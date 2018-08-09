City Week 

Performances

British Invasion–Rock and Roll From Across the Pond. It's understandable that the British made the choice to invade in the 1960s. In fact, we'd go so far as to say the United States was kind of asking for it. Loudly. Of course, the Beatles changed the game when they came over to the states, but this show wants to highlight other mop-topped, tea-drinking rockers as well—including Herman's Hermits, The Animals, The Rolling Stones and the Dave Clark Five. Put on your favorite old band shirt! Polish up your British accent! Cancel your dentist appointment! And don't miss this show. 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11. Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road. $25 adult, $24 senior/student/military, $13 kids.

The 3rd Beats ft. Harold Team Omega. The Tucson Improv Movement's finest hip-hop improv team is taking to the stage to drop some sick beats, dope rhymes and—of course—fresh improv. But first, to open! Harold Team Omega just needs ONE audience suggestion, and then they'll run with it. What will they do with it? No one knows? But we do know that anyone who's anyone—and anyone who knows anything about hip hop—is going to be there. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10. Tucson Improv Movement, 414. E. Ninth St. $5.

Karaoke Fridays at Espresso Art Café. When was the last time you did karaoke? If it was more than a month ago, what are you waiting for? The people of Tucson need you singing your hit, whether it's "Billie Jean," "Summertime" or "Baby Got Back." Not too sure about it? Sure you are! You certainly will be after a few of the café's signature drinks, like the Irish Maiden or the Muay Thai. Alternatively, you could enjoy some coffee, tea or hookah, and enjoy watching other people reach Friday night Nirvana as they belt out "Smells Like Teen Spirit." 9 p.m. to midnight. Friday, Aug. 10. Espresso Art Café, 942 E. University Blvd. Free.

Second Saturdays

Second Saturdays at Steam Pump Ranch. Second Saturday is here again, which means you should be up at Steam Pump Ranch again for the Heirloom Farmer's Market, coupons for the first 20 people to ride their bikes or walk to the market, and a free cactus garden planting craft for kids. They're well aware of how hot it is, so there will be not Pusch Ranch House tours, garden activities or live music until October. Can you think of a better way to start a Saturday morning than getting up semi-early (not too early) and buying some fresh, locally grown produce? Yeah, that's what we thought. 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 11. Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road. Free.

Second Saturdays Downtown. Has it already been a month since you headed downtown for all those Second Saturday drink specials? Somehow, some way, it has. So here's the scoop this week: Series 19 has $5 margaritas and $5 mules on tap all day. Charro Steak has happy hours from 4 to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close. Downtown Kitchen and Cocktails has happy hour specials from 4 to 6 p.m. Maynards Kitchen has reverse happy hour at 10 p.m. (Don't worry—we don't think they're talking about having a "sad hour.") Penca is having happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m., for those of you looking for something to do between a boozy brunch and the evening's later happy hours. And the Curry Pot food truck will be at Borderlands Brewing Company starting at 4:30 p.m. You'd better drink some water, and then head downtown and have some fun.

click to enlarge Courtesy

Second Sundays

Art

Art After Dark. This week at the Tucson Children's Museum, they're teaming up with the Tucson Hip Hop Festival for a family-friendly Super Jam, where kids will learn the DJ skills they need to become the next big hip hop artist. You've heard of guitar and piano lessons, but there's not many opportunities for your kid to take DJ lessons while you get to hang out in a gorgeous museum courtyard. The first 400 guests to attend will get a pass for one free visit back to the museum. As always, all adults must be accompanied by children (under 18) and vice versa. 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11. Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave. Free.

100 Year Plan: Emotional.Store Live Performances by Scotty Wagner and Bailey Hikawa. Okay, what if you lived in the internet? Of course, we all pretty much live ON the internet, but what if we went a step further? This project explores the way our physical and virtual worlds have started to blur through live and live stream performances, immersive installation, HD videos and wearables. Wagner and Hikaway use comedy, viscerally weird conversations and fascinating visuals (there's something sort of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory meets cute cat photo websites going on) to tell the story of two characters who want to leave their physical bodies for an idealized digital land. Part one is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug, 11, and part two is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18. MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave. $10 per performance.

