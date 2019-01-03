City Week 

Brains and Brews: Science Trivia. Do you love science? Then you'll love the chance to learn more about it and then answer some trivia about it for a chance to win a $25 Borderlands Brewery gift card. Are you intimidated by science? Then what more relaxed atmosphere to sit back and learn in than a local brewery, where you can drink some beer while you drink in the knowledge? This week, Liz Miller, a Ph.D student at the University of Arizona, will be speaking about ecology and evolutionary biology. Bottoms up and ignorance be gone! 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7. Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Dark Moon Labyrinth. The Web of Life Labyrinth Tucson and the Web of Life Intuitive Shamanic Animists explain the reasoning behind this event simply: "Each month, when the moon is dark, we need light." Sure we're only five days into the new year, but that doesn't mean you don't have a little bit of darkness in your life you'd like to banish, something you'd like to reflect on, or a problem you'd like to let go of. So take a walk through the light in the middle of all the darkness, and find the inner light to help carry you through. 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5. 2016 E. Broadway Blvd. Donations accepted ($5 to $20 requested).

St. Philip's Market. The first Saturday of the year calls for your first trip to a local market of the year (unless you hit up one of those Friday markets). Whether you're looking for handmade pasta, handmade pottery, handmade jewelry or handmade dessert, you're going to find what you need at this market, and you're going to support small local businesses while you're at it. Plus, you'll be surrounded by gorgeous architecture, cobblestone entryways and the shelter of eucalyptus trees and sycamores. Would you believe you can get into this thing for free? 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5. St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Art

Azul Mexicano. If you haven't been down to Tubac to check out this exhibit by abstract artist Jimena Coronado, this is your last chance! Her work is all vibrant colors and good vibes—so good, in fact, that it's been exhibited at more than a dozen places, including in Spain and Mexico. Start your new year off right by immersing yourself in some beauty and supporting a Sonoran artist, courtesy of the Consulate General of Mexico, the Tubac Center of the Arts and the Cultural Arts Committee of Nogales. 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 4:30 p.m. Sundays. Through Sunday, Jan. 6. Tubac Center for the Arts, 9 Plaza Road, Tubac. Free.

John Slaughter's Changing West: Tombstone, Bullets, and Longhorns. If your New Year's resolution was to start incorporating more art into your life, there are so, so many opportunities in Tucson to do it. For example, head over to the Arizona History Museum to see their ongoing exhibit about the Slaughter family. In the wake of the OK Corral shootout, Sheriff John helped bring peace to Cochise County so it could be safer for his cattle, his wife and daughter and—ultimately—all of the people there were to come. The Slaughters were living in the period where large cattle ranching was just coming to an end, so the exhibit explores the transitional nature of the period. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Arizona History Museum, 949 E. Second St. $10 adults, $8 seniors, $5 student adults, $4 students 7 to 17. Free for kids 6 and under, veterans and museum members.

BOOKS BOOKS BOOKS BOOKS. Tiny Town is presenting an exhibition of books throughout the month by authors like Will Arnold, Maria Lee, Brendan Page and Erika Spreiser. So don't miss the exhibition, but also try not to miss the opening reception this week. Can you think of a more pleasant way to spend a Friday evening than celebrating books with fellow book lovers and book makers over at one of Fourth Avenue's cutest shops? We'd be hard-pressed. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4. Tiny Town Surplus, 408 N. Fourth Ave.

Gallery Chat with Tani Sanchez. Head on over to the Jewish History Museum to hear this associate professor of Africana Studies at the UA talk about a tough, important topic: the absence of representation and recorded history of African-Americans in Tucson. Sanchez spent several years working as an editor, broadcast journalist and media information specialist, and is also the first president of the Tucson chapter of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society. Also, she has a doctorate in comparative cultural and literary studies. This woman knows what she's talking about, and we'd all do well to listen to what she's saying. 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 4. Jewish History Museum, 564 S. Stone Ave. Free.

