuss it with a new group of friends. 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16. Ward 3 Council Office Conference Room, 1510 E. Grant Road. Free.

Fun in General

1912 Does Karaoke. What's better than going out to a Tucson brewery on a Thursday night, where you can pretend it's a Friday night and drink some local brews? How about combining it will all of the stress-relieving wonders offered by karaoke? Get $1 off pints from 6 to 9 p.m. during reverse happy hour so you can build up the courage to get up there. And hey, maybe 1912 will inspire you to sing a song named after a year as well, like Bowling For Soup's "1985," or the Jonas Brothers' "Year 3000," or the Smashing Pumpkins "1979." Break a leg! 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10 and Jan. 24. 1912 Brewing Co., 2045 N. Forbes Blvd. Free entry.

click to enlarge Courtesy

Zoppé Family Circus. Napoleone and Ermengilda Zoppé started a circus near Venice (Venice, Italy, not Venice Beach, though, between those very Italian names and the fact that they chose to start a circus, either would be a fair guess) back in 1842 focused on European circus arts. We're talking acrobatics, juggling, aerialists, clowning and dancing dogs—the good stuff. The circus is still touring with its one-ring, 500-seat tent, and with sixth-generation circus artist Giovanni Zoppé starring as Nino the Clown. And they're coming back to Tucson for their eighth annual visit. Take it from Giovanni: "This show aims higher than what usually passes for a circus these days." Shows this week are 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11; 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12; and 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 13. Show runs through Monday, Jan. 21 with performances at various dates and times. Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento. $20 to $40, or $20 for a family pack of four. Use code Zoppe19 for $5 off.

Tubac Home Tour. Do you ever dream about dropping out of the rat race (or at least making the move to participating in the rat race remotely) and moving down to this Santa Cruz artist colony? Don't we all? Indulge your fantasy a little bit by spending your day touring some of Tubac's loveliest homes, including a historic ranch. Make a day of it and plan to eat lunch at a local restaurant, check out the state park and drop into a few of the 100+ art galleries. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. Tubac Center of the Arts, 9 Plaza Road, Tubac. $30 Tubac Center for the Arts members, $35 nonmembers.