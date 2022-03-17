City Week: Weekly Pics

Editor’s Note: While we are delighted to see Tucsonans once again gather- ing for fun events, we are also aware that variants are in circulation. Please consider getting vaccinated against COVID if you haven’t yet.
Huge Flea Market. Wow, the best kind of flea market! I’ve been wondering why they’re called flea markets for about 15 years, and finally looked it up today. Not a total consensus, but the most popular story is that the phrase is the translation of a name for a French market, where the furniture for sale was often infested with fleas. Cute! Anyway, this flea market blessedly does not feature actual fleas, but it does have clothing, shoes, furniture, electronics, small appliances, tools, artwork, books, luggage, collectibles and lots more. 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 17 through Saturday, March 19. Christ Presbyterian Church, 6565 E. Broadway Blvd.
Wizarding Out West. Calling all wizards! Trail Dust Town is having a special, event this weekend to celebrate all local wizards and those with an affinity for wizard culture. The day will feature thematic activities, shopping, food and drinks, plus the usual lovely selection of rides and shows. A $10 event wristband (recommended for adults) gets you entry into indoor activities, a potion class sponsored by Bookmans, and entrance to the petting zoo and rides. The $15 deluxe wristband (recommended for kids and superfans) includes the above, plus a special train ticket, a gold panning bag, a scavenger hunt list and a wizard school acceptance letter. Put on your favorite wizard robes, grab your wands and apparate on over. 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 20. Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road.
College of Science Lecture Series: Gems and Planetary Evolution. The 2022 science lecture series at the UA is focused on minerals and their importance throughout history and in modern life. This week’s talk by Ananya Mallik, assistant professor of geosciences, is all about gems. The popular kids of the mineral world, gems have been celebrated throughout history for how beautiful they are. But Mallik will talk about how diamonds, jades and rubies provide a way to better understand the evolution and inner layers of Earth. 7 p.m. Thursday, March 17. Attend in person at Centennial Hall (1020 E. University Blvd), or watch virtually at science. arizona.edu. Free.
St. Patrick’s Day the Verde Way. Saint Patrick’s Day is on a weeknight this year, and presumably, some of us are going to need to work the next day. So, celebrating over the weekend at the swap meet might be more suitable for some people’s schedules. In addition to all the usual festivities, they’ll have gold coins at the entrance booths, ride
Friends of the Pima County Library Members-Only Sale. I read once about an immigrant to the United States who was absolutely blown away by the concept of libraries. I don’t think I realized until that moment how lucky I was to grow up with a library, taking armfuls of books home over the summer, then taking them back to exchange them for more. Anyway, support your local library and snag some books at an unbeatable price. Everything at this sale is half- price, and if you’re not already a member, you can sign up at the door for just 20 bucks. Then you’ll have access to all the members-only sales throughout the year. The theme of this month’s display is “Banned Books.” 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 2203 N. Country Club Road. Saturday, March 19.
Hotel Congress St. Patrick’s Day Party. St. Patrick’s Day is about drinking and eating and toasting and dancing and singing and stumbling. You can do all of that at Hotel Congress this year. DJ DC Patty is providing live music, plus more live music TBA, and there’s even Irish dancing. Drink specials include $5 green beer, $6 Guinness Cans and $6 Jameson. Grab corned beef and cabbage, cast iron Irish shepherd’s pie, Irish beer cheese soup or Guinness cupcakes at the Cup Café. Or get GUINNESS POUTINE (WOW) at the food truck. And don’t miss the Great Guinness Toast at 10 p.m. 5 p.m. Thursday, March 17. Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. $5 at the door. 21+.