Get Moving!

West African Dance with Denise Bey. If your New Year's resolution was to get movin', it's worth trying out a few different ways of moving until you find one you really like. Maybe you've tried running, Pilates classes or playing tennis and have found none of them are for you. But you probably haven't tried a West African dance class, right? Let dance instructor Denise Bey show you the ropes, and then you can decide if traditional African-inspired movement and interpretive dance are for you. Hey, it's a new year—the perfect time to be open to new experiences. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5. Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. $10 cash, $12 with credit card.

Senior Olympic Festival. This week kicks off the city's 35th annual Senior Olympic Festival, which will be going on through Feb. 3. Whether you're interested in participating or spectating, you'll have plenty of options. Badminton and basketball, yes, but also billiards, bowling, archery, bridge, cribbage and bunco. If you're not one to go for the powerlifting event, maybe you'd like to try darts, or the leisure walks event (in which all participants receive medals, because leisure is not about winning). Seriously, what a cool city we live in to have an event like this. Most events are at the Morris K. Udall Regional Center 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road. For a full schedule, visit tucsonaz.gov/parks.

Envision Your Year! Maybe you meant to take some time at the end of 2018 to reflect on everything that's happened and everything you hope for in the new year, but didn't get around to it. Never fear! It's never too late to start moving forward with intention. Lyndi Rivers will guide a class through some Yin and flow yoga to get your creative juices flowing, and offer journaling activities throughout so you can figure out exactly what it is you want this year. Then everyone is going to make vision boards! You're encouraged to bring a journal, magazines, images or art supplies to use on your board, but those items aren't required. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6. Tucson Yoga, 150 S. Fourth Ave. $60, or $42 for Tucson Yoga members.

14th Annual Grease Collection & Recycling Event. OK, so maybe this isn't the most fun event you can attend this weekend, but it's one of those things you probably should, because you've been putting it off and you have a big old bucket of old cooking grease and oil sitting under your sink that you don't know what to do with. You can't pour it down the drain, because it'll clog your pipes. And you could throw it away, but why not bring it to one of five collection sites around town so it can be converted into biodiesel? 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5. O'Rielly Chevrolet, 6160 E. Broadway. Pima Community College West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Tucson City Council Ward 3 Office, 1510 E. Grant Road. Pima Community College Northwest Campus, 7600 N. Shannon Road. Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way.

Three Wishes Puppet Show with Gwen Ray. What would you do with three wishes (assuming, as the old caveat goes, that you aren't allowed to wish for more wishes?) World peace? A new car? The willpower to stay strong in your New Year's Resolution? In this kid-friendly puppet show, puppets Ralph and Ruby of Gwen Ray's Hanuman Puppet Theatre decide what they'd do with theirs. And we don't want to spoil too much of it, but the fun-filled show has a bit of an environmental twist. It might just give you an idea of what to wish for if you ever get a chance to make three real wishes. 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4. Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave. Free.

Free First Thursday at the Tucson Museum of Art. It's the very first Thursday of the new year, and you know what you gotta do! Seize the day! Soak up some art! And do it for free! As always, there will be live music, art-making and a cash bar. Be sure to check out the 30 Americans exhibit, featuring sounds by Mother Tierra. And enjoy conversations in the galleries with the Southern Arizona Psychological Association. This is the year you're finally going to be able to confidently answer the question, "What's your favorite painting?" or "Who's your favorite artist?" 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3. Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave. Free.

Jeff Foxworthy

Jeff Foxworthy at the Desert Diamond Casino–Sahuarita. If you live anywhere near Wilmot and Pima, then you've known Jeff Foxworthy was coming to town since, like, 2015. Because that's how long it seems like that billboard has been up. But in honor of the King of Rednecks himself coming to town, here are the punchlines to a few of his "You Might Be a Redneck If" jokes: "If you've ever raked leaves in your kitchen." "If you prefer car keys to Q-tips." "If you have ever spray-painted your girlfriend's name on an overpass." "If you were shooting pool when any of your kids were born." If you answered "no" to all of these, you're not necessarily home clear—you still might be a redneck. Best to have Jeff Foxworthy clear it up for you in person. 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4. Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment, 7350 S. Nogales Hwy. $81+.

