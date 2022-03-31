City Week: Weekly Pics

Editor’s Note: While we are delighted to see Tucsonans once again gathering for fun events, we are also aware that variants are in circulation. Please consider getting vaccinated against COVID if you haven’t yet.

Grace Rosario Perkins: The Relevance of Your Data. The newest exhibition at MOCA Features 14 large-scale paintings by Grace Rosario Perkins, a Diné/Akimel O’odham self-taught painter who is presenting her first solo museum exhibition. Her vibrant, multilayered paintings examine the way our personal data is used to categorize, assign value to, or erase our very identities—often in ways that are particularly harmful to people of color. She invited several collaborators, including her father, Olen Perkins, to participate in art and performances for the exhibit. Public opening 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, with an artist talk and performance at 5 p.m. On display from Saturday, April 2, through Oct. 16 at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. $7 adults, $4 students and seniors, free for youth.

Curious Conversations, Inspired by the Blues Shows at the Fox. Come on down to the Fox for a celebration of the blues here in Southern Arizona. Arizona Blues Hall of Famer and founder of the Tucson Musicians Museum George Howard, who has been in the music scene for more than 40 years, will be sharing stories about jazz in the Old Pueblo. You can also hop on via Zoom to be part of this storytelling event and informal chat. 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 5. Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St., or tune in virtually at foxtucson.com. Free.

Tucson Roadrunners vs. Rockford. As the temperatures start going up, hockey is still going down over at the Tucson Convention Center, and this weekend you have two chances to support our home team as they play against the Rockford IceHogs. Friday is Fiesta Friday, where you can purchase a party pack with free concessions or an El Lazo Pack with t-shirts and a special puck. Saturday is Autism/Sensory Awareness Night, at which the first 1,000 fans will receive Sensory Pop Pads. 7 p.m. Friday, April 1, and Saturday, April 2. Regular tickets start at $15, but see tucsonroadrunners.com for more info on special game packs. Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Ave.

Fourth Avenue Street Fair. I know that plenty of other cities have street fairs, and the Old Pueblo has its share of events that truly don’t happen anywhere else. But still, something about the street fair feels quintessentially Tucson. Maybe it’s because it’s on Fourth Avenue, or because it features local entertainment, or because it’s carefully timed to be during the times of year where the weather here is outstanding. Whatever it is, it’s brought hundreds of thousands of people to town each year for more than 50 years. There’s something for absolutely everyone. 10 a.m. to dusk Friday, April 1 to Sunday, April 3. Fourth Avenue.

Big Tree Hunter. Did you know that the Arizona Department of Forest and Fire Management has something called the “Arizona Magnificent Tree Program?” It’s all about honoring the largest trees of their species (Champion Trees), those with cultural significance (Heritage Trees) and those proven to be in place since Arizona Statehood in 1912 (Witness Trees). To honor these trees, they first must find them, and then periodically reverify them. They have an army of volunteers who use hypsometers, Biltmore sticks and forestry measuring tape to calculate the scores of trees. If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer for this adorably niche program, come to this workshop—you’ll even receive a “tree measurer certificate.” 8:30 a.m. to noon. Saturday, April 2. Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte. Free, but RSVP online.

The Three Musketeers. Get ready to do some laughin’ over at the Gaslight Theatre, where the fate of France is hanging in the balance! Will the evil Prime Minister Roquefort overthrow King Louis’ XIV’s throne? Or will his royal guard, the Three Musketeers, be able to snuff out the mischief? Come join the silliest theatre troupe in town for a night of fun, farce and shenanigans, plus the added bonus of an evil twin. As the famous saying goes, “All for one and puns for all!” Thursday, March 31, to June 5. Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. $27 GA, $25 senior/student/military, $15 kids. $17 for balcony seats. See thegaslighttheatre.com for more info.



You and Me and the Space Between. Finegan Kruckemeyer is Australia’s most accomplished children’s playwright, and he doesn’t disappoint with this tale of wonder and invention opening at Scoundrel and Scamp this weekend. When the island of Proud Circle springs a leak, its citizens must band together to prevent their home from disappearing completely. To do it, they need the creativity and imagination of a child. This show blends storytelling, choreographed projections and live drawn animation to explore the plight of refugees fleeing environmental change. Friday, April 1, to Sunday, April 17, with preview shows on Thursday, March 31, and Friday, April 1. 7:30 p.m. shows Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre at the Historic Y, 738 N. Fifth Ave. $131. $30 GA, $28 seniors, $15 student/teacher/theater artist.

NatureMed Dirt Fest. If you’ve ever thought dispensaries should be hosting music festivals, then we’ve got good news for you. As Nature Med puts it, “community has always been at the heart of cannabis,” so this two-day event full of music, drinks and food trucks—just a five-minute drive from the dispensary—just makes sense, doesn’t it? Saturday is rock-focused, featuring The Dirt, Mr. SKynrd, Drop D and more. Saturday is a country tribute featuring Vegas McGraw, Backroads, Billy Shaw Jr. Band, County Line and more. BYOC—that’s bring your own CHAIRS, because seating isn’t provided. Gates open at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3. The Station, 8235 N. Silverbell Road. $10 for one day or $15 for two.

80s Dance Party at the Surly Wench Pub. Sometimes at the end of a long week, what we really need is just to jump around dancing and screaming to eighties music. And, depending on how bad the week was, legwarmers and big hair might may be in order as well. So thank goodness to the Surly Wench for making our dreams come true this week with a night full of the Beastie Boys, Salt N Pepa, Michael Jackson, The Psychedelic Furs and David Bowie. Dress up, or come as yourself, and get lost in the disco lights, music videos and nostalgia. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, April 2. Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave. $5. 21+.