Second Sundaze Family Day at TMA. Sundays are worth celebrating in and of themselves, but throw in free admission to the Tucson Museum of Art, and what could be a greater cause for celebration? There's tons of art-making going on in the Margaret E. Mooney Hall, like watercolor desert landscapes and the chance to make your own cactus sculpture. And be sure to check out the woodblock printing demonstrations from Tanline Printing. In addition, folks from the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum will be stopping by at 1 p.m. for a live animal presentation. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12. Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave. Free.

YWCA and STAT Ballot Party. When was the last time heading to the polls made you feel like you were at a party? Maybe don't answer that. The point is, voting is such an important and cool right, and we should definitely exercise it. So bring your ballot! Bring a friend! And dress up as your favorite patriot, revolutionary, rebel or politico for the chance to win a prize, if you want! This nonpartisan evening features music and nosh, with some special speakers (again, it's nonpartisan, so don't worry. And in fact, make sure you're not trying to do any campaigning while you're there). The Pima County Recorder's Office will be on hand to collect your ballots for the 2018 primary. Voters, start your engines! 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15. The Dusty Monk Pub, 201 N. Court Ave. Free.

click to enlarge Courtesy

Untitled (Corridor)

Untitled (Corridor). This week is your last chance to see this art installation at the UA Museum of Art, and the perfect chance to go to the closing reception. Untitled (Corridor) is an installation of cement bricks made from sand and debris from specific coordinates in Tucson—coordinates that have witnessed the deaths of migrant bodies. This hard-hitting exhibit takes displaced materials and makes them not into units of construction, but into meditations on the cause of migrant death and disappearance. Artist Karlito Miller Espinosa was born in San Jose, Costa Rica, and is an MFA candidate at UA. His work has been exhibited in several countries, including the Tucson Museum of Art's 2018 Arizona Biennial exhibit. Visible 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day through Wednesday, Aug. 15. Closing reception is 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 15. University of Arizona School of Art, 1031 N. Olive Road. Free.

Niche

click to enlarge Courtesy

Home of the Brave

Home of the Brave Virtual 5K Run/Walk – Tucson. Want to take part in a race that pays tribute to some of the men and women of our armed forces, but don't want to get up early and make a drive? Here's your chance. Register for this race online, then go do the run wherever and at whatever time you want. Or do a walk! It's all up to you. Then submit your results online and earn a "Home of the Brave" finisher medal. You'll also get an official race bib and your choice of Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force or Coast Guard dog tags. A portion of your registration goes to the Catch a Lift Foundation, a group that helps post-9/11 combat wounded vets to recover and rehabilitate both physically and mentally. What's not to love about this race? Thursday, Aug. 9 at whatever time and in whatever place you want. $29 to $52.

click to enlarge Courtesy

Cool Summer Nights

Cool Summer Nights at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. This week's theme for the Desert Museum's summer event presents you with two questions: "Feeling Flutey? Going Batty?" If you're feeling flutey, you'll be in the right place to hear the soothing sounds of some Native American-inspired flute music. And if you're not going batty, you will be by the end of the night! Pima County Natural Resources Parks & Rec will have lots of hands-on activities where kids can measure life-sized model bats and learn how a bat's body is perfectly built for flight. Batman Theodore (Ted) Fleming will share some of the knowledge he's gained and photographs he's taken in 50 years of studying tropical bats. And kids who use a clue given on the museum's Facebook page to find the elusive Bat Girl will win a prize (while supplies last). As usual, don't miss museum docent booths, the stingray touch exhibit and the Packrat Playhouse. 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11. Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road. $22 GA, $20 seniors 65 and up, $9 kids 2 to 12, $18 military, $17 Arizona/Sonora resident.

Return of the Mermaids 2018. With great power comes great responsibility, and with great monsoons comes a great outpouring of mermaids from the skies, streets and homes of Tucson. Everyone's invited to head over to Fourth Avenue dressed like they live under the sea for this family-friendly (well, before 9 p.m., at least) event. There's tons to do! From 3 to 10 p.m., there's a whole beach set up downtown—where costume contests will be held at the onstage pirate ship—and there will be plenty of vendors, face painting and food trucks. Performers like PoiZen Fire Spinning and Brenna Bean are performing from 5 to 10, the kids get to have a Mer-children sidewalk parade on Congress at 8:30, and at 9:30 p.m. there's a mermaid pageant. That's just the tip of the iceberg. 3 p.m. to midnight. Saturday, Aug. 11. Fourth Avenue. Free.

Free Nature Expo. The Southeast Arizona Birding Festival is in full swing, and here's your reminder to stop by this totally free event full of fun, games, vendors and free talks. Even if you're not into birding, how can you argue with that? Check out the Nestbox building workshop, or the short birding strolls around the DoubleTree of Reid Park grounds. Maybe you can get your binoculars cleaned, or do an owl pellet dissection. Or, if you're kids, perhaps a face painting session or a story time with the Pima County Library children's services is more up your alley. Free talks will offer up knowledge on everything from bats to moths to monsoons. There's also a session for beginning birders, a talk about the role of citizen science in the Sonoran Desert and a reminder on how to bird safely in rattlesnake country. Noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12. DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Tucson–Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. Free.

RUF 27 Cage Fighting. Ringside United Fighting and Ringside Promotions LLC. are hosting this cage fighting event that will have you yelling, watching raptly and possibly spilling your beer. Matt Frincu and Joel Champion are facing off for the main event, and Daviante Jones vs. Eddie Arizmendi is the co-main event. If you don't know anything about cage fighting, but still want to take a guess at who's going to come out on top, here are the fighters' nicknames for reference: Matt Frincu goes by "The Thunder From Down Under" (he's from Australia), Eddie Arizmendi goes by "Crazyface," Daviante Jones goes by "King Kong" and Joel Champion is at a clear disadvantage with no nickname at all. 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11. Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Ave. $32 to $81+.

Fun in General

Tucson Sky & Beyond. There's always lots going on at the Flandrau Planetarium, but here's a remind to check out their "classic" night sky show, which is almost certainly not the way you remember it. (Don't worry, it's still super cool and relaxing.) Kick back and take a look up at the sky while a "Console Captain" gives you a guided tour of the stars, planets, constellations and all of the current events going on in the night sky. Because of that last part, the live show is never the same, and Flandrau promises there will always be a surprise. Looks like we've all got some gazin' to do. Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays at 4 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd. Tickets to enter the science center are $16 adults; $12 kids 4 to 17, seniors, military and college students with ID; and free for kids 3 and under. $3 for each show.

The Stillwell House and Garden Fall Open House. The Stillwell House, in case you didn't know, is a downtown event venue where you can host fancy schmancy events and weddings. Do you happen to have a fancy schmancy event or wedding coming up? Or do you want to pretend you do for the day? Head to this open house to visit with some of the best wedding vendors in town, sample culinary delicacies from Stillwell Catering Company and check out some exclusive booking incentives for event packages. Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12. The Stillwell House, 134 S. Fifth Ave. Free.

Speed Dating. Sick of blind dates, online dating or trying to find time to meet people after a long day at work? Arizona Singles and the Playground Bar & Lounge are partnering to put on this event for all single professionals in their 20s and 30s. And why not try it? Think about it: No information is exchanged unless you request it, you meet tons of people you'd never normally run into, and you get to meet people in person so you can more effectively determine whether you have a connection—and if you don't, you're not stuck in an awkward date for the whole night. Really, the worst that could happen is you'll end up with a funny story. As far as the best case scenario? The sky's the limit! 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 13. Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St. $32, but save $5 with the code TUCFB.