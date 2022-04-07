City Week: Weekly Pics

Editor’s Note: While we are delighted to see Tucsonans once again gathering for fun events, we are also aware that variants are in circulation. Please consider getting vaccinated against COVID if you haven’t yet.



Justice. The latest show at Arizona Theatre Company is about some seriously powerful women. The plot follows Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s arrival to the U.S. Supreme Court, where Sandra Day O’Connor shows her the ropes. It’s a three-person musical that also features a character named Vera, who is rising through the ranks of the law world. Sweeping songs by Kerrigan and Lowdermilk come together beautifully with important conversations about law, civil rights, kids, dreams and sorrows. As RBG once said, “Women belong in all places where decisions are being made.” Preview shows ($25 to $58) start Saturday, April 9, and opening is Friday, April 15 ($40 to $73 after opening night). Runs through Saturday, April 30. Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave.

Sons of Orpheus 30th Annual Gala Spring Concert. There’s lots to celebrate in this show by Tucson’s longest established men’s choir, including 30 years for the choir and a belated 250th birthday party for Beethoven. Choral works will also include the works of Ketelbey and Rimsky-Korsakov, as well as guest solos by Ivan Duran on clarinet, tenor Topher Esguerra, soprano Lindsey McHugh and Andrew Nix on violin. 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 13. Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. $15.







Samskara + Art Universe. In Indian philosophy, samskara can be literally translated to “putting together, making perfect, preparing” or “sacred or sanctifying ceremony.” More generally, it’s used to talk about impressions and psychological imprints from your subconscious or past lives. It makes for a fascinating theme for a mind-bending digital art experience by Android Jones, coming to Flandrau this weekend. Kaleidoscopic imagery and trip-hop beats by music producer Tipper come together for a bind-bending experience. Paired with “Art Universe,” a planetarium show with artists like Craola, Chris Saunders and Risk visiting visually distinct “planets,” these shows make for an unforgettable time. Shows play back-to-back and ticket price includes both. 8 p.m. Thursday, April 7, through Saturday, April 9, with an extra showing at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Mercado Flea. It’s hard to believe that Mercado Flea season is almost over, because, starting in June, we will all be hiding inside of our air-conditioned houses. All the more reason to get out and enjoy open-air events while we still can. At the Mercado Flea, check out antiques, vintage items and other collectibles from 45 different vendors. It’s a lovely way to spend a morning, especially if you treat yourself to some coffee, pastry or breakfast from one of the nearby options. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10. Parking lots and sidewalks on Avenida Del Convento between Congress and Cushing Streets in the Mercado District.





Kate Breakey: Transience. Come see the Etherton Gallery’s last exhibition of the 2021-22 season! Kate Breakey loves what she calls the “natural disorder of things”: a wilting flower, the random patterns on a rattlesnake’s skin, a patch of grass struck by a ray of light. Her lovely photographers come together with paint, pastel, embroidery, silk, glass and more to represent the transient. The gallery is also presenting an exhibit by Paul Hart, who has spent more than a decade photographing the Fens, a reclaimed marshland in eastern England. Some truly gorgeous pieces here that offer some tranquility in ever-hectic times. Reception is 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. Etherton Gallery, 340 S. Convent Ave.





Dream Interpretation Class. Have you ever had a dream that you invited your friends over for dinner and then after they showed up, the doorbell rang and some friends from college you haven’t seen in years were there, and then a couple who you knew from high school but never really spoke to arrived, and then some strangers let themselves in and you had to figure out what to feed everyone for dinner? Well, I have, and I wanna know what it was all about. Whatever kind of dreams you’ve been having lately, this two-hour, in-person class with Alice Vath will help you learn to better remember and interpret them. Alice will also talk about what happens in our bodies when we sleep and what roles dreams play in our lives. 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 7. The Ninth House, 2569 E. Fort Lowell Road. $60.





Made in Tucson Market. Three cheers for outdoor markets! And three more cheers for those that are entirely made up of Tucson artists who make their goods locally. Come celebrate localism, community, art and sustainability at this market, featuring an array of jewelry, art, food, clothing, candles, plants, artisan soaps, and way more than could ever fit in a City Week blurb. We love an event hosted by our good pals at the Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 10. Seventh Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenue.





Gootter Grand Slam. Tennis superstars, an auction, an alfresco dinner and gala, and the chance to support heart health, all in one night? The Steven M. Gootter Foundation has raised millions for research into sudden cardiac death at the UA Sarver Heart Center for the last 17 years. This event features an exhibition match featuring the UA Men’s tennis team, followed by the UA head football coach Jedd Fisch and UA head men’s tennis coach Clancy Shields taking on the Bryan brothers—the winningest doubles team in the world. Then a dinner featuring an international buffet and a talk by Murphy Jensen, who will receive the Gootter Foundation Philanthropic Award and speak about his own recent experience with sudden cardiac arrest. 4 p.m. Sunday, April 10. La Paloma Country Club, 3660 E. Sunrise Drive. $300.





Tony Frank Quartet at the AC Hotel Lounge. There’s nothing like jazz on a Friday night. This week, Tony Frank is downtown, bringing his skilled vocals, masterful trumpet and all-around good vibe to the AC Hotel. He’ll be backed by Jamar Harmon on the keys and Selwyn Reams on the bass. Tony Frank has been playing for decades, and has even been a finalist in the Weekly’s Best of Tucson voting. Jazz, blues, Latin music and drinks will all be flowing, so don’t miss out! 7 p.m. Friday, April 8. AC Hotel, 151 E. Broadway Blvd. Free.