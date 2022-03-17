City Week: Weekly Pics

Tohono Chul Spring Plant Sale. Look, whether we like it or not, spring is here, which, to paraphrase John Green, means that soon “the raging, destructive heat will start descending upon us slowly at first, and then all at once.” While we gear up for the hotter months, we can also embrace some of the positive things about the uptick in sunshine, like this annual sale featuring more than 1,200 species of native vegetation. Whether you’re looking for potted plants or specimens to plant in your garden, Tohono Chul has got you covered with plenty to choose from. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 19, and Sunday, March 20. Tohono Chu Park, 7366 Paseo del Norte.



College of Science Lecture Series: Gems and Planetary Evolution. The 2022 science lecture series at the UA is focused on minerals and their importance throughout history and in modern life. This week’s talk by Ananya Mallik, assistant professor of geosciences, is all about gems. The popular kids of the mineral world, gems have been celebrated throughout history for how beautiful they are. But Mallik will talk about how diamonds, jades and rubies provide a way to better understand the evolution and inner layers of Earth. 7 p.m. Thursday, March 17. Attend in person at Centennial Hall (1020 E. University Blvd), or watch virtually at science. arizona.edu. Free.



St. Patrick’s Day the Verde Way. Saint Patrick’s Day is on a weeknight this year, and presumably, some of us are going to need to work the next day. So, celebrating over the weekend at the swap meet might be more suitable for some people’s schedules. In addition to all the usual festivities, they’ll have gold coins at the entrance booths, ride

specials and the all-important verde beer special. As the Irish say, “May you always have a clean shirt, a clear conscience and enough coins in your pocket to buy a pint.” Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 N. Palo Verde Road. 3 to 11 p.m. Friday, March 18. 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 19. 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday, March 20.



Friends of the Pima County Library Members-Only Sale. I read once about an immigrant to the United States who was absolutely blown away by the concept of libraries. I don’t think I realized until that moment how lucky I was to grow up with a library, taking armfuls of books home over the summer, then taking them back to exchange them for more. Anyway, support your local library and snag some books at an unbeatable price. Everything at this sale is half- price, and if you’re not already a member, you can sign up at the door for just 20 bucks. Then you’ll have access to all the members-only sales throughout the year. The theme of this month’s display is “Banned Books.” 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 2203 N. Country Club Road. Saturday, March 19.



Hotel Congress St. Patrick’s Day Party. St. Patrick’s Day is about drinking and eating and toasting and dancing and singing and stumbling. You can do all of that at Hotel Congress this year. DJ DC Patty is providing live music, plus more live music TBA, and there’s even Irish dancing. Drink specials include $5 green beer, $6 Guinness Cans and $6 Jameson. Grab corned beef and cabbage, cast iron Irish shepherd’s pie, Irish beer cheese soup or Guinness cupcakes at the Cup Café. Or get GUINNESS POUTINE (WOW) at the food truck. And don’t miss the Great Guinness Toast at 10 p.m. 5 p.m. Thursday, March 17. Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. $5 at the door. 21+.

Calling all wizards! Trail Dust Town is having a special, event this weekend to celebrate all local wizards and those with an affinity for wizard culture. The day will feature thematic activities, shopping, food and drinks, plus the usual lovely selection of rides and shows. A $10 event wristband (recommended for adults) gets you entry into indoor activities, a potion class sponsored by Bookmans, and entrance to the petting zoo and rides. The $15 deluxe wristband (recommended for kids and superfans) includes the above, plus a special train ticket, a gold panning bag, a scavenger hunt list and a wizard school acceptance letter. Put on your favorite wizard robes, grab your wands and apparate on over. 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 20. Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road.