City Week: Weekly Pics

The Kreutzer Sonata. What’s more dramatic than moody classical music? How about Leo Tolstoy? How about MURDER? Thank goodness for Live Theatre Workshop, which brings us this play with all three. Playwright Nany Harris has brought this story by Leo Tolstoy to life, honoring his wish that it someday be set to music. It’s about a man who finds out his wife is having an a air with her music partner and is murderously angry. Through March 19. 730 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road. $23 GA.





Little One-Inch. Ah, the story of li’l Tom Thumb is so charming. Somehow even more charming is the Japanese version, Little One-Inch. And the charm level just goes through the roof when it’s put on as a gorgeous puppet show over at Red Herring Puppets. Artistic director Lisa Sturz puts her 40 years of experience in puppetry into this show full of magical elements, beautiful visuals and sweet life lessons about how even the tiniest of people can achieve great and wonderful things. Recommended for ages 3 and up. 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 and Sunday, Feb. 27. Red Herring Puppet St udio at the Tucson Mall (between Macy’s and Forever 21). $8.





The Hotel Congress Séance Experience. You know, sometimes you just gotta go talk to a ghost. Or at least try and listen to a ghost. These special, live, theatrical seances are held in the only room on Hotel Congress’ third floor that survived the 1934 fire. The fire started in the basement and spread up to the third floor, where the Dillinger gang was hiding out after a series of bank robberies. Spooky stuff! Keep in mind that the 1934 fi re also destroyed the elevator, so you’ll need to walk up some stairs to get to this event. 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. $12.50 regular or $25 VIP.



Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America. The winner of a Documentary Spotlight Award at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival, this film follows criminal defense/civil rights lawyer Jerey Robinson, as he paints a portrait of anti-Black racism in the United States, from slavery to today. Directors Emily and Sarah Kuntsler are the daughters of lawyer and civil rights activist William Kunstler, best known for defending the Chicago Seven. After the film, hear from a panelist of experts: Karsonya Wise Whitehead, founder and director of the Karson Institute for Race, Peace and Social Justice; Jamie Utt-Schumaker, founder and Director of Education at CivilSchools: Building Bullying-Free Culture; and Sherard A. Robbins, founder and CEO of Visceral Change. 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25. Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $10 GA.



The Choir of Man. This show has been called “the ultimate feel-good show,” and I think we could all use that. The whole thing takes place in a good ol’ Irish pub, and features a cast of nine dudes who are extremely good at harmonizing. There is tap dancing! There are poetic meditations on the power of community! And there is even the Pina Colada song, and a real, working bar onstage. Come on down to the Fox Theatre for a foot tappin’, sing-alongin’ good time. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. $27.50 to $47.50.



Action Week Book Drive. This event by the Assistance League of Tucson is a great and easy way to give back to the community. Throughout the week, they’ll be accepting donations of NEW books for all ages at the following locations: Mildred and Dildred, 1725 N. Swan Road; Mostly Books, 6208 E. Speedway Blvd.; and Barnes & Noble East, 5130 E. Broadway Blvd. They will also have a donation drop o box at their thrift store, 1307 Alvernon Way. The book drive lasts through Tuesday, March 1. There will be Assistance League volunteers in stores 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mildred and Dildred and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mostly Books on Saturday, Feb. 26; and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27 at Barnes and Noble.



Silent Art Auction + Donation Benefit for Lacey Wilson. Lacey Wilson is a local speaker, advocate and friend to many known for going out of her way to help others. After receiving a diagnosis of Graves Disease, ovarian cysts and anemia a few months ago, life has been difficult. Crooked Tooth is hosting this silent auction, with pieces donated from local artists, to help finance her medical costs. It feels good to do good. But a chance to support a good cause, local artists, and a local business all in one night? With craft beer? That feels extra good. Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.



Angels Too Marketplace. Formerly known as the Unique Boutique, this craft show has been around for more than a quarter of a century, and they’re always growing. This month, come see 40+ vendors selling treats ranging from handmade crafts to jewelry to metal art to knitted and sewn items to baked goods. Do you ever just step back and think about how lucky we are to live in a community with so much dang art and creativity? Here’s to you, Tucson. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27. La Paloma Academy, 8140 E. Golf Links Road.

JJ Johnson started playing trombone when he was 14, and became one of the very first trombonists to embrace the bebop style. He was a hugely influential performer and composer, with trombonist Steve Turre once saying, “All of us that are playing today wouldn’t be playing the way we’re playing if it wasn’t for what he did.” Rob Boone is Tucson’s first call trombonist who has organized a tribute to JJ Johnson, named for the 1957 Blue Note album. Any excuse to spend time in The Century Room, the snazzy new jazz club over at Hotel Congress, is good by us. Saturday, Feb. 26. Show at 7:30 p.m., doors at 7 p.m. Century Club at Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. $15, plus a one-item minimum.