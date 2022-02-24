City Week: Weekly Pics

Editor’s Note: While we are delighted to see Tucsonans once again gathering for fun events, we are also aware that variants are in widespread circulation. Please consider getting vaccinated against COVID if you haven’t yet.
Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America. The winner of a Documentary Spotlight Award at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival, this film follows criminal defense/civil rights lawyer Jerey Robinson, as he paints a portrait of anti-Black racism in the United States, from slavery to today. Directors Emily and Sarah Kuntsler are the daughters of lawyer and civil rights activist William Kunstler, best known for defending the Chicago Seven. After the film, hear from a panelist of experts: Karsonya Wise Whitehead, founder and director of the Karson Institute for Race, Peace and Social Justice; Jamie Utt-Schumaker, founder and Director of Education at CivilSchools: Building Bullying-Free Culture; and Sherard A. Robbins, founder and CEO of Visceral Change. 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25. Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $10 GA.
The Choir of Man. This show has been called “the ultimate feel-good show,” and I think we could all use that. The whole thing takes place in a good ol’ Irish pub, and features a cast of nine dudes who are extremely good at harmonizing. There is tap dancing! There are poetic meditations on the power of community! And there is even the Pina Colada song, and a real, working bar onstage. Come on down to the Fox Theatre for a foot tappin’, sing-alongin’ good time. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. $27.50 to $47.50.
Action Week Book Drive. This event by the Assistance League of Tucson is a great and easy way to give back to the community. Throughout the week, they’ll be accepting donations of NEW books for all ages at the following locations: Mildred and Dildred, 1725 N. Swan Road; Mostly Books, 6208 E. Speedway Blvd.; and Barnes & Noble East, 5130 E. Broadway Blvd. They will also have a donation drop o box at their thrift store, 1307 Alvernon Way. The book drive lasts through Tuesday, March 1. There will be Assistance League volunteers in stores 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mildred and Dildred and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mostly Books on Saturday, Feb. 26; and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27 at Barnes and Noble.
Silent Art Auction + Donation Benefit for Lacey Wilson. Lacey Wilson is a local speaker, advocate and friend to many known for going out of her way to help others. After receiving a diagnosis of Graves Disease, ovarian cysts and anemia a few months ago, life has been difficult. Crooked Tooth is hosting this silent auction, with pieces donated from local artists, to help finance her medical costs. It feels good to do good. But a chance to support a good cause, local artists, and a local business all in one night? With craft beer? That feels extra good. Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
Angels Too Marketplace. Formerly known as the Unique Boutique, this craft show has been around for more than a quarter of a century, and they’re always growing. This month, come see 40+ vendors selling treats ranging from handmade crafts to jewelry to metal art to knitted and sewn items to baked goods. Do you ever just step back and think about how lucky we are to live in a community with so much dang art and creativity? Here’s to you, Tucson. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27. La Paloma Academy, 8140 E. Golf Links Road.