Learn Something New

Arizona State Home Show. If you have a home, if you hope to someday have a home or if you just like thinking about the concept of homes, this event will have something for you. There's info and how-to demonstrations on everything from landscaping to contracting to entertainment to remodeling. There's presentations about ways to get fit in the new year. There's free produce from Borderlands Produce Rescue and cooking demonstrations from Pima College's chefs. Daniel Buck Soules from Antiques Roadshow is doing free antique appraisals, the Reid Park Zoo is hosting some live animal fun and you can enter to win a $2,500 vacation. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4 and Saturday, Jan. 5. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6. Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave. $8 GA, BOGO free for seniors on Friday and free for active military with ID. (Check out the website for a $2 coupon.)

Classic Car Show. You can always count on Little Anthony's for some classic family fun. You can especially count on Little Anthony's every other Saturday, when their parking lot becomes a colorful, chrome-y wonderland of classic cruisers. If you don't like cars, you'll still enjoy the delicious food and great music. And, actually, even if you don't like cars, you'll be able to find a car that you'll find interesting in some way—even if it's just the color of the paint or what's hanging from the rearview mirror. Finding the wackiest combinations of upholstery, tires and frame is half the fun of any car show. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5. Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.

We Are All Kin: Intro to Shamanic Animism. If you're wondering what the hell Intuitive Shamanic Animism is, well, that's exactly why this event exists: to explain it to ya. Shamanic practitioner and founder of Intuitive Shamanic Animism, Quynn Red Mountain, will also help you explore questions like "What do I do with my intuitive abilities in this world?" "How can these ideas help you live more fully in the dreamed reality of our culture?" and "How can I enhance and share my intuitive gifts?" When has some serious, deep self reflection ever served you wrong? 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3. Web of Life-Intuitive Shamanic Animists, 2016 E. Broadway Blvd. Requested donation $10 to $20. No one will be turned away. Offer what you can.

Shows and Performances

Odyssey Storytelling Presents: Magical. What does the word "magical" make you think of? For some, it's childhood stories by Edward Eager or J.K. Rowling. For others, it's the way the air feels right before it's about to snow. Others' minds go to angels, or first kisses or watching a baby take her first steps. There's magic all around us! Hear Tucson storytellers, including Miles Schneiderman, Bella Vivante, Kermie Wohlenhaus, Joe Silins and Stephen Hall, share their stories about magic in a night curated by Ana Gaskin. 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3. Sea of Glass Center for the Arts, 330 E. Seventh St. $10, or $7 for students with ID.

Fun in General

The RunAround Tucson. No, this event doesn't involve you not answering the city's calls. It's a relay race on the Loop! Form a team of two to eight people to run a total of 53.8 miles. The individual leg lengths range from 4.85 miles to 8.6 miles, and there will be water at every exchange station. But if you form a team of fewer than eight, your runs will obviously be longer. If you do have fewer than two people, be sure to still check in at every exchange. There are prizes for fastest all-male team, fastest all-female team and fastest co-ed team; best dressed team; and best team name. On your marks, get set, go! 6 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5. Brandi Fenton Park, 3482 E. River Road. $45 in advance or $55 on race day.

click to enlarge BigStock





Speed Dating Event for All Singles Ages 40s & 50s. Well... why not? If you're single and ready to mingle, but want to try something besides online dating or hitting the bar scene or starting to go to church again just so you can possibly run into someone nice, then why not try speed dating? You meet live people, you don't exchange any information unless you want to, and—because it's SPEED dating—if a conversation with someone goes horribly, you're not stuck with them for the whole excruciating night. 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7. Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St. $32.