City Week: Weekly Pics

Music of Dreams: An Evening of Japanese Flute. Visit Yume Japanese Gardens this weekend for a night full of music and art beneath the full moon (or nearly full moon—it’s full on Saturday, and the event runs Friday to Sunday). You’ll hear a shakuhachi, a Japanese flute made of bamboo, as you stroll through the lantern-illuminated paths beneath the moon, enjoying the serenity. You can also view Japanese brush calligraphy art, as well as a photo exhibit by Kate Breakey. The pieces from her series “Moon Song” depict different phases of the moon in their unique beauty. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, through Sunday, March 19. Yume Japanese Gardens, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. $25 GA, $10 kids 3 to 15. Reservations required.



Take a Hike. Part of LTW’s children’s theater series, this show is for all the Sonoran Desert lovers out there. When Jamie comes home from college, she can’t wait to take a desert hike with her little brother Dylan, so they set off on a fantastical journey, making friends with a packrat, a rattlesnake and a roadrunner. As they try to find their way back to their house, they grow closer as siblings and reflect on the true meaning of home, family and friendship. It’s very cute and sweet and close to home. 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 13 and Sunday, March 20. Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road. $12 adults, $10 kids.







MotoSonora Second Anniversary Party. I’m glad we live in the right time and the right place to experience so many different breweries, and most any reason to go hang out at one is a good one. One of Tucson’s newest breweries is celebrating its second birthday, and we’re all invited to the party! There will be plenty of beer, plus live music by local bands all afternoon and evening. Dilly Dank from 2 to 4 p.m., Baja Caravan from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Rilen’ Out from 7 to 9 p.m. The whole celebration goes from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 12. MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.

HUB’s Dog Days of Spring – Yappy Hours. One of our local ice cream parlors is just having the most pleasant event this month. Every Wednesday evening, you can hightail it on down to the HUB for $1 off a scoop of ice cream. Or, even better, you can bring in one item for the Pima Animal Care Center donation list and get a free scoop of ice cream! They’ll also have dog-friendly treats on hand in case you decide to bring your pooch along. And 50% of proceeds from dog treat sales go to PACC. 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 16. HUB Ice Cream Parlor, 245 E. Congress St.



The Stories the Minerals Tell. Minerals are fascinating. Just ask any kid who’s ever seen one of those “fill your own bag with colorful polished stones” setups at a giftshop. This year’s College of Science lecture series is all about minerals, from their origin to their roles in our lives today. This week, Mauricio Ibañez-Mejia, an assistant professor of geosciences, will discuss how minerals serve as time capsules for the evolution of Earth and the cosmos, and how they can be used to reconstruct the timeline of our planet. From rocks and fossils to mountains and other landforms, minerals have quite the story to tell. 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10. Watch on Zoom by visiting science.arizona.edu, or attend in person at Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd.



Mercado Flea. Another month, another flea! The Mercado Flea is one of the cutest events around, and always has us looking forward to the second Sunday of the month. Nearly 50 vendors sell antique, vintage, used and collectible items in the parking lots and sidewalks on Avenida Del Convento between Congress and Cushing streets in the Mercado District. We love any excuse to spend time over at the Mercado, and this is one of the best: high-quality goods, a chance to support dozens of local artisans, and a morning in that wintry Tucson sunshine. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13.



B-Movie Night: Catwomen of the Moon in 3D. This 1953 sci-film is an absolute gem, not about Batman’s frenemy, but about a race of feline-woman hybrids with fierce brow game who live on the moon. Frankly, that’s all the information I need to know that this is a can’t-miss. But there are also unitards, mind control and a modern dance performance. The score was composed by Elmer Bernstein, or, as the opening credits call him, “Elmer Bernstien.” Unbeatable. This showing at the Screening Room is hosted by Miss Baltimore Bombshell and features trivia, beer and vegan popcorn. 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 11. $5. The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.



Renewal at Solar Culture Gallery. At the opening for its latest art show, this local collectivism-centered art gallery is keeping things on brand. Not only is it an art show, but there’s live music by Baba Marimba, and it’s a potluck. How lovely to get together to celebrate community, art and food! The space was recently upgraded, and they’ve changed the format to accommodate mostly large, curated art shows. We’ll see you, and your dish of choice, there. 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 12. Solar Culture Gallery, 31 E. Toole Ave.Free.



Stop-Zemlia. Come celebrate and support Ukranian cinema in this one-night- only showing at the Loft. In her narrative feature debut, writer/director Kateryna Gornostai has put together a beautiful coming of age drama about the beauties and difficulties of being a teenager. Flowing between fiction and documentary, the story follows high school girl Masha, who feels most comfortable around her two best friends. In her last year of high school, she falls in love, hard. There’s a painfully excellent line in the trailer where she asks, “How does your body feel when you’re in love?” and her friend answers “Really bad! Awful!” with a resigned laugh. Oof—IYKYK. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 15. Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.