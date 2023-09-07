City Week: Weekly Picks

Keb’ Mo’

SEPT. 12 - In a rock ‘n’ roll world, Keb’ Mo’ won five Grammy awards for taking us back in time, evoking the sounds of sweltering Southern summers, the bayous, the barns with the paint peeling. At a time when punk bands were borrowing that retro sound and morphing it to new decibel levels, Keb’ Mo’s sensibilities picked it up where it lay and carried it forward and made it a party, all the way to Carnegie Hall. Taj Mahal, Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt, BB King and even BTS have recorded his songs.

Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress Street, Tucson, tickets start at $20, 7:30 p.m., www.foxtucson.com

“Science of Guinness World Records”

DAILY THROUGH OCT. 1 - Alas, you’re too late to qualify as the first Tucsonan to see this 1,000-square-foot exhibit. Still, it’s well worth rounding up some kids and heading over. The all-interactive experience demonstrates how record breakers challenge themselves to overcome their own limitations, everyone’s assumptions and sometimes science itself. Visitors can even get hands-on experience in what makes some impossible achievements possible.

Children’s Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Avenue, Tucson, $12, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., www.childrensmuseumtucson.org

Broadway in Tucson: “Aladdin”

TO SEPT. 10 - With this staging of “Aladdin,” Broadway in Tucson celebrates 30 years since Disney’s animated “Aladdin” first found the magic lamp. The stage play was produced by the same team that brought us “The Lion King,” and the music is by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken. For anyone unfamiliar with the story, it’s boy-meets-girl magic with sets involving mountains of glittering treasure, goofy sidekicks and a villain you will love to hiss. But mind the cobra.

Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Boulevard, Tucson, tickets start at $40, various times,

www.broadwayintucson.comg

“Drinking Local:

A Toast to the Southwest”

TUESDAY TO SATURDAY - Local brews are nothing new in Southern Arizona. An exhibit now featured at the Arizona History Museum traces the history and community impact of Southern Arizona brewers, distillers and vintners. Artifacts include the original bar from Tombstone’s Birdcage Theatre, the original copper still from Tucson Distiller Whiskey del Bac and artifacts of the soil scientist whose research led to the establishment of Sonoita’s first winery. Admission includes all museum exhibits.

Arizona History Museum, 949 E. Second Street, Tucson, $12, $6 children, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., https://bit.ly/41TaXqH

Hunger Walk

SEPT. 9 - September is Hunger Action Month — a great reason to take a healthy, one-mile walk with family and friends to benefit Tucson’s Community Food bank. You’ll be helping provide meals, stock pantries, grow gardens in backyards and at schools, and train people to find new jobs in kitchens. You’ll also help raise awareness. Arizona has the 14th highest rate of childhood hunger in the U.S. with 1 in 6 kids at risk.

Sam Lena Park, 3400 S. Country Club Road, Tucson, $25, $10 youth ages 6 to 11, 8 a.m.,

communityfoodbank.org/hungerwalk/

The First Revolution:

Mexico’s War of Independence

SEPT. 9 - This is the perfect junket for anyone who still thinks Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexican independence. Historian Alex La Pierre tells how that really went down in a war with Spain from 1810 to 1821. It was Sept. 16 when Spain backed down. May 5 just celebrates Mexico’s 1862 victory over the Second French Empire at the battle of Puebla. Bet somebody a cerveza on May 5.

Tubac Presidio State Historic Park,

1 Burruel Street, Tubac, $15, 10 a.m.,

www.tubacpresidio.org

Odyssey Storytelling:

“Arms & Legs”

SEPT. 7 - The mission of the nonprofit StoryArts Group, parent of Odyssey Storytelling, is to “create, support, preserve, promote and celebrate” the art of storytelling. That’s no mean feat in the age of the IM. Stories, told on cave walls or around a fire, were the origin of history, biography, journalism and, arguably, community. Odyssey Storytelling keeps them going with monthly performances of the best stories submitted around a specific prompt. This month, we will laugh and cry through whatever “Arms & Legs,” inspires.

The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress Street, Tucson, $15, 7 p.m.,

www.odysseystorytelling.com

6th Annual Lantern Festival

SEPT. 9 - All ages will find something to enjoy at this event meant to carry messages of hope, love, happiness and peace out to the universe. The tradition of sending lit kites to the sky originated centuries ago in Asia to honor ancestors in the first month of the lunar new year. The Benson festival honors all ages, cultures and traditions, encouraging visitors to celebrate and remember their own ancestors and traditions. Games, music, dancing, artisans and food and beverage vendors round out the fun. Kids will love the free face painting, a climbing wall and lots of inflatables.

San Pedro Golf Course, 926 N. Madison Avenue, Benson, tickets start at $17, 3 to 8 p.m., The Lantern Festival - Benson, Arizona on Facebook

Tucson Jazz Festival: Keiko Matsui

SEPT. 12 - Miles Davis and Stevie Wonder are among fans of this pianist, welcome in concert halls around the world for her style, both musical and personal. Her dream, she says, is “to increase harmony on this planet” through her music. She’s often characterized as soft-spoken, but she is known as a dynamo on piano. With her touring combo, she’ll perform music from her just-released album, “Euphoria.”

The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street, Tucson, tickets start at $38.50, 8 p.m., www.tucsonjazzfestival.org

Reception: “Images and Conversations: Louis Carlos Bernal”

SEPT. 13 - The gallery’s namesake, photographer Louis Carlos Bernal, grew up in Tucson and Southern Arizona. This exhibit features his evocative, black and white images of his vibrant Mexican American culture. They also reveal his keen eye for the story he was living in. Patricia Preciado Martin will give a talk at 6 p.m. about the exhibit. She’s authored three collections of oral histories about Tucson and earned the Arizona Humanities Council Distinguished Public Scholar Award of Excellence. The exhibit continues through Oct. 6.

Pima Community College, Center for the Arts, Recital Hall and Louis Carlos Bernal Gallery, 2022 W. Anklam Road, free, 5 to 7 p.m., www.pima.edu

Late Night with Chris Black

SEPT. 14 - Fans of “alt-classical” Chamberlab are abuzz with the news that Chris Black is back for a show at the Century Room. There was nothing like Chamberlab before or since. Black composed, prolifically, contemporary orchestral music that could accommodate, e.g., four oboes and other unconventional effects. He also lifted up local composers making new music that Frank Sinatra, Rudee Vallee or Elvis Costello would sing. With drummer Benjamin DeGain, he’ll cherry-pick favorites from his catalog. See chrisblack.net.

Hotel Congress, The Century Room, 311 E. Congress Street, Tucson, tickets start at $10, 9 p.m., hotelcongress.com/family/century-room/