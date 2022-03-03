City Week: Weekly Pics

Rails in the Garden. This tour is a really unique way to spend a weekend. It’s a self-guided, self-paced look at nine model train layouts set up by members of the Tucson Garden Railway Society, all throughout town. These layouts are at private residences, and most of them are outdoors, making it a great way to do some socially distanced exploring and learning. It’s free, but they do accept cash donations to support the Community Food Bank if you’re interested. Visit tucsongrs.org for a map and a list of the nine participating addresses, so you can make your own plan of attack/plan for the tracks. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 5, and Sunday, March 6. Free.



The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening With Cary Elwes. The original farm boy is coming to town! In this event at the Fox Theatre, follow Westley, Buttercup, Inigo Montoya and Prince Humperdinck along on their antics with a screening of the film. Then get a behind-the-scenes look at some of the film’s secrets in a moderated discussion with Cary Elwes, who played Westley! You will tweasure this night as Buttercup and Westley tweasured their wuv. 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 4. The Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. $32.50 to $137.50.



Exo Exhibition Tour at MOCA. What’s better than an intimate tour of a local art exhibit all about migration, transformation and survival in the Sonoran Desert? How about that intimate tour with cup of Exo coffee? were-:nenetech Forms is a group exhibition developed by LA-based artists rafa esparza and Timo Fahler during an extended residency in Tucson, and both of their exhibits are centered around the process of building with adobe bricks. The title is derived from “were,” as in the prefix to “werewolf” that indicates shapeshifting, and “nenetech” a Nahuatl term that trans- lates to “close together.” Register for the event, sponsored by Exo, at moca-tucson. org. Noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5. Tucson Museum of Contemporary Art, 265 S. Church Ave. Free with admission: $7 adults, $4 students and seniors, free for youth and members.

Was It Worth It? A Wilderness Warrior’s Long Trail Home. Doug Peacock has a long list of titles: naturalist, author, outdoorsman, Vietnam veteran, filmmaker and inspiration for a character in Edward Abbey’s The Monkey Wrench Gang. Now, at 79 years old, the widely published author’s latest work is sounding the alarm about climate change, while also telling stories from Peacock’s personal life, including his struggles with PTSD and insomnia. Publishers Weekly called the book “a welcome and worthy addition to the growing canon of environmental literature.” The book is out now, and this Saturday, Tucson Mission Garden is hosting him for a book reading and discussion. 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 5. Tucson Mission Garden, 946 W.



Mission Lane. Free. Bob Downs: The Building Blocks of Civilization. The annual lecture series at the UA College of Science kicks of this week! This year’s theme is minerals, a fitting topic considering both their prevalence in Arizona and the geosciences background of the college’s relatively new dean, Carmala Garzione. Bob Downs, professor emeritus of geosciences, kicks things of with this talk about what the heck minerals even are. Where did they come from? How have they evolved through geologic time? What do we use them for and why are they so important? It’s a great chance to learn about this important work in a fun way. Doors at 6 p.m. Talk at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 3. Attend live at Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd., or livestream at science.arizona.edu.



Live Action Oscar Shorts at the Loft. How cool is the Loft for being part of this touring program of some of the best shorts of the year? This year’s nominees include a Danish film about life, death and karaoke; an American film about the horrors of bureaucracy; and a Polish film about a bus virgin and a sexy truck driver. The great thing about short films is that if you don’t like one, you don’t have to watch it for long. AND watching five short films gives you way more fodder for sounding cultured at the water cooler (or on the Slack channel). You can bring these babies up in rotation for weeks and keep impressing people with your worldly movie knowledge. Noon on Saturday, March 5. Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $10 GA, $8 Loft members.

This local band won Best Musical Act in the 2021 Best of Tucson voting rounds, and seeing them is always a good time. They blend rock, R&B and other genres into their wonderfully Tucson, completely fun sound. And MotoSonora makes for a perfect venue. Their large patio area has tons of seating, classic twinkly lights and a great vibe for you to tap your foot and sip on delicious beer. Be there or be square! 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 5. MